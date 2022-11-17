Read full article on original website
radio7media.com
LCSO Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
LAWRENCEBURG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THEIR TRAILER HAD BEEN STOLEN ON SUNDAY SOMETIME BETWEEN 12 AND 6:30. THE TRAILER IS DESCRIBED AS A GREEN TAILER APPROXIMATELY 8 TO 10 FEET LONG. IT WAS TAKEN FROM A PROPERTY ON LANNING ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
radio7media.com
Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
radio7media.com
Counseling Available Following Shooting Incident at Hinie's
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE WERE CALLED SATURDAY NIGHT TO HINIE’S BBQ ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN REFERENCE TO A SHOOTING THAT HAD OCCURRED. ACCORDING TO THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT, OFFICERS DETERMINED A DOMESTIC-RELATED SITUATION INVOLVING A PATRON OCCURRED ABOUT 7 PM INSIDE THE BUSINESS. THE SITUATION ESCALATED WHEN THE MALE SUBJECT PRODUCED A HANDGUN AND FIRED TWO SELF-INFLICTED SHOTS IN AN APPARENT SUICIDE ATTEMPT. OTHER PATRONS ADMINISTERED FIRST AID UNTIL EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS ARRIVED. POLICE REPORTED THE SUBJECT WAS FLOWN TO VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER IN NASHVILLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION. THEY SAID THE INCIDENT APPEARED TO BE AN ISOLATED DOMESTIC SITUATION, WITH THE SHOOTER BEING THE ONLY INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS INJURED. TRIPP WEIGEL FROM HINIE’S RESTAURANT MADE A STATEMENT ON SUNDAY THANKING THEIR STAFF, CUSTOMERS ALONG WITH OFF DUTY OFFICERS THAT WERE DINING THAT EVENING AND TO ALL THE FIRST RESPONDERS FOR THEIR INCREDIBLE RESPONSE TO THE INCIDENT. THEY ALSO EXPRESSED THEIR GRATITUDE FOR ALL THE PRAYERS AND THANKED THEIR CUSTOMERS FOR THEIR SUPPORT. HINIE’S WILL HAVE THE TENNESSEE DISASTER MENTAL HEALTH STRIKE TEAM AT VENUE NORTH TODAY AT 3 FOR EMPLOYEES, STAFF AND ANYONE THAT WAS AT THE INCIDENT. LOCAL PASTORS, COUNSELORS, AND MEMBERS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL ALSO BE THERE FOR COUNSELING.
WSMV
Man shoots himself in front of customers at Lawrenceburg restaurant, police say
LAWRENCEBURG, Tenn. (WSMV) - Several bystanders, including off-duty officers at a restaurant in Lawrenceburg, stepped in after a man attempted to take his own life in front of over 100 people. On Saturday, Nov. 19, the Lawrenceburg Police Department was called to Hinie’s BBQ on North Locust Avenue. According...
WAAY-TV
Grand jury: Deputy justified in shooting death of Lawrence County man
The deputy who shot and killed a suspect in Lawrence County was justified in his actions, a grand jury has ruled. Marty Hutto died Aug. 6 after a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy initiated a traffic stop on Hutto’s vehicle. Hutto was driving down the center of the...
Two arrested in Huntsville after police pursuit
Huntsville Police say a vehicle pursuit ended with the arrest of two people Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Rosalind White says the pursuit involved a vehicle allegedly involved in a theft at a business in the 3100 block of Memorial Parkway. White says the theft occurred around 5:42 p.m. The pursuit ended in the area of […]
WHNT-TV
3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
WAFF
Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.
LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
BOLO: Dickson Police Department Looking to ID this Subject
November 17, 2022 – The Dickson Police Department needs help identifying this subject. If you have any information, please Detective Ball at 615-441-9515, or you can message this page.
2 killed, 1 injured in two-car crash outside of Russellville
According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, a two-car crash in Franklin County on Friday night has claimed the lives of two people.
Mother of man killed seven years ago pleads with DA to close the case
The family of Jordan Tyler Berryhill cannot figure out why the case of the woman charged with his death has taken so long to prosecute.
Limestone County Sheriff Office makes a trip to Buc-ees ahead of grand opening
Buc-ee's opens up in Athens on Monday, but before patrons gather to fill up the tank and grab some barbecue, the new store hosted some special guests, The Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
3rd body exhumed in 1991 Giles County drowning investigation
The third body in a 1991 drowning investigation out of Giles County was exhumed on Wednesday.
radio7media.com
Food Giveaway Friday at 10 in Lawrence County
THE LAWRENCE COUNTY POWER SYSTEM AND JOHN 635 FOOD MINISTRY WILL HAVE A DRIVE THROUGH FOOD GIVE AWAY ON FRIDAY STARTING AT 10 AT 2300 W.O. SMITH STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931 477-6377 OR CHECK OUT JOHN635 PAGE ON FACEBOOK.
radio7media.com
Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Identifying Subjects
THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING FOUR INDIVIDUALS WHO STOLE FROM THE WILLIAMSPORT MARKET ON OCTOBER 26TH. THE FOUR LEFT THE SCENE IN A SILVER CHRYSLER DODGE VAN WITH FRONT PASSENGER DAMAGE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFFS' DEPARTMENT. CALL 931-375-8697.
2 injured in overnight crash involving 18-wheeler
Two people were injured in a crash at Memorial Parkway and Country Club Ave. involving a semi-truck early Friday morning, according to police.
Huntsville man convicted of killing 2 boys dies in prison: ADOC
A Huntsville man convicted of stabbing two young boys to death in 2008 was found "unresponsive" in his cell earlier this week.
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely denied rehearing
Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely, who was convicted on theft and ethics charges last year, was denied a rehearing by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals on Friday.
radio7media.com
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced
LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES HAVE ANNOUNCED CLOSINGS FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THURSDAY'S GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON FRIDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH GARBAGE PICKUP FOR BOTH DAYS ON WEDNESDAY. LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITY WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL ALSO BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR THE HOLIDAY.
altoday.com
All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
