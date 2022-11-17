Read full article on original website
Twitter engineers heed the chief’s call to headquarters, Musk posts images
Musk had instructed staff to decide by Thursday afternoon whether to sign up for his "very hardcore" version of "Twitter 2.0" or resign.
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
Musk restores Trump's Twitter account after online poll
LOS ANGELES — Elon Musk reinstated Donald Trump’s account on Twitter on Saturday, reversing a ban that has kept the former president off the social media site since a pro-Trump mob attacked the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, as Congress was poised to certify Joe Biden’s election victory.
Report: Lawyer says Cantrell's image consultant followed rules
The report says the attorney declined to discuss specifics about the consultant’s arrangement with Cantrell or the federal investigation surrounding the purchases. However, he did say the consultant has “not been told that she’s a target.”
VP Harris to visit front-line Philippine island in sea feud
MANILA, PHILIPPINES — Vice President Kamala Harris will underscore America’s commitment to defending treaty ally the Philippines with a visit that started Sunday and involves flying to an island province facing the disputed South China Sea, where Washington has accused China of bullying smaller claimant nations. After attending...
US: 2 Estonians arrested in $575M cryptocurrency fraud
SEATTLE — Police in Estonia have arrested two men accused in a $575 million cryptocurrency fraud, U.S. authorities said Monday. An indictment unsealed in U.S. District Court in Seattle charged Estonian citizens Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turogin, both age 37, with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Four other people living in Estonia, Belarus and Switzerland were also charged, but their identities were not released.
'Overwhelmingly Anglo-Celtic': new report shows diversity still lacking on Australian free-to-air TV news
Research from the Who Gets to Tell Australian Stories? 2.0 report released today shows newsrooms across Australia are responsible for reinforcing and reproducing racial inequalities because they fail to represent the voices and faces of the society they serve. Australia’s population is more diverse than ever. The latest ABS Census data shows just 54% of Australians now claim an Anglo-Celtic background. Around 25% have a non-European background, 18% have a European background, and 3% have an Indigenous background. Yet new research from the University of Sydney, UTS Jumbunna Institute for Indigenous Education and Research, and Media Diversity Australia confirms the journalist workforce...
