If I were the general manager of the New York Yankees, my first move in the offseason would be to make sure that Aaron Judge knows the Yankees will beat or match any offer he receives from another team. After that is taken care of, the first person I would call is Scott Boras. If you don’t already know from last offseason, Boras is the agent of the now-former Twin, Carlos Correa. You may think that Trea Turner is the better player, and that may very well be true. However, Correa would be my personal preference to slot into this Yankees lineup.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO