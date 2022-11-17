Monday's military hero is Pfc. Earl "Mick" Uhler of Millersburg, who served in the Seventh Armored Division of the Third Army in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II. Monday's military hero is Pfc. Earl "Mick" Uhler of Millersburg, who served in the Seventh Armored Division of the Third Army in the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.

SCRANTON, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO