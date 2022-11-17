We conducted a search for the missing person, Joshua Ian Larkin on Saturday, and Sunday. We conducted a search in the areas and the location where he was last seen and parked his vehicle with negative results. We searched the entire property was his vehicle was parked, and a large, wooded area next to that location where he was last seen. A searched was initiated using a Blood Hound, Deputies from Vernon Parish, Beauregard Parish, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We used searchers on foot, 4-Wheeler (ATV), and Side-by-Sides (UTV). Blood Hounds were used on both days. Other investigative search methods are being used as our investigation for the whereabouts of Mr. Larkin continues. Anyone who may have seen Joshua Ian Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th, is asked to contact the Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.

NEWTON COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO