The richest person in St. Louis, MissouriLuay RahilSaint Louis, MO
5 Great Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
The Symbol of St. Louis: Stan “The Man” MusialIBWAASaint Louis, MO
National Historic Landmark: Missouri Botanical Garden and its acres of horticultural unveilingCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Bobby Bostic, a Missouri man serving a 241-year sentence was released from prison, thanks to the judge who put him awayCeebla CuudSaint Louis, MO
Yardbarker
Oilers News & Rumors: Yamamoto, Malone, Kostin, Skinner, Horvat
In an Edmonton Oilers news and rumors update, there is talk about how far out Kailer Yamamoto is from getting back in the lineup. The team also made some roster changes as Brad Malone was recalled from Bakersfield. Klim Kostin has looked good for the team in a short sample size and the Oilers are going with Stuart Skinner in goal on Saturday night. Finally, the Oilers are surprisingly being linked to Vancouver as one of the teams that could have an interest in Bo Horvat. Seems like an odd fit.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins News & Rumors: Swayman, Nosek, Patrick Kane & More
In this latest edition of Boston Bruins News & Rumors, Jeremy Swayman returned to action on Saturday (Nov. 19) and secured a win against the Chicago Blackhawks. Meanwhile, Tomas Nosek scored his first goal in 65 regular-season games against the Vancouver Canucks on Nov. 13 and has not shown any signs of slowing down since. In other news, Boston Hockey Now writer Jimmy Murphy reported that an NHL executive told him that “Patrick Kane and the Bruins make a lot of sense.”
The Hockey Writers
3 Things Kraken Fans Should Be Thankful For
The Seattle Kraken are approaching their second Thanksgiving as members of the NHL, and have a lot to be thankful for so far this year. For starters, they’re in a significantly better position both organizationally and in the standings than they were a year ago. Through 17 games last season, they were 4-12-1 with a minus-19 goal differential. Through 17 games this season, they’re 9-5-3 with a plus-8 goal differential.
The Hockey Writers
Blue Jackets News & Rumors: Roslovic, Horvat & More
The Columbus Blue Jackets are finally enjoying life a little bit. Despite numerous injuries, they have put their best stretch of hockey together going 3-0-1 in their last four games. They also have plenty of home games upcoming to try and extend that. With that, welcome back to Blue Jackets...
NBC Sports
Avalanche stars come to play in win over Kuemper, Caps
Darcy Kuemper faced the team he helped lead to last season’s Stanley Cup title Saturday as the Colorado Avalanche took on the Capitals in D.C., but the goaltender’s former teammates got the better of him in a 4-0 victory. The Avalanche’s two biggest stars -- center Nathan MacKinnon...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Need a Roster Shakeup if Losing Streak Continues
The Buffalo Sabres dropped another game to push their losing streak to eight as they continue their struggles in November. While some of the losses have not looked terrible from an effort or energy perspective, a majority of them have been quite embarrassing. This team has gone from a 7-3-0 record and looking like a hard-nosed team with fight in them, to a 7-11-0 record and looking like they think they can walk through teams on skill alone. They have no right to believe that they can play that way when they have been a bottom-feeding team for more than a decade.
The Hockey Writers
3 Takeaways From Bruins’ Dominating 6-1 Win Over Blackhawks
When the NHL released the 2022-23 schedule, one thing that stuck out for the Boston Bruins was a front-loaded home schedule with 11 of their first 18 games at TD Garden. Considering the injuries that they were dealing with and questions surrounding the team with a new coach, they were hoping to take advantage of the home-heavy schedule, but not many people saw a historic start on home ice coming.
Yardbarker
Blues Weekly: Winning Streak, Buchnevich, Parayko, & More
The Blues haven’t played their best in parts of this streak, but the results matter most. They are back into the mix with their recent play. They needed to figure out how to get more points before Thanksgiving and they’ve done so. Blues Have Won 6 Straight Games.
The Hockey Writers
3 Ways the Oilers Can Benefit From Evander Kane’s Injury
The Edmonton Oilers have now played four games without Evander Kane in the lineup since the injury, which has given the coaching staff a little time to test out different players in more significant roles. Though it may seem all bad for the Oilers to lose someone of Kane’s calibre, it could be better in the long run for the team and a number of players. A spot in the top six provides inner competition for playing time, confidence, and production boosts for certain players and certain trade candidates, potentially raising their trade value. Let’s dive in.
