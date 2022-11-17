ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Paul, MN

KROC News

Have You Ever Tried Minnesota’s Official State Candy?

What sweet treats are on your Mt. Rushmore of candy? I'd pick Reece's Peanut Butter Cups, Peanut M&Ms, Kit-Kats, and Snickers. None of those are Minnesota's official state candy. What about Starbursts or Skittles? Nope and Nope. Minnesota's official state candy is made right here in the Land of 10,000...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Check Out The Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipes in Minnesota

Check Out The Most Googled Thanksgiving Recipes in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. The Thanksgiving countdown is on and right now, a lot of us are realizing we have no idea how to cook the favorite family dishes that everyone expects to enjoy on the big turkey day. My mom is coming up from Iowa to join us this year in Minnesota and I actually just texted her this message:
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Tiny Kitten Makes Harrowing Ride Under City Bus In Minnesota

A kitten riding ON a bus in Minnesota would be an interesting story, but this kitten recently took a harrowing ride UNDER a bus!. If you're looking for a feel-good story, here's one that might be the best you'll read today, and maybe this week. A tiny kitten took a harrowing ride in the undercarriage of a municipal bus, lived to tell about it-- or have US tell the story about it-- and is now settling into his new home.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Minnesota Prep Bowl is Set

Following semifinals games Thursday through Saturday at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis the Prep Bowl Championship games are determined for December 2 & 3, 2022. Spring Grove advanced to the final game of 9-Man football in the state with a 27-6 win over Fertile-Beltrami. Mountain Iron-Buhl downed Wheaton Herman Norcross...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

9 Tips to Help Avoid Deer-Car Collisions in Minnesota, IL, and WI

One thing that thousands of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have in common is this - we have hit a deer while driving somewhere in the midwest. In fact, about 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year so if you haven't already had one of those happen to you, there is a good chance that it will at some point. To help avoid that horrific crash, check out the tips below.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

10 Winter Driving Tips from A Minnesota State Trooper

The snow is here and like every year, we tend to forget just how dangerous even a little snow can be! With that, a Minnesota resident asked a great question regarding winter driving, here is their question, and Sgt. Troy Christianson of the Minnesota State Patrol’s answer. Question from...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Amazing and Easy Winter Tip for Dog Owners in Minnesota

Winter temperatures have hit the midwest and we are already seeing snow on the ground. If you own a dog and live in states like Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and your dog goes out on a leash to use the bathroom, finding the leash in that frozen precipitation can be bone-chilling. If you have a leash for your dog, try this little trick to avoid frozen fingers.
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Updated Winter Outlook for Minnesota, Upper Midwest

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Get used to the cold and snow. Of course, we haven't even started winter yet, but it has already felt like it over the past week. The long-range forecast indicates colder and snowier conditions might be the trend over the next three months. The Climate Prediction...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
KROC News

Minnesotans Could Soon See a $1,000 Check in Their Accounts

Thanks to the results of last week's election, you could soon be seeing another stimulus check in your account, courtesy of the state of Minnesota. The pieces are now in place in Minnesota thanks to the results of last week's election. During the 2022 midterm election last week, Minnesota's Democrat...
KROC News

Four Key Members of Walz Cabinet Stepping Down

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm, who faced the difficult task of managing the COVID-19 pandemic, will not seek reappointment to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Three other cabinet members announced they are stepping down. They are Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington, Education...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

Another Slick Morning Commute In Southeast Minnesota

Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
ROCHESTER, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Ranks High in New Prosperity Index

UNDATED (WJON News) - The 2022 American Dream Prosperity Index has been released, and Minnesota ranks 3rd in the nation. The Prosperity Index takes issues like the economy, business promotion and trade, and employment level to generate a ranking of the best places in America to prosper. Minnesota ranks very...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

CEO says Iron Range Mine Running Out of Ore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The CEO of Cleveland-Cliffs says an iron ore mine in northern Minnesota will close in a few years if it doesn’t get mineral rights from a nearby project that hasn't been completed. Hibbing Taconite, which is owned by Cleveland-Cliffs, is expected to run out of...
HIBBING, MN
KROC News

Minnesota Sees Uptick in New Jobs, Unemployment Rate

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- New job numbers out from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) indicate the state saw an increase in new hires as well as slight uptick in the state’s unemployment rate. A DEED news release says Minnesota gained 17,400 jobs in October,...
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

