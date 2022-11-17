Read full article on original website
Wrestlers Who Are Married To Other Wrestlers
In pro wrestling, many a story line revolves around a not-so-blessed (and most often kayfabe) event — who could ever forget the time that Stephanie McMahon was nearly forced to become the Bride of Darkness? On the other hand, who'd ever want to remember that mess where Tamina, Tozawa, Dana Brooke, and Reggie all more or less married each other for a hot minute before the usual 24/7 brawl broke out? While such onscreen shenanigans may give the viewer the distinct impression that all wrestling marriages are fake, there have been a surprising number of shoot weddings, with quite a few of these still going strong.
New AEW World Champion Crowned At AEW Full Gear
The AEW World Championship changed hands during Saturday's AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. MJF defeated Jon Moxley to become the new champion, though he had a little help. During the match, Moxley's mentor and fellow Combat Club stablemate William Regal turned heel and helped MJF win the title by giving him brass knuckles. This win tonight marks MJF's first title reign as the AEW World Champion.
Looking At Charlotte Flair's Extended WWE Absence And Rumored Return Date
On May 8, 2022, Charlotte Flair defended her "SmackDown" Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey in a brutal "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash. Rousey ultimately forced Flair to utter the match-ending words after bending Flair's arm through a chair, dethroning "The Queen." WWE later revealed that Flair sustained a "fracture of the radius" during the match, which would keep her out of in-ring action and off television indefinitely.
Big Update On Brandi Rhodes' In-Ring Future
Brandi Rhodes has not stepped inside a wrestling ring as a competitor since January 31, 2022, on an episode of "Dark: Elevation." While her husband Cody Rhodes leaped back to WWE at WrestleMania, Brandi did not join him under contract. When she was employed by the company in years past, she worked as a ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles; her only ever match under the WWE umbrella came during a 2011 FCW show — a battle royal. However, now that she has a substantial in-ring resume from her time in AEW, that could change, especially as she's been able to mess around at the Performance Center in recent months. While appearing on "Ten Count," Rhodes gave an update regarding a possible in-ring return.
Andrade El Idolo Bids Farewell
It's been quite a bit since fans have seen Andrade El Idolo on their TV screens or in the ring. The missing AEW star was scheduled to take part in an independent show this past weekend but ultimately had to pull out after a minor illness, leading to AEW's Rey Fenix replacing him. But while Andrade recuperates, he's spending his time partaking in what may be his favorite pastime that isn't Lucha libre; cryptic social media posts.
Jungle Boy Paid Tribute To WWE Hall Of Famer At AEW Full Gear
"Jungle Boy," "Jungle" Jack Perry, no matter what name he goes by, Jack Perry got a big win on Saturday, defeating current rival and one-time friend Luchasaurus in a brutal, bloody steel cage match at AEW Full Gear. During the post-PPV media scrum, Jungle Boy was asked about his unusual...
Interim AEW Women's Title Changes Hands At Full Gear
A new Interim AEW Women's Champion was crowned on Saturday night at AEW Full Gear. Jamie Hayter defeated her former best friend Toni Storm to become the new champion. Hayter got the victory after sending Storm into the exposed top turnbuckle and hitting the Hayt-breaker. Hayter made her All Elite...
Roman Reigns Addresses Speculation Around WWE WrestleMania 39 Match
There's one important question on everyone's mind when it comes to WrestleMania 39 emanating from Los Angeles in April 2023: Will The Rock return to face his cousin and reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns? At present, there's been no obvious indicators on WWE programming that the match will happen, aside from the eyebrow-raising teaser of Reigns delivering a Rock Bottom to Logan Paul during their title showdown at Crown Jewel. In response to the continuous speculation, "The Tribal Chief" has seemingly hinted that something major is in the pipeline pertaining to WWE's biggest show of the year in LA.
Jade Cargill Explains Why She Chose AEW Over WWE
As she continues to enjoy an all-time undefeated streak in singles matches, Jade Cargill will face Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear 2022 to defend her TBS Championship. The reigning champ is currently considered one of the top stars in the AEW women's division and is often considered one of the best homegrown talents the company has produced. Furthermore, with only twenty months since her in-ring debut on "AEW Dynamite" back in March 2021, Cargill's rise to the top comes as she still has the potential to grow as a competitor.
WWE Announces Rhea Ripley's First Match On Raw In Five Months
Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka in a "WarGames Advantage Match" has been announced for the 11/21 episode of "WWE Raw." The match will mark Ripley's first match on the Red Brand since her victory over Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan on the June 6 episode of the show, where she became the #1 contender to Bianca Belair's "Raw' Women's Championship before being sidelined with a brain/teeth injury. Ripley would subsequently miss nearly four months of in-ring competition before returning to action in a mixed-tag match alongside Damien Priest at a WWE live event last month.
Shawn Michaels Recalls Owen Hart's Reaction After Montreal Screwjob
The Montreal Screwjob, which saw Shawn Michaels defeat Bret "Hitman" Hart under controversial real-life circumstances to win the WWE Championship, stunned the pro wrestling world at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1997. Following the match, Hart left the company to join World Championship Wrestling. He left behind his brother Owen Hart in WWE. Opening up about that shocking night in Montreal, which took place 25 years ago this month, Michaels recalled the late Owen Hart's reaction after the infamous incident.
Bushwhacker Luke Calls WWE SmackDown Star 'One Hell Of A Worker'
Luke and Butch, The Bushwhackers — as they were known from the late 1980s upon making their WWE debut — started making a name for themselves as early as the 1960s and went on to be an established team for several decades. They won tag team titles across various promotions and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015. Fast forward to the present, and another Butch is making a name for himself in WWE.
Tony Khan Clarifies AEW Rumors About CM Punk And Colt Cabana
Following the disastrous AEW All Out post-show media scrum where CM Punk went on a scorched earth tour, ripping many in the company including his former friend Colt Cabana, AEW hosted another scrum following tonight's Full Gear pay-per-view. Their return to the scrum saw the company's owner Tony Khan address...
Braun Strowman Gets Receipt For 'Floppy Floppers' Tweet On WWE SmackDown
After his match against Omos at Crown Jewel, Braun Strowman's stirred the pot with his remarks on Twitter about high flyers and called them "floppy floppers" and "flippy flippers." During the November 18 edition of "SmackDown," former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet brought up Strowman's controversial comments in a backstage promo.
Jade Cargill Vs. Bow Wow In AEW Starting To Look Like A Possibility
After weeks of going back and forth on Twitter, AEW star Jade Cargill finally came face to face with actor and rapper Bow Wow. Cargill, along with her "Baddies," Kiera Hogan and Leila Gray, confronted Bow Wow at his Miami show on Sunday (via TMZ). In the video footage of the confrontation, security can be seen moving Cargill away from the performer while Hogan and Gray are carried off. According to TMZ, one of the Baddies threw popcorn on Bow Wow before being taken away.
What Tony Khan Told Eddie Kingston After AEW Rampage Ended
Over the past few weeks, All Elite Wrestling has been building to their third Full Gear pay-per-view, which takes place tonight. We've seen matches added to the card such as Luchasaurus versus Jungle Boy Jack Perry in a steel cage match, a high stakes rematch between AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed and Swerve in Our Glory, and an AEW World Championship bout between champion Jon Moxley and MJF. Prior to the pay-per-view, the Zero Hour pre-show takes place, including a big match that was announced on AEW's social media.
Former WWE Star Describes Shawn Michaels And Undertaker's Backstage Powers
Former WWE star Mideon has provided an insight into the backstage powers that The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels had during his tenure with the company. "Different kind of power," Mideon said on the "Monte and The Pharaoh" podcast. "[Taker was] always going to do what Vince [McMahon] wants. Gonna make anything work. Shawn was like the rottweiler and the chihuahua, just running around. Calm the chihuahua down, give him whatever he wants. Just keep him cool, you know? That was kind of the thing, Shawn was the champion. It was a different kind of power, but I would say equal."
Bobby Fish Gives His Thoughts On CM Punk And The Elite
Bobby Fish has chimed in with his thoughts on CM Punk and The Elite. Fish has already made it clear that he won't be exchanging Christmas cards with Punk this year. Fish revealed that the issues between himself and Punk stemmed from the conclusion of a match they had back in October 2021 on "AEW Dynamite." Fish got his shoulder up just after being pinned off the GTS. Fish said he did so because he thought Punk gave him the green light to think outside the box.
Tony Khan Comments On Miro And Andrade's AEW Status
Since returning to action in the summer of 2022, Miro has only had four matches in AEW, which recently led to him calling out the company for his lack of television time. Andrade El Idolo, meanwhile, was reportedly suspended by the company following a backstage altercation with Sammy Guevara. Following...
Fifth Man Joins Drew McIntyre & Brawling Brutes' WarGames Team On WWE SmackDown
It appears the reports of an injury keeping Kevin Owens out of Survivor Series were untrue. Earlier this week, Dave Meltzer reported that Owens has not been "moving very well" after suffering an MCL sprain in his right knee at a WWE live event last weekend, casting doubt over Owens' immediate in-ring future.