Bolts look to extend win streak as Bruins come to Amalie
TAMPA, Fla. — Coming off a Steven Stamkos power-play goal in a 3-2 overtime win against the Nashville Predators on Saturday, the Tampa Bay Lightning will look to continue their winning ways when the Boston Bruins visit Amalie Arena on Monday night. The Bolts are currently on a season-high,...
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs Finding Great Value With Jordie Benn
When the Toronto Maple Leafs signed Jordie Benn in the offseason, many thought that he was going to be a depth defender rotating in on the blue line. Given how the Maple Leafs are dealing with a difficult situation with Jake Muzzin and the concerns surrounding his cervical spine injury, Benn has been able to get into the lineup. While the depth on defense is becoming a concern with their overall performance, Benn’s play has become a welcoming addition. For the most part, he’s been able to do what Muzzin does as he plays a very similar style.
The Hockey Writers
Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down: Goaltending Shines, Krejci, Zboril & More
Welcome to the latest edition of the Boston Bruins’ 3 Up, 3 Down for the 2022-23 season. This will be a weekly column released on Mondays chronicling the highs and lows of the previous seven days. There were just two games in the last seven days on the schedule...
The Hockey Writers
Canucks Should Target 3 Avalanche Players in Horvat Trade
Even though the Vancouver Canucks have had some moderate success recently, that hasn’t stopped the trade rumors from flying around. Everyone not named Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson is apparently available for the right price (according to Elliotte Friedman) – including leading scorer Bo Horvat and starting goaltender Thatcher Demko.
The Hockey Writers
2022-23 Erie Otters’ First Quarter Progress Report
The Erie Otters came into the 2022-23 season with one big goal in mind. Tangible progress. At least so far, they have met those expectations. The Otters play their 18th game of the season Monday night when they host the OHL leading Ottawa 67s. This is a make up of the game that was supposed to happen Saturday night but the snow storm in Buffalo prevented the 67s from getting to Erie.
The Hockey Writers
Devils’ Schmid Leads Team to 12th Consecutive Win
The New Jersey Devils will lose a game again…eventually. Yesterday was not that day, however, as they defeated the Ottawa Senators in convincing fashion with a 5-1 win backstopped by goaltender Akira Schmid. The victory was the Devils’ 12th in a row, one shy of the franchise record of 13 set during the 2000-01 season when they made the Stanley Cup Final but lost to the Colorado Avalanche. Here’s what stood out from yesterday’s win.
The Hockey Writers
Penguins Need More Production From Their Bottom Six
The Pittsburgh Penguins are having a rough start to their season. With a current record of 7-7-3, the Penguins are sitting in fifth place in the Metropolitan Division. After a strong end to last season, it seems like the team has now completely fallen apart. There are a number of issues that must be addressed including goaltending, special teams, and defense. However, perhaps the biggest issue in Pittsburgh is the lack of production coming from the depth players. It is impossible to win games without a strong bottom six and that is something the Penguins are currently learning the hard way.
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Stock Up, Stock Down: Stamkos, Sergachev & More
Welcome to this edition of the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Stock Up and Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the highs and lows of the team’s performance. The Tampa Bay Lightning capped off a 3-0 week by defeating the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night (Nov. 19) at Bridgestone Arena. It was the team’s second overtime win of the week after defeating the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday (Nov. 15). They also defeated the Calgary Flames on Thursday (Nov. 17) 4-1. The Lightning have now won a season-high four straight games and are 7-2-1 in their last ten.
The Hockey Writers
4 Canucks Defencemen Who Can Be Traded to the Senators
The Vancouver Canucks have an opportunity to offload a few of their highly paid defencemen as the Ottawa Senators are looking to add to their blue line. TSN’s Pierre LeBrun noted general manager Pierre Dorion said the club is very active in the trade market amid the team’s struggles. The Senators have a 6-9-1 record as their blue line continues to be one of their weak spots.
(11-21-22) Ducks-Blues Gameday Lineup
ST. LOUIS -- Colton Parayko is a game-time decision tonight as the Blues (9-8-0) look to make it seven wins in a row in a rematch against the Anaheim Ducks (5-12-1) at Enterprise Center (7 p.m.; BSMW, ESPN 101.1-FM). The defenseman, who has an upper-body injury, took part in the morning skate again ...
The Hockey Writers
3 Predators Who Have Been Major Part of Recent Success
The Nashville Predators have moved back to the .500 mark after hanging on to defeat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Thursday night (Nov. 17). The Preds jumped out to a 4-1 lead early in the third period before holding off the Islanders’ rally. With four assists, Roman Josi led a group of players with multi-point games to power the team to their third straight victory. While many players have stepped up their game, three of note have been a major part of the team’s recent success.
