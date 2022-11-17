ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, TN

radio7media.com

LCSO Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer

LAWRENCEBURG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THEIR TRAILER HAD BEEN STOLEN ON SUNDAY SOMETIME BETWEEN 12 AND 6:30. THE TRAILER IS DESCRIBED AS A GREEN TAILER APPROXIMATELY 8 TO 10 FEET LONG. IT WAS TAKEN FROM A PROPERTY ON LANNING ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

radio7media.com

Counseling Available Following Shooting Incident at Hinie's

LAWRENCEBURG POLICE WERE CALLED SATURDAY NIGHT TO HINIE’S BBQ ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN REFERENCE TO A SHOOTING THAT HAD OCCURRED. ACCORDING TO THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT, OFFICERS DETERMINED A DOMESTIC-RELATED SITUATION INVOLVING A PATRON OCCURRED ABOUT 7 PM INSIDE THE BUSINESS. THE SITUATION ESCALATED WHEN THE MALE SUBJECT PRODUCED A HANDGUN AND FIRED TWO SELF-INFLICTED SHOTS IN AN APPARENT SUICIDE ATTEMPT. OTHER PATRONS ADMINISTERED FIRST AID UNTIL EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS ARRIVED. POLICE REPORTED THE SUBJECT WAS FLOWN TO VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER IN NASHVILLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION. THEY SAID THE INCIDENT APPEARED TO BE AN ISOLATED DOMESTIC SITUATION, WITH THE SHOOTER BEING THE ONLY INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS INJURED. TRIPP WEIGEL FROM HINIE’S RESTAURANT MADE A STATEMENT ON SUNDAY THANKING THEIR STAFF, CUSTOMERS ALONG WITH OFF DUTY OFFICERS THAT WERE DINING THAT EVENING AND TO ALL THE FIRST RESPONDERS FOR THEIR INCREDIBLE RESPONSE TO THE INCIDENT. THEY ALSO EXPRESSED THEIR GRATITUDE FOR ALL THE PRAYERS AND THANKED THEIR CUSTOMERS FOR THEIR SUPPORT. HINIE’S WILL HAVE THE TENNESSEE DISASTER MENTAL HEALTH STRIKE TEAM AT VENUE NORTH TODAY AT 3 FOR EMPLOYEES, STAFF AND ANYONE THAT WAS AT THE INCIDENT. LOCAL PASTORS, COUNSELORS, AND MEMBERS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL ALSO BE THERE FOR COUNSELING.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
WHNT News 19

Two arrested in Huntsville after police pursuit

Huntsville Police say a vehicle pursuit ended with the arrest of two people Saturday evening. Police spokesperson Rosalind White says the pursuit involved a vehicle allegedly involved in a theft at a business in the 3100 block of Memorial Parkway. White says the theft occurred around 5:42 p.m. The pursuit ended in the area of […]
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

3 arrested in Lawrence County drug bust

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — Three people were arrested Thursday after meth, drug paraphernalia, and a gun were found in Lawrence County. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO), Jeffrey Keith Burnett, 40, of Caddo, Stephanie Nicole Jones, 39, of Caddo, and Jeffrey Levoyn Waddell, 51, of Decatur, were all arrested as a result of the findings.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Three people arrested on drug charges in Lawrence Co.

LAWRENCE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people were arrested in Lawrence County on drug charges on Thursday. Lawrence County VICE/Narcotics Unite Agents, along with the Lawrence County Special Response Team, executed a search warrant in the Caddo Community on Lawrence County Road 434. During the search, agents found one ounce...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
radio7media.com

Food Giveaway Friday at 10 in Lawrence County

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY POWER SYSTEM AND JOHN 635 FOOD MINISTRY WILL HAVE A DRIVE THROUGH FOOD GIVE AWAY ON FRIDAY STARTING AT 10 AT 2300 W.O. SMITH STREET IN LAWRENCEBURG. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931 477-6377 OR CHECK OUT JOHN635 PAGE ON FACEBOOK.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Maury County Sheriff's Department Seeking Public's Help in Identifying Subjects

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC IN IDENTIFYING FOUR INDIVIDUALS WHO STOLE FROM THE WILLIAMSPORT MARKET ON OCTOBER 26TH. THE FOUR LEFT THE SCENE IN A SILVER CHRYSLER DODGE VAN WITH FRONT PASSENGER DAMAGE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFFS' DEPARTMENT. CALL 931-375-8697.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

Thanksgiving holiday closings announced

LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES HAVE ANNOUNCED CLOSINGS FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THURSDAY'S GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON FRIDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH GARBAGE PICKUP FOR BOTH DAYS ON WEDNESDAY. LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITY WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL ALSO BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR THE HOLIDAY.
LAWRENCEBURG, TN
altoday.com

All deer killed in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for CWD

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (ADCNR) announced that all deer harvested in Lauderdale and Colbert Counties this weekend must be tested for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). Under Alabama’s Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) Management Zone Regulation (220-2-.167), all deer harvested in the High-Risk Zone and the Buffer Zone of the state’s CWD Management Zone (CMZ) must be submitted for CWD testing during specific weekends of the 2022-2023 white-tailed deer season. This is one of those weekends.
COLBERT COUNTY, AL

