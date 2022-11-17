Read full article on original website
Thanksgiving holiday closings announced
LOCAL GOVERNMENT OFFICES HAVE ANNOUNCED CLOSINGS FOR THE THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY. LAWRENCEBURG CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THURSDAY'S GARBAGE CART PICK UP WILL BE ON FRIDAY. LORETTO CITY OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY AND FRIDAY WITH GARBAGE PICKUP FOR BOTH DAYS ON WEDNESDAY. LAWRENCE COUNTY GOVERNMENT OFFICES WILL BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY. THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SOLID WASTE FACILITY WILL BE CLOSED THURSDAY, FRIDAY AND SATURDAY. PULASKI ELECTRIC SYSTEM WILL ALSO BE CLOSED ON THURSDAY AND FRIDAY FOR THE HOLIDAY.
LCSO Seeking Public's Help in Locating Stolen Trailer
LAWRENCEBURG COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE IS INVESTIGATING A THEFT THAT OCCURRED OVER THE WEEKEND. ACCORDING TO REPORTS, DEPUTIES SPOKE WITH A COMPLAINANT WHO ADVISED THEIR TRAILER HAD BEEN STOLEN ON SUNDAY SOMETIME BETWEEN 12 AND 6:30. THE TRAILER IS DESCRIBED AS A GREEN TAILER APPROXIMATELY 8 TO 10 FEET LONG. IT WAS TAKEN FROM A PROPERTY ON LANNING ROAD. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE.
Lawrenceburg City Council Scheduled to Meet Wednesday
THE LAWRENCEBURG CITY COUNCIL IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSION WEDNESDAY. AMONG THE ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE SEVERAL ORDINANCES PERTAINING TO THE ZONING ORDINANCES AND A RESOLUTION FOR A PUBLIC HEARING ON THE PROPOSED ANNEXATION OF TERRITORY INTO THE CITY OF LAWRENCEBURG BY OWNER CONSENT. THE MEETING IS SET TO BEGIN AT 9.
Solar panel plant announced for North Alabama
The nation’s largest maker of solar panels has announced plans to invest more than one billion dollars in a new manufacturing facility in North Alabama. First Solar, an Arizona-based company, has chosen a site in Lawrence County, Alabama, to produce solar panels. It will be the company’s fourth such facility. The company expects to hire more than seven hundred people to produce 3.5 gigawatts of solar modules each year. Many utilities, including TVA, are planning to build or buy more solar power as they replace coal and gas plants. According to the company, its project in Lawrence County, Alabama, represents an investment of $1.1 billion and is expected to be commission by 2025.
Lawrenceburg shooting incident investigation
Frances Irene Martin Mercier
Frances Irene Martin Mercier, age 78, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at her residence. She was a native of Lutts, TN, and retired manager of Southend Market. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Lonzo and Gertie Opal Powell Martin; her husband, Barth Mercier;...
Counseling Available Following Shooting Incident at Hinie's
LAWRENCEBURG POLICE WERE CALLED SATURDAY NIGHT TO HINIE’S BBQ ON NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN REFERENCE TO A SHOOTING THAT HAD OCCURRED. ACCORDING TO THE LAWRENCEBURG POLICE DEPARTMENT, OFFICERS DETERMINED A DOMESTIC-RELATED SITUATION INVOLVING A PATRON OCCURRED ABOUT 7 PM INSIDE THE BUSINESS. THE SITUATION ESCALATED WHEN THE MALE SUBJECT PRODUCED A HANDGUN AND FIRED TWO SELF-INFLICTED SHOTS IN AN APPARENT SUICIDE ATTEMPT. OTHER PATRONS ADMINISTERED FIRST AID UNTIL EMERGENCY MEDICAL RESPONDERS ARRIVED. POLICE REPORTED THE SUBJECT WAS FLOWN TO VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY MEDICAL CENTER IN NASHVILLE IN CRITICAL CONDITION. THEY SAID THE INCIDENT APPEARED TO BE AN ISOLATED DOMESTIC SITUATION, WITH THE SHOOTER BEING THE ONLY INDIVIDUAL WHO WAS INJURED. TRIPP WEIGEL FROM HINIE’S RESTAURANT MADE A STATEMENT ON SUNDAY THANKING THEIR STAFF, CUSTOMERS ALONG WITH OFF DUTY OFFICERS THAT WERE DINING THAT EVENING AND TO ALL THE FIRST RESPONDERS FOR THEIR INCREDIBLE RESPONSE TO THE INCIDENT. THEY ALSO EXPRESSED THEIR GRATITUDE FOR ALL THE PRAYERS AND THANKED THEIR CUSTOMERS FOR THEIR SUPPORT. HINIE’S WILL HAVE THE TENNESSEE DISASTER MENTAL HEALTH STRIKE TEAM AT VENUE NORTH TODAY AT 3 FOR EMPLOYEES, STAFF AND ANYONE THAT WAS AT THE INCIDENT. LOCAL PASTORS, COUNSELORS, AND MEMBERS OF LAW ENFORCEMENT WILL ALSO BE THERE FOR COUNSELING.
