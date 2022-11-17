Read full article on original website
Related
kjas.com
James Lowell Terrell, III
James Lowell Terrell, III of Buna passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at his home. Funeral service will be 10 am Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Buna with burial at Antioch Cemetery. Visitation will be held 6:00-8:00 pm Friday, November 25. Born July 4,...
kjas.com
Lennice Nancy Thompson
Lennice Nancy Thompson, 92, of Kirbyville died Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at Harbor Hospice in Jasper. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Tuesday, Nov. 22, at Adams EE Stringer Funeral Home in Kirbyville with burial at Kirbyville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Monday at the funeral home. Born...
kjas.com
Johnny Neal Wagstaff
A Celebration of Johnny Neal Wagstaff’s Life, age 83, of Jasper, Texas, will be Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Jasper County Cowboy Church, Jasper, Texas with burial to follow at Hebron Cemetery, San Augustine County. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the church.
Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas elects first woman to become second chief, a lifelong position
With more than 1,300 people living in the area, Mille Thompson Williams said she never saw a woman in leadership.
kjas.com
The switch is thrown and the lights are on for Christmas
Local business leader Tressy Morgan and her team did the honors on Saturday and turned on the lights at the Jasper County Courthouse officially signaling Christmas. Morgan, who is one the owners of Hamburger Depot, took on the project last year and has been headed full steam ahead since that time, adding additional lights and decorations in concert with the Jasper Lake Sam Rayburn Area Chamber of Commerce.
Only jury can decide if deadly encounter between two retired first responders was self defense
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are working to figure out what led to a deadly shooting between two retired first responders. The shooting happened Thursday in the 8000 block of Tom Drive. Residents said the neighborhood is normally quiet. “We responded to a shooting and found the...
kjas.com
kjas.com
Search continues for missing hunter
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Sunday that crews searched all weekend, but still have not come up with any leads or information on the whereabouts of 38 year old Joshua Ian Larkin, a Call man, who is been missing since Thursday. Officers say Larkin was last seen by his...
These Unsolved East Texas Murders Continue to Haunt Investigators
Tara Blue - Shelby County, presumed murdered in 2001, UNSOLVED. Brian Martin - Angelina County, body found on FM 841 in 1985, UNSOLVED. Natasha Atchley - Shepherd, TX, the body of the former Livingston student was found in the trunk of her burned car in 1992, UNSOLVED. Bill Roland -...
kjas.com
Retired Beaumont PD officer allegedly shot and killed retired Port Arthur FD firefighter
Port Arthur Police are investigating after a retired Beaumont police officer allegedly shot and killed a retired Port Arthur firefighter. The incident occurred at about 1:30 Thursday afternoon in the 8000 block of Tom Drive, which is about a mile northeast of Central Mall. Port Arthur Police Chief Tim Duriso...
kjas.com
Small fire in Jasper Whataburger HVAC system
The Jasper Fire Department was called to Whataburger on South Wheeler Street late Monday morning when a small fire occurred in the air conditioning system on top of the roof. Firefighters arrived to find smoke coming out of the system and also inside the restaurant, but no flames were visible.
13-Year-Old Girl Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Texas Police officials report that a teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside crashed into a concrete pillar. The incident took place in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston.
kjas.com
Newton County man still missing
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Monday that a man is still missing, and an extensive search over the weekend turned up no results. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
kjas.com
Fire at Dollar General in Kirbyville
The volunteers of the Kirbyville Fire Department were dispatched to the Dollar General Store on Highway 96 shortly after 7:00 on Saturday morning when it was reported that a fire had broken out in the milk section of the business. Firemen arrived and within a short time had the fire...
kjas.com
Newton County Sheriff's Report for Mon, Nov 21st, 2022
We conducted a search for the missing person, Joshua Ian Larkin on Saturday, and Sunday. We conducted a search in the areas and the location where he was last seen and parked his vehicle with negative results. We searched the entire property was his vehicle was parked, and a large, wooded area next to that location where he was last seen. A searched was initiated using a Blood Hound, Deputies from Vernon Parish, Beauregard Parish, and Newton County Sheriff’s Office along with members of the Trout Creek Volunteer Fire Department. We used searchers on foot, 4-Wheeler (ATV), and Side-by-Sides (UTV). Blood Hounds were used on both days. Other investigative search methods are being used as our investigation for the whereabouts of Mr. Larkin continues. Anyone who may have seen Joshua Ian Larkin on or before Thursday, November 18th, is asked to contact the Office at (409)379-3636 or 3637.
Jasper County deputy attacked, choked during traffic stop
JASPER COUNTY, Texas — A 25-year-old Magnolia Springs man is behind bars after assaulting and choking a Jasper County deputy last week. Kenneth Woods, 25, was arrested on Friday, November 11, 2022, after attacking a deputy following a brief chase along Texas Highway 96. Deputies initially pulled over a...
Have you seen him? | Newton County Sheriff's Office searching for missing man who was last seen Thursday
NEWTON COUNTY, Texas — The Newton County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in locating a missing 38-year-old man who has not been seen since Thursday. The mother of Joshua Ian Larkin contacted the sheriff's office to report him missing Saturday. She said she last saw Larkin on Thursday, November 17, 2022 around 9 a.m. at her residence in Kirbyville, according to a Newton County Sheriff's Office release.
13-year-old girl dies after stolen vehicle crashes into concrete pillar at I10 and Major Drive
BEAUMONT, Texas — Police are investigating after an early Sunday morning wreck left a 13-year-old Beaumont girl dead. Beaumont police officers responded to the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m., after receiving regarding an auto burglary. Officers found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023...
kjas.com
Cars, cars, cars and more cars at the 21st Annual Lakes Area Cruisers Car Show
The threat of rain and the cold did not stop numerous people from bringing their vehicles in the 21st Annual Lakes Area Cruisers Rod Run and Car Show that was held on Saturday here in Jasper. The event began on Friday with good weather as classic cars and trucks loaded...
Comments / 0