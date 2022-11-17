LAWRENCEBURG POLICE WERE CALLED SATURDAY NIGHT TO HINIE’S BBQ ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN REFERENCE TO A SHOOTING THAT HAD OCCURRED. ACCORDING TO THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT, OFFICERS DETERMINED A DOMESTIC-RELATED SITUATION INVOLVING A PATRON OCCURRED ABOUT 7 PM INSIDE THE BUSINESS. THE SITUATION ESCALATED WHEN THE MALE SUBJECT PRODUCED A HANDGUN AND FIRED TWO SELF-INFLICTED SHOTS IN AN APPARENT SUICIDE ATTEMPT. OTHER PATRONS ADMINISTERED FIRST AID UNTIL EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS ARRIVED. POLICE REPORTED THE SUBJECT WAS FLOWN TO VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER IN NASHVILLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION. THEY SAID THE INCIDENT APPEARED TO BE AN ISOLATED DOMESTIC SITUATION, WITH THE SHOOTER BEING THE ONLY INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS INJURED. TRIPP WEIGEL FROM HINIE’S RESTAURANT MADE A STATEMENT ON SUNDAY THANKING THEIR STAFF, CUSTOMERS ALONG WITH OFF DUTY OFFICERS THAT WERE DINING THAT EVENING AND TO ALL THE FIRST RESPONDERS FOR THEIR INCREDIBLE RESPONSE TO THE INCIDENT. THEY ALSO EXPRESSED THEIR GRATITUDE FOR ALL THE PRAYERS AND THANKED THEIR CUSTOMERS FOR THEIR SUPPORT. HINIE’S WILL HAVE THE TENNESSEE DISASTER MENTAL HEALTH STRIKE TEAM AT VENUE NORTH TODAY AT 3 FOR EMPLOYEES, STAFF AND ANYONE THAT WAS AT THE INCIDENT. LOCAL PASTORS, COUNSELORS, AND MEMBERS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL ALSO BE THERE FOR COUNSELING.

LAWRENCEBURG, TN ・ 7 HOURS AGO