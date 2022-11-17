ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Grande County, CO

Monte Vista Journal

DA charges Absolute Shine employee with arson in MV Fire

MONTE VISTA — An Absolute Shine Auto Body and Paint employee was charged with arson in the Monte Vista Fire that destroyed several homes on April 20, according to the 12th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office issued a press release on Monday, Nov. 21, detailing what...
MONTE VISTA, CO
Colorado Jill

Massive Brook Trout Breaks Another Colorado Record

This year has been a memorable one for brook trout in Colorado. For the third time in 2022, the state has a new record. On October 8th, Matt Smiley caught a massive 8-pound 9-ounce, 26.25 inches long brook trout in Waterdog Lake. Smiley's remarkable catch came just a few days after a new (unofficial) trout record had been set, making it the third time this year that the record books have required updating.
COLORADO STATE

