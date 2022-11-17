Read full article on original website
Related
Score the Vitamix You’ve Been Dreaming of With These Black Friday Deals (Up to $150 Off!)
One of the most essential appliances to have on deck during this busy time (and all year round, TBH): a blender. When equipping yourself with the non-negotiable kitchen essential, you’ll be wanting the cream of the crop. The best in the game — in our eyes and according to fans worldwide — is Vitamix. While the top-notch blenders usually come along with a hefty price tag (and rightfully so, they’re seriously a cut above), we found a treasure trove of these quality blenders at huge discounts on QVC. Whether you’re searching for a replacement model, a workhorse that can handle whatever holiday task you throw at it, or a thoughtful gift for the chef in your life, we’ve compiled the best Vitamix finds (with a variety of price points and functions) that are on sale right now.
Dyson’s Biggest Sale of the Year Is Here and It Includes Editor-Favorite Vacuums and More
Black Friday is nearly here, but if you’re eager to get your shop on now, you’re in luck. Tons of our favorite brands have already launched their best deals of the year, and one of those brands is Dyson. This company is known for its reader-favorite, highly-coveted products that always hit that sweet spot of incredible function and stellar design. However, Dyson is an investment for most — so when this prestige brand launches its Black Friday deals, we always jump on them ASAP. This year, the deals stretch across the site from its stick and standing vacuums to its air purifiers and even specials on its lauded haircare line. Ready to pick up the Dyson of your dreams? Below, we rounded up seven of the best Black Friday Dyson deals you can (and should) shop right now.
AOL Corp
Oprah's favorite NYDJ jeans are up to 70% off ahead of Black Friday
Oprah loves them and so do you, and now they're on sale in time for your Black Friday shopping spree. They're called NYDJ jeans, and you won't believe the breadth of styles available. QVC features dozens and dozens of styles on their site, many of which are on mega sale — some for 70% off! These jeans live up to the hype. They fit well, they last and they're made for real women with real bodies. Reviewers love the "Lift Tuck" technology featured in each pair because it gives you the right amount of support and contour for the perfect silhouette.
We Just Found a Ridiculously Good Deal on Le Creuset’s Deep Dutch Oven – Just In Time for the Holidays
Of all the cookware brands we cover here at Kitchn (and there are a lot), Le Creuset always manages to get us excited whenever we find one of their world-famous Dutch ovens or frying pans on sale or in a limited-edition color. These pieces are as pretty as they are pricey, yet demand never goes down. This fall, the cast-iron cookware brand has already delighted shoppers with a new holiday collection and other seasonal launches. If you thought the surprises ended there, though, I have some great news: Ahead of the holidays, QVC is offering seriously impressive markdowns on Le Creuset products of all kinds, including the editor- and reader-favorite Deep Dutch Oven for almost $200 off.
Great Jones Just Launched Its Famous Dutch Ovens (Plus an Embroidered Apron) in a Limited-Edition Collaboration With Lisa Says Gah
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Great Jones is no stranger to colorful cookware. Even in their collaborations, this editor-loved brand never fails to impress with eye-catching decals and joyful product offerings. It only makes sense, then, that the company behind one of our favorite Dutch ovens would partner with equally eye-popping fashion brand Lisa Says Gah. This holiday season, the two have released a three-item kitchen collection (available starting today!) featuring some of Great Jones’ greatest hits adorned with 1960s-inspired designs. But, don’t let the products’ retro alpine aesthetic fool you — each modern piece is highly functional and ready to assist you through the high volume of winter cooking that lies ahead. You won’t want to delay, either, as the launch is bound to sell out quickly. Get one or more of the items for yourself or as an upcoming gift for the loved one in your life who dazzles in the kitchen. Read on to see each piece in the lineup.
All the Stores Closing for Thanksgiving This Year
As one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Thanksgiving used to be synonymous with getting a head start on holiday gifting and scoring deals ahead of the Black Friday rush. But this year, retailers are continuing a pandemic-era tradition of keeping lights dim on Turkey Day. From Dick’s Sporting Goods to Walmart, an increasing number of nationwide chains are opting to keep stores shut on Thanksgiving day once again as the coronavirus pandemic continues to impact retail traditions. Many chains will still be open for the public on Black Friday and will feature markdowns via online channels. Here, FN rounds up...
16 Gifts for Older Women — All Useful and Bound to Impress
Older women will be super excited to receive any one of these wonderful gift ideas that we've rounded up for you to shop — details
Sally Beauty Supply is closing 350 stores. I visited a location and saw why the company is struggling.
Sally Beauty Supply announced it will be closing 350 store locations and two distribution centers due to inflation and supply chain challenges.
Anti-ageing serums: 10 of the best
There comes a point when skin loses collagen and elasticity, and the renewal process completely slows down. That’s when that peachy, bouncy, bright and blemish-free face you once had seems like a distant memory. It is a big concern for many people, but if we are being honest, mainly women – hence “anti-ageing” is one of the most searched words on Google. But I have a lot of issues with the term “anti-ageing”. If I listed them all we’d be in War and Peace territory, but essentially I think this negative concept does us no favours. There is absolutely nothing wrong with ageing (surely, if nothing else it is a sign that you are still alive) and for the sake of the brands who continue to push a youth-obsessed agenda, wrinkles are not the worst thing to happen to a woman. I say all this knowing that it probably falls on many deaf ears because most women I know – particularly over 35 – want younger skin. So I’m not here to convince you to embrace your wrinkles, but I will advise a more positive approach. Think of skin in terms of replenishing and nourishing it so it is in optimal health. A hardworking serum from tried, tested and trusted brands like these will help. The formulas to look out for should include: peptides, to help with collagen and elastin production to give you plumper skin; Vitamin C is great for brightening; retinol is excellent for increasing skin cell turnover and smoothing skin texture, and niacinamide will improve skin tone. And, then, don’t forget the SPF. Because if there’s one thing that will slow down the process of ageing it’s a decent sunscreen.
I'm a culinary judge who shops at Costco for the holidays. Here are 10 things I recommend buying.
From cranberries and lamb racks to wine and festive beer, the chain has everything you need to host and celebrate winter festivities this year.
Made In’s Black Friday Sale Is On and It Includes the Popular Carbon Steel Skillet That’s Always Selling Out
Who says Black Friday sales have to wait until Black Friday? Not Made In! From Nancy Silverton’s innovative baking slab to the restaurant-style skillet that’s designed for home cooks, this cookware brand has never been one to play by anyone else’s rules. And, in true Made In fashion, the company is kicking off its epic Black Friday savings event early. Translation: You can advantage of discounts of up to 30 percent ASAP instead of waiting until you’re zonked on tryptophan and pumpkin pie.
Run, Don’t Walk: The Best Tablet Deals Are as Low as $39.99 Right Now
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. This year, we’ve covered a range of tablets for all budgets, but it’s no secret that this tech accessory can definitely be on the pricier side. That’s why we had to share this jaw-dropping price slash on Amazon’s Fire HD line, with many discounts of up to 50% off. As well as different sizes and features, tablets for kids are also at a record-low price. While we’ve written about this tablet in the past with some money-saving opportunities, the price of the Fire...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aldi Click and Collect slots for Christmas are now available
Aldi customers can now order this year’s Christmas groceries via its Click & Collect service. Christmas collection slots are now available to book via Click and Collect | ALDI, so shoppers can order from a vast range of groceries online and select a one-hour collection window between December 20 and 23.
TODAY.com
Steals & Deals for everyone on your holiday shopping list
TODAY lifestyle and commerce contributor Jill Martin shares great gifts for everyone on your wish list this holiday season including Ragen Jewels necklaces, Tzumi Electronics heated stainless steel mugs and Ella Jayne weighted snuggle blankets.Nov. 18, 2022.
Eva Longoria’s New Line of Nonstick Cookware Is the Best Thing I’ve Tested All Week — And It’s 30 Percent Off Right Now
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Lately I haven’t had the time to cook. Although I’m a bit ashamed to admit that (after all, I am an editor at a food publication!), I’m sure I’m not alone when I say that life has just been burning me out. Between work at Kitchn, running my all-natural beverage company, settling into my first home(!), and just trying to live my best millennial life, I just really haven’t had the time to cook a real meal and sit down long enough to actually enjoy it.
Our Favorite Uber-Chic Restaurant Dinnerware Is on Sale — Including Its Milk Bar Collab
I was fortunate enough to dine at the next-level Eleven Madison Park in New York City a few years ago. The food, the drinks, the vibes — the whole experience was a treat. That night, my husband and I left with the restaurant’s signature granola, as well as the name behind the beautiful ceramic plates and bowls that adorned the table: Jono Pandolfi.
Christina Ricci’s New York Townhome Is Up for Sale and the Kitchen Is Not What You’d Expect
Now that she and her new husband, hairdresser-to-the-stars Mark Hampton, share a permanent Los Angeles home, Christina Ricci’s East Coast ties don’t bind. Translation? The Emmy-nominated Yellowjackets star has listed her stone-accented clapboard row house in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood for $2.2 million. Purchasing the turn-of-the-20th-century, two-family...
Drew Barrymore’s Cookware Is Literally Some of the Best I’ve Ever Used
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. If there’s one thing that amazes me, it’s finding out that a product actually lives up to what it’s supposed to do. For example, if someone says that a drink is going to be the best I’ve ever tasted, I expect it to be just that. I also feel the same when I go to restaurants and hear a server tell me that they have the best version of a famous dish in their respective city. Unfortunately for me, though, most of these situations never measure up to what they’re supposed to give — and that also includes tools and appliances that I use in my own kitchen.
Creamed Kale Tart with Goat Cheese and Crispy Capers
Every November, I schedule a trip to Trader Joe’s. While I visit the store frequently, this fall pilgrimage has one sole purpose: To load up on their all-butter puff pastry. They only stock this item during the holiday season and it’s been known to sell out before Christmas, so I greedily fill my freezer with enough boxes to last the year. Why? Because it’s the best-tasting, most reasonably priced puff pastry around and it’s a quick, flavorful base to load veggies onto.
We Tried Updating an Old Appliance with Liquid Stainless Steel — Here’s How It Went
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Can this outdated, off-white relic of a stove be transformed into a sleek stainless steel beauty? When I learned about a product designed to replicate the look of stainless steel appliances, I was itching to see if it worked — it just seemed a little too good to be true. Could this paint make appliances blend in a little bit more, or maybe look a little less decrepit? Less almond at least?
The Kitchn
51K+
Followers
6K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Inspiring cooks, nourishing homes.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0