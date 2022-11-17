Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
25 Sports High School Friday - November 18, 2022
(25 News Now) - The first Friday of the girls basketball season brought some nice performances from area teams in season-opening tournaments. At the Prairie Central Tournament, Peoria Notre Dame moved to 3-0 on the season with a 65-14 win against East Peoria. In the night cap, the host Hawks fell to Pontiac 64-59. At the Intercity Tournament, Normal West turned in another impressive performance with a 69-56 win against Bloomington move to 2-0. Meanwhile, Bloomington Central Catholic topped Normal U-High 63-29.
College Football World Praying For Bret Bielema's Family
Illinois announced on Thursday that Marilyn Bielema, the mother of football coach Bret Bielema, has passed away. "Coach Bielema is going through a difficult personal matter," Illinois' statement read. "Early this morning he received a call that his mother had passed. Please be respectful of his family’s privacy at this time."
3 Great Burger Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Illinois that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WAND TV
Americans back on the highway for Thanksgiving
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two years after the pandemic Americans are traveling in large numbers once again for the Thanksgiving holiday. “There are going to be 2.8 million people in Illinois traveling this weekend,” Molly Hart of AAA told WAND News. “Of that 2.4 million are going to be traveling by car.”
wglt.org
Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington
A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
Central Illinois Proud
Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning
UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
vermilioncountyfirst.com
DACC Gets a Big Assist from Haas
(Above) The Haas Corporationbuilds the CNC machines used at Danville Area Community College for teaching manufacturing students and has provided more than $56,000 in scholarship support since 2017. This year’s “Big Check” donation from Haas will help pay for the tuition, fees, books, and tools for three students studying to be CNC technologists. The Haas Foundation funds the scholarships through the DACC Foundation under Tonya Hill. DACC Professors Todd Flessner and Doug Hunter and Dean Terri Cummings lead the DACC manufacturing programs.
Urbana High School will continue E-learning Monday and Tuesday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For high school students and parents in Urbana, it’s been a week filled with fear and chaos. That’s because on Tuesday, police say a staff member received a threat from an unknown person. Then on Wednesday, Urbana police and the FBI were notified of additional threats from the same email source, […]
New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
Danville welcomes new fire chief
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville is getting a new fire chief but he’s not new to the department. He was promoted to the top job after 24 years there. And he’s ready to take on the challenges. Incoming fire chief Aaron Marcott said he’s very big on community. So, getting more involved in the city’s […]
