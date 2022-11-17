ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heat's Duncan Robinson (ankle) out Monday versus Wolves

The Miami Heat ruled out Duncan Robinson (ankle) for Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Robinson was able to suit up Sunday night despite dealing with a hand injury, but suffered an ankle sprain during that game and will now miss today's game against the Timberwolves. Robinson has not started...
Jeff Green (knee) ruled out for Nuggets' Tuesday matchup

Denver Nuggets forward Jeff Green (knee) will not play in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Green will not be available after the veteran suffered a right knee contusion. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, expect Zeke Nnaji to see more minutes at the four if Aaron Gordon is also inactive.
Gorgui Dieng starting for Spurs Sunday in place of injured Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio Spurs forward/center Gorgui Dieng will start Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Jakob Poeltl is sitting out the final game of the week due to right knee soreness. That leaves the Spurs without their starting center going up against an elite big man in Anthony Davis. Dieng will be the first one called upon to take over down low.
Jazz' Collin Sexton starting for Mike Conley (knee) Monday

The Utah Jazz listed Collin Sexton as a starter with Mike Conley (knee) sidelined against the Los Aneles Clippers Monday. Sexton will take over for Conley in Monday's game while Conley rests his injured knee. Sexton could be looking at making multiple starts. Our models project Sexton, who has a...
Boston's Marcus Smart (ankle) starting on Monday, Derrick White to bench

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After missing two games with ankle inflammation, Smart will return on Monday night. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6...
Hawks starting AJ Griffin for inactive De'Andre Hunter (illness) on Monday

Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin is starting in Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Griffin will make his first career start after De'Andre Hunter was held out with an illness. In 28.7 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Griffin to score 23.1 FanDuel points. Griffin's projection includes 13.2 points, 4.1 rebounds,...
LeBron James (adductor) out again Sunday for Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Sunday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. James is still dealing with his left adductor strain, and as a result, he has once again been ruled out of action to close out the week. Expect Troy Brown Jr. to get another start on the wing.
Denver's Aaron Gordon (illness) questionable on Sunday

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Dallas Mavericks. After a two game absence with an illness, Gordon's availability remains unknown. Expect Jeff Green to play more minutes at the four against a Dallas unit ranked fourth in defensive rating if Gordon is inactive.
Schultz: Mike Williams (ankle) will reportedly play in Chargers' Week 11 matchup

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (ankle) will reportedly play in Week 11's game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Williams will reportedly return after the Chargers' wideout was sidelined two games with an ankle injury. In a matchup versus a Kansas City defense giving up 31.5 FanDuel points per game to wideouts, our models project Williams to score 9.6 FanDuel points.
Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle) available for Hornets on Sunday

Charlotte Hornets guard Dennis Smith Jr. will play Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Wizards. Smith was listed questionable to play due to a sprained left ankle. However, despite the ailment, he has received the green light to play. Mark Williams, also listed questionable with a sprained left ankle, will suit up as well.
Kyle Anderson (back) out for Minnesota on Monday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Miami Heat. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is a surprise downgraded ahead of Monday's clash with the Heat. Taurean Prince and Naz Reid could see more minutes with Anderson unavailable on Monday. The...
Donte DiVincenzo starting for shorthanded Warriors Monday

Head coach Steve Kerr announced that Donte DiVincenzo will start for the Golden State Warriors in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. DiVincenzo will make his first start of the season Monday as the Warriors let most of their starters rest in the second leg of a back-to-back. Our...
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'

Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
Rui Hachimura (ankle) now questionable for Washington Sunday evening

Washington Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is considered questionable to play Sunday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Left off the initial injury report, Hachimura has now been downgraded to questionable just over 3 hours until scheduled tipoff. Keep a close eye on his status ahead of 6 p.m. ET.
Warriors starting Kevon Looney (hand) on Monday night

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (hand) is starting in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney will start at the five despite being originally listed as questionable with a hand ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Looney to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Looney's projection includes 7.1...
Bam Adebayo (knee) active for Heat's Monday matchup

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Adebayo will be active for the second part of Miami's back-to-back. In 34.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Adebayo to score 41.5 FanDuel points. Adebayo's projection includes 19.3 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.