"Night to Honor" ceremony set for December 8
THE 22ND JUDICIAL DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE WILL HOST THE THIRD ANNUAL “A NIGHT TO HONOR” CEREMONY IN COLUMBIA. THE CEREMONY HONORS AND REMEMBERS VICTIMS OF HOMICIDE IN MAURY, LAWRENCE, WAYNE AND GILES COUNTY. THE OBSERVANCE WILL TAKE PLACE AT PARKWAY BAPTIST CHURCH LOCATED AT 1500 TOM J HITCH PARKWAY, ON DECEMBER 8 AT 6:00 PM. DOORS WILL OPEN AT 5:30 PM FOR REGISTRATION, WITH THE PROGRAM BEGINNING AT 6:00 PM. THE SPEAKER WILL BE TIM CUNNINGHAM, WHOSE SON, BENJAMIN, WAS MURDERED AT THE AGE OF 28, IN LAWRENCE COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN MAY OF 2020. FAMILY AND FRIENDS WHO HAVE LOST LOVED ONES TO VIOLENT CRIMES ARE INVITED TO ATTEND THE EVENT. FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT THIS YEAR’S EVENT, PLEASE CONTACT THE DISTRICT ATTORNEY’S OFFICE AT 931-380-2536 EXT. 116.
Alice Marie Harbison
Alice Marie Harbison, age 95, of Rogersville, AL passed away Friday, November 18, 2022, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired from ECM Hospital and a member of Oliver Church of Christ in Rogersville, AL. She was preceded in death by her parents,...
Charles Bassham
Charles A. Bassham, age 77, of Lawrenceburg, TN passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, at his residence. He was a native of Lawrence County, TN, retired owner of Bassham Print Shop, and a member of Harmony Church of the Nazarene. He was preceded in death by his father, Allen Bassham;...
Clarence Ray Williams II
Clarence Ray Williams II, age 61 of Pulaski, passed away Friday November 11, 2022 at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville. Clarence was born June 5, 1961 in Nashville, TN to Clarence and Evelyna Kilpatrick Williams, I. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Randall Ray Williams, sister Janis Elaine Dailey, and his son William Randall Rogers.
Annie Wynell McDonald Davis
Annie Wynell McDonald Davis, 96, of Lawrenceburg, TN died on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at The Summit of Lawrenceburg. A native of Tennessee, Mrs. Davis held multiple roles throughout her life from employment with Salant & Salant plus the Lawrence County Highway Department to finding her true love as a wife and mother, homemaker and avid canner, and grandmother. Mrs. Davis and her family were long-time members of Coleman Memorial United Methodist Church.
Letha Kay Beasley English
Letha Kay Beasley English, 61, of Killen, AL, passed away at her home on November 17, 2022. Letha was a warehouse worker at American Wholesale and a loving wife, daughter, and sibling. She was a native of Chicago, IL. Letha is survived by:. Husband: Shawn Matthew English. Brother: Timothy Wayne...
Sonny Williams
Sonny Williams, 74, of Killen died Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his residence. Funeral service will be Friday, November 25, 2022, 2 PM at Elkins East Chapel with Waylon Wright officiating. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Park. Sonny was an electrician out of the IBEW #558 and member of...
Anna McLemore
Anna McLemore of Florence died Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at Florence Nursing and Rehab. A Celebration of Life Memorial at First Christian Church will be Sunday November 27, 2022. Anna was a member of First Christian Church of Florence. She had her Masters Degree in nursing. She loved and would...
Jeffrey Dwain Bevis
Jeffrey Dwain Bevis, 57, of Florence, AL, passed away November 17, 2022 at his home after an extended illness. Jeffrey was a machinist and member of the Church of Christ faith. Jeffrey is survived by:. Mother: Donna Stults Bevis. Brother: Glen Bevis and wife Sandra. Special Sister: Keisha Bevis. Nephew:...
