Jasper, TX

James Lowell Terrell, III

James Lowell Terrell, III of Buna passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be 10 am Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Buna with burial at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, November 25. Born July 4,...
BUNA, TX
Lennice Nancy Thompson

Lennice Nancy Thompson, 92, of Kirbyville died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Kirbyville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Monday at the funeral home. Born...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Johnny Neal Wagstaff

A Celebration of Johnny Neal Wagstaff’s Life, age 83, of Jasper, Texas, will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Jasper County Cowboy Church, Jasper, Texas with burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery, San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the church.
JASPER, TX
The switch is thrown and the lights are on for Christmas

Local business leader Tressy Morgan and her team did the honors on Saturday and turned on the lights at the Jasper County Courthouse officially signaling Christmas. Morgan, who is one the owners of Hamburger Depot, took on the project last year and has been headed full steam ahead since that time, adding additional lights and decorations in concert with the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
Search continues for missing hunter

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Sunday that crews searched all weekend, but still have not come up with any leads or information on the whereabouts of 38 year old Joshua Ian Larkin, a Call man, who is been missing since Thursday. Officers say Larkin was last seen by his...
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Small fire in Jasper Whataburger HVAC system

The Jasper Fire Department was called to Whataburger on South Wheeler Street late Monday morning when a small fire occurred in the air conditioning system on top of the roof. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the system and also inside the restaurant, but no flames were visible.
JASPER, TX
Newton County man still missing

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a man is still missing, and an extensive search over the weekend turned up no results. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Fire at Dollar General in Kirbyville

The volunteers of the Kirbyville Fire Department were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on Highway 96 shortly after 7:00 on Saturday morning when it was reported that a fire had broken out in the milk section of the business. Firemen arrived and within a short time had the fire...
KIRBYVILLE, TX
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 21st, 2022

We conducted a search for the missing person, Joshua Ian Larkin on Saturday, and Sunday. We conducted a search in the areas and the location where he was last seen and parked his vehicle with negative results. We searched the entire property was his vehicle was parked, and a large, wooded area next to that location where he was last seen. A searched was initiated using a Blood Hound, Deputies from Vernon Parish, Beauregard Parish, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We used searchers on foot, 4-Wheeler (ATV), and Side-by-Sides (UTV). Blood Hounds were used on both days. Other investigative search methods are being used as our investigation for the whereabouts of Mr. Larkin continues. Anyone who may have seen Joshua Ian Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th, is asked to contact the Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
Have you seen him? | Newton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Thursday

NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday. The mother of Joshua Ian Larkin contacted the sheriff's office to report him missing Saturday. She said she last saw Larkin on Thursday, November 17, 2022 around 9 a.m. at her residence in Kirbyville, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office release.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX

