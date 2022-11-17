Read full article on original website
Related
NDSU Bison Athletics
Morgan, Skunberg, Miller Lead Bison Past Crown, 76-55
FARGO, N.D. – Andrew Morgan, Boden Skunberg and Tajavis Miller combined for 58 points to lift the North Dakota State men's basketball team to a 76-55 victory over Crown College on Sunday afternoon at the Scheels Center. Morgan scored 23 points and grabbed 14 rebounds, Skunberg had 19 points...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Wraps Homestand Against Northern Colorado
The North Dakota State (3-0) women's basketball team wraps its homestand hosting Northern Colorado (3-1) on Tuesday night. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m. at Scheels Center. Radio: Andy Rieckhoff (play-by-play) will be on the call for the game on Bison 1660. Watch: The game will be available on WDAY...
NDSU Bison Athletics
Tickets On Sale for NCAA Second Round Playoff Game
FARGO, N.D. - Tickets go on sale at 3 p.m. today for North Dakota State University's second round home playoff football game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome. North Dakota State (9-2) is the No. 3 overall seed and will face...
NDSU Bison Athletics
March Leads Way for Bison at Daktronics Open
BROOKINGS, S.D. – The North Dakota State wrestling team sent a small group to the Daktronics Open on Sunday at South Dakota State, with Kellyn March leading the way for the Bison. The Bison entered wrestlers into six weight classes and finished with six placers, led by March, who...
Comments / 0