Who is new Yankees reliever Junior Fernández?
While Aaron Judge and to a lesser extent Anthony Rizzo have dominated the Yankees hot stove this winter, the bullpen entered the postseason a bit of a question mark. Although the loss of Zack Britton and Aroldis Chapman to free agency isn’t exactly a loss — and may even be counted as an improvement — the current relief corps of Clay Holmes, Wandy Peralta, Jonathan Loaísigia, and Michael King need some reinforcement if the Yankees want to continue having one of the league’s premier bullpens.
Addressing the Gleyber Torres rumors
Things change pretty quickly, and situations are constantly in flux within the construction of a Major League roster. What seemed like a certainty a year or six months ago can turn into a huge question mark, right before you know it. There have been recent rumors about the Yankees discussing...
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/22/22
Sports Illustrated | Max Goodman: The Yankees have requested the medical information for free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom. The Bombers are the fourth team with reported interest, joining the Mets, Braves, and Rangers. Requesting medicals is something that happens quite often, so it doesn’t mean the Yanks are in a heavy pursuit of the 35-year-old, but he still is one of the game’s best pitchers when healthy.
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 11/20/22
The weekend is nearly over, and there was a wild start to the football scene over in the college game. If you had a rooting interest in any of the top ranked teams you were likely on the edge of your seat, with several of the top 10 on upset alert down to the wire. The pro games today could be just as interesting, as the NFL has been a rollercoaster week-to-week.
Yankees players as World Cup teams: Part one
In case you’ve missed it, the 2022 FIFA World Cup is set to kick off tomorrow. A love of baseball obviously does not necessarily correlate with a love of all sports, soccer included. There’s plenty of people for who the World Cup is the only thing they watch in the sport. To help them, I’ve attempted to compare Yankees players to the 32 teams who will be competing. Here’s part one!
Seven former Yankees on ballot for 2023 Hall of Fame class
Early on Monday afternoon, the 2023 ballot for the National Baseball Hall of Fame was released, and the Yankees will be well-represented with seven former Bronx Bombers up for induction this year. Bobby Abreu, Carlos Beltrán, Jacoby Ellsbury, Andruw Jones, Andy Pettitte, Alex Rodriguez, and Gary Sheffield are among the 28 players who will be voted on by the BBWAA for the Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Abreu, Jones, Pettitte, Rodriguez, and Sheffield are returning the ballot, while this will be Beltrán and Ellsbury’s first year of eligibility.
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Michael King
In the first half of the season, when the Yankees were amidst a historic run of dominance that put them on a pace to potentially break the single season wins record, the bullpen was as automatic as you could ask for. When they were given a lead or a close game, Aaron Boone had no doubt the team was in a strong position to win. One big reason for that was the breakout of Michael King. King had shown flashes of who he could be in 2021, but his first few appearances in 2022 showed he was a new pitcher.
Yankees 2022 Roster Report Cards: Jonathan Loáisiga
Jonathan Loáisiga was one of the few players who had his best performance of the 2022 season while the team was in the middle of their near-collapse. On the offensive side, it was the Aaron Judge show, but on the pitching side, the bullpen was led by Loáisiga’s 2021-esque pitching.
Yankees Potential Free Agent Target: Carlos Correa
If I were the general manager of the New York Yankees, my first move in the offseason would be to make sure that Aaron Judge knows the Yankees will beat or match any offer he receives from another team. After that is taken care of, the first person I would call is Scott Boras. If you don’t already know from last offseason, Boras is the agent of the now-former Twin, Carlos Correa. You may think that Trea Turner is the better player, and that may very well be true. However, Correa would be my personal preference to slot into this Yankees lineup.
Yankees rumors: Mariners may be eyeing Gleyber Torres
The offseason is still in its early stages, but the hot stove might just be starting to emit some heat. This morning, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reported that the Seattle Mariners, who have already been active in the offseason trade market, are interested in Gleyber Torres. It’s...
The hidden stakes of Aaron Judge’s free agency
Having swatted 216 home runs and driven in nearly 500 runs over the past six seasons — only three of which were even full-time efforts — it’s easy to forget that Aaron Judge is also very good at other aspects of baseball. Fielding, specifically. We know that Judge isn’t your traditional slow-footed, beefy slugger, even at 6’7”, but he’s not just good for his body type.
Yankees Social Media Spotlight: Teammates react to Aaron Judge’s MVP Award
Since the start of the pandemic, we have kept you posted on what the Yankees have been up to on social media. The MLB season has come to an end, but we’ll continue to see action from our favorite players and Yankee figures. Here’s your weekly update on what your favorite Yankees have been doing on social media!
