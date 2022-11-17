ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills-Browns game moved to Detroit ahead of massive snowstorm

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YfiFb_0jEsN1B900

There will be no snow game this week after the NFL officially moved the Buffalo Bills' home match against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 to Ford Field in Detroit ahead of a huge snowstorm expected to hit the Buffalo area.

"Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET," the NFL announced. "The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.

The storm could dump a record-setting amount of snow in Buffalo over the weekend and New York governor Kathy Hochul already issued a state of emergency for the region this week. The game will still be played at 1 p.m. ET time, just in the enclosed confines of Ford Field rather than the outdoor Highmark Stadium.

Ford Field is open because the Lions are on their bye week.

Coincidentally, Buffalo will be playing in Detroit for two consecutive games. The Bills take on the Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving that following Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Report: Patriots captain David Andrews may have serious injury

While the Patriots escaped Sunday’s game against the Jets with a win, they may have lost one of the team’s strongest on and off-the-field leaders. Center David Andrews left the game in the first half after suffering an apparent thigh injury while serving as the leader blocker on a Rhamondre Stevenson screen pass. Andrews limped off the field, unable to put much weight on his injured leg, and immediately headed into the Patriots’ locker room.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jets' head coach Robert Saleh noncommittal on Zach Wilson: 'We're keeping everything on the table'

Tell me if you've heard this one before: The New York Jets have a quarterback controversy on their hands. After Zach Wilson's abysmal performance in a Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, Jets head coach Robert Saleh refused to name him the Week 12 starter. Saleh said the team will be "keeping everything on the table for the next couple of days" as he and the rest of his staff continue to evaluate his performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Giants' loss to Lions is more corroboration than confusing, and that's OK

The New York Giants' season is still well and good after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, but there was definitely some truth uncovered in how that game played out. The Giants are 7-3, but they are not legitimate Super Bowl contenders — which is fine. Two things can be true about where the Giants are right now: This season has been a massive success under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, and this team is not as good as their record suggests.
DETROIT, MI
Boston 25 News WFXT

You're the leader of the Jets, Zach Wilson. Start acting like one

The jarring thing is how quickly and firmly he said "no." Still sporting eye black, Zach Wilson stood before reporters and cameras underneath Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening for the customary postgame interview session. His New York Jets had just lost 10-3 on a last-second punt return touchdown from New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones, a thrilling finish for the home team and their chilly fans but another close Jets loss to their supposed rival, the second in less than a month.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Justin Fields reportedly dislocated shoulder, played through injury in loss to Falcons

Justin Fields has a dislocated left shoulder, and his status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets is unclear, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The Chicago Bears quarterback apparently sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons and played through the injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberful declined to elaborate on the injury early Monday, but noted that Fields was considered day-to-day. The injury is to his non-throwing shoulder.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Jim Harbaugh's year-old comment adds another layer of spice to massive Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup

Jim Harbaugh had finally defeated Ohio State. As Michigan’s head coach, he’d lost his first five against the Buckeyes, a failure that had come to define his otherwise pretty successful tenure. It fed some of the cries for his dismissal in 2020, when a 2-4 season ended with a COVID-canceled game against the Buckeyes, an act that seemed merciful.
COLUMBUS, OH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
133K+
Followers
142K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy