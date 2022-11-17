Read full article on original website
NHL
Goligoski receives ATV from Wild during 1,000th game ceremony
Defenseman honored for milestone in pregame ceremony on Saturday. Alex Goligoski has some hot new wheels thanks to the Minnesota Wild. The veteran defenseman was gifted a Polaris ATV by the Wild during his 1,000th game ceremony on Saturday. Minnesota honored Goligoski for reaching the milestone before their game against...
Yardbarker
Oilers News & Rumors: Yamamoto, Malone, Kostin, Skinner, Horvat
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is talk about how far out Kailer Yamamoto is from getting back in the lineup. The team also made some roster changes as Brad Malone was recalled from Bakersfield. Klim Kostin has looked good for the team in a short sample size and the Oilers are going with Stuart Skinner in goal on Saturday night. Finally, the Oilers are surprisingly being linked to Vancouver as one of the teams that could have an interest in Bo Horvat. Seems like an odd fit.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, Nosek, Patrick Kane & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jeremy Swayman returned to action on Saturday (Nov. 19) and secured a win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Tomas Nosek scored his first goal in 65 regular-season games against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 13 and has not shown any signs of slowing down since. In other news, Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that “Patrick Kane and the Bruins make a lot of sense.”
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Roslovic, Horvat & More
The Columbus Blue Jackets are finally enjoying life a little bit. Despite numerous injuries, they have put their best stretch of hockey together going 3-0-1 in their last four games. They also have plenty of home games upcoming to try and extend that. With that, welcome back to Blue Jackets...
The Hockey Writers
3 Things Kraken Fans Should Be Thankful For
The Seattle Kraken are approaching their second Thanksgiving as members of the NHL, and have a lot to be thankful for so far this year. For starters, they’re in a significantly better position both organizationally and in the standings than they were a year ago. Through 17 games last season, they were 4-12-1 with a minus-19 goal differential. Through 17 games this season, they’re 9-5-3 with a plus-8 goal differential.
markerzone.com
OSKAR SUNDQVIST HITS KURALY FROM BEHIND, REFUSES TO FIGHT AFTER
On Saturday night, Oskar Sundqvist (6'3'') refused to fight Mathieu Olivier (6'1'') after he threw an iffy check unto Sean Kuraly. It wasn't a dirty hit, per se. It also wasn't a hit that goes unnoticed by most hockey teams. It was from behind, no question. The Wings were leading...
Yardbarker
Sabres Make Low-Risk Move in Claiming Jost
The Buffalo Sabres announced they claimed forward Tyson Jost off waivers on Saturday (Nov. 19). Waiver claims are somewhat of a rarity for them, with their last one coming in October of 2021. With the current rash of injuries at the forward position, and the overall lull in their offense, the claim was a low-risk and potentially high-reward move for them. Jost has not been able to find his footing in the NHL to this point, but he is a former first-round selection and was once a highly touted prospect for the Colorado Avalanche. Coming to Buffalo could provide him with a bigger opportunity and a chance to revive his pro career. For the Sabres, this move could help spark their offense but will ultimately bolster their forward depth more, while risking very little to do so.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Should Target 3 Avalanche Players in Horvat Trade
Even though the Vancouver Canucks have had some moderate success recently, that hasn’t stopped the trade rumors from flying around. Everyone not named Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson is apparently available for the right price (according to Elliotte Friedman) – including leading scorer Bo Horvat and starting goaltender Thatcher Demko.
The Hockey Writers
Ducks’ Max Comtois Needs a Consistent Role
After appearing in the first 15 games for the Anaheim Ducks this season, Max Comtois has been out of the lineup for the last three. With news only coming out that he is day-to-day with a lower-body injury almost a week after his initial disappearance from the lineup, it was fair to speculate as to whether he was back in head coach Dallas Eakins’ doghouse. After all, Comtois isn’t a stranger to this sort of discipline. Last season was a tremendous struggle for the 23-year-old winger, battling early-season injuries on top of inconsistent play. He appeared in only 52 games, often a healthy scratch down the stretch. After a team-leading 16 goals the year prior, Comtois finished the 2021-22 season with six goals and 10 assists.
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Kraken, Sabres, Senators, Canucks, Coyotes
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Seattle Kraken intentionally scratched Shane Wright to send him down on a conditioning stint. What next? Meanwhile, expect the Buffalo Sabres and pending UFA Kyle Okposo to push conversations about a contract extension toward the end of the season. The Ottawa Senators and...
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 NHL Analytics Report: Robertson, Stamkos & More
Welcome to the third edition of the 2022-23 NHL Analytics Report, a weekly roundup of the latest analytical trends and a collection of statistical observations from around the league. To better understand the terms being used and the underlying reasons behind their inclusion, read THW’s primer on advanced analytics which explores the landscape of modern hockey analysis. Now, here are five observations after another busy week of NHL hockey.
The Hockey Writers
Oilers’ Lack of Focus Costing Them Games
Fans of the Edmonton Oilers are hoping the 2022-23 season isn’t 2017-18 all over again. Remember back in 2016-17 when they took the Anaheim Ducks to Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinal only to lose 2-1 in the deciding game? Many thought that they were a team on the rise and would bounce back with an even better year in 2017-18. Well, it didn’t materialize mainly due to a lack of focus. And this season’s version is reminding fans a bit of that team from five years ago when Todd McLellan was the head coach, Oscar Klefbom was healthy, Cam Talbot was the starting goalie and Pat Maroon was skating on Connor McDavid’s left side.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Goaltending Shines, Krejci, Zboril & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There were just two games in the last seven days on the schedule...
NHL
Capitals Kuemper, Aube-Kubel get Stanley Cup rings, visit from old team
WASHINGTON - The wait was worth it for Darcy Kuemper and Nicolas Aube-Kubel. The Washington Capitals goalie and forward were all smiles when they received their 2022 Stanley Cup rings from the Colorado Avalanche after their game at Capital One Arena on Saturday. Kuemper and Aube-Kubel were reunited with their...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Prospects That Got Away: Gustav Forsling
Every NHL team has prospects that were traded or given up on before their potential was realized. The Vancouver Canucks are no exception. In the first of an ongoing series here at The Hockey Writers, I will be highlighting a player that was drafted or signed by the team and then let go before they could hit their stride on the West Coast. Starting with Gustav Forsling, who was selected 126th overall in 2014 by the Canucks and is now starring with the Florida Panthers in a top-four role.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Stamkos, Sergachev & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning capped off a 3-0 week by defeating the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night (Nov. 19) at Bridgestone Arena. It was the team’s second overtime win of the week after defeating the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday (Nov. 15). They also defeated the Calgary Flames on Thursday (Nov. 17) 4-1. The Lightning have now won a season-high four straight games and are 7-2-1 in their last ten.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Postseason Plan, Matthews & Murray
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I’ll share some thoughts about the Maple Leafs’ season thus far. In these thoughts, I’ll consider whether the Maple Leafs are better this season than last season. That seems to be a key question moving forward for this team.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Kallgren, Murray, TJ & Samsonov
In this edition of Toronto Maple Leafs News & Rumors, I share news about the upcoming game tonight against the New York Islanders. The Islanders are on their last game of a four-game road trip. The Islanders began the trip with a 4-2 win against the Ottawa Senators last Monday; then lost 5-4 to the Nashville Predators on Thursday; and, then lost again by a score of 5-2 to the Dallas Stars on Saturday.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Finding Great Value With Jordie Benn
When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Jordie Benn in the offseason, many thought that he was going to be a depth defender rotating in on the blue line. Given how the Maple Leafs are dealing with a difficult situation with Jake Muzzin and the concerns surrounding his cervical spine injury, Benn has been able to get into the lineup. While the depth on defense is becoming a concern with their overall performance, Benn’s play has become a welcoming addition. For the most part, he’s been able to do what Muzzin does as he plays a very similar style.
The Hockey Writers
Canucks News & Rumors: Myers, Horvat, Schenn & More
In this edition of the Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the Toronto Maple Leafs and Ottawa Senators have shown interest in Tyler Myers. Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets have shown interest in Bo Horvat. Also, Luke Schenn is another player who the Canucks should receive a lot of trade calls for.
