ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Shannon scores 29, No. 15 Illinois rallies past No. 8 UCLA

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Terrence Shannon Jr. made 8 of 9 3-pointers and scored 29 points with 10 rebounds, and No. 19 Illinois rallied from a 15-point deficit to beat No. 8 UCLA 79-70 on Friday night. The Illini (4-0) will play No. 16 Virginia in Sunday’s championship game of the Continental Tire Main Event. UCLA (3-1) faces fifth-ranked Baylor in the consolation game. UCLA led 44-29 early in the second half, and the Bruins were in front by 10 points when Illinois went on a 22-6 run take a lead it never gave back to the delight of a heavily pro-Illini crowd. “I’m really proud of this group,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Fifteen down, the eighth-ranked team in the country, a lot of unknowns, a lot of guys who have never been there, never done anything remotely close to what this was about. Now it was a home court for us. I will say that.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Maize n Brew

Turning Point of the Game: Illinois

The No. 3 Michigan Wolverines staved off an upset at home after beating the Illinois Fighting Illini 19-17. They move to 11-0 on the season and meet back-to-back 11-win seasons for the first time since 1902-03. Once again the Wolverines looked off to a great start. They rattled off a...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Michigan, Illinois have tunnel issue at halftime

Michigan and Illinois football had an issue in the tunnel during halftime of their game Saturday, according to ABC sideline reporter Molly McGrath. Michigan previously had an incident when hosting Michigan State earlier this season, which caused numerous suspensions of Spartan players after altercations broke out in the postgame exit from the field. Penn State head coach James Franklin also discussed issues with the Nittany Lions visiting Michigan and utilizing the single tunnel.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17

Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Highschool Basketball Pro

Normal, November 20 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The University High School - Normal basketball team will have a game with Bloomington High School on November 19, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
BLOOMINGTON, IL
25newsnow.com

25 Sports High School Friday - November 18, 2022

(25 News Now) - The first Friday of the girls basketball season brought some nice performances from area teams in season-opening tournaments. At the Prairie Central Tournament, Peoria Notre Dame moved to 3-0 on the season with a 65-14 win against East Peoria. In the night cap, the host Hawks fell to Pontiac 64-59. At the Intercity Tournament, Normal West turned in another impressive performance with a 69-56 win against Bloomington move to 2-0. Meanwhile, Bloomington Central Catholic topped Normal U-High 63-29.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
The Spun

College Football World Praying For Bret Bielema's Family

Illinois announced on Thursday that Marilyn Bielema, the mother of football coach Bret Bielema, has passed away. "Coach Bielema is going through a difficult personal matter," Illinois' statement read. "Early this morning he received a call that his mother had passed. Please be respectful of his family’s privacy at this time."
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Americans back on the highway for Thanksgiving

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Two years after the pandemic Americans are traveling in large numbers once again for the Thanksgiving holiday. “There are going to be 2.8 million people in Illinois traveling this weekend,” Molly Hart of AAA told WAND News. “Of that 2.4 million are going to be traveling by car.”
DECATUR, IL
wglt.org

Overnight fire damages ISU's University Farm in Lexington

A cow barn at Illinois State University's farm in Lexington was damaged in an overnight fire, authorities said. A McLean County sheriff's deputy spotted the 700-foot-long cow barn on fire at around 12:40 a.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Lexington Fire Department. The north half the building...
LEXINGTON, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Fire tears through ISU Farm early Friday morning

UPDATE (9:55 a.m.) — Firefighters continue to wet down the south side of the barn, which contains straw and continues to smolder. The cows had access to the outdoors through the side of the barn. None of the livestock was injured, confirmed ISU spokesperson Eric Jome. Fire departments from...
LEXINGTON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

DACC Gets a Big Assist from Haas

(Above) The Haas Corporationbuilds the CNC machines used at Danville Area Community College for teaching manufacturing students and has provided more than $56,000 in scholarship support since 2017. This year’s “Big Check” donation from Haas will help pay for the tuition, fees, books, and tools for three students studying to be CNC technologists. The Haas Foundation funds the scholarships through the DACC Foundation under Tonya Hill. DACC Professors Todd Flessner and Doug Hunter and Dean Terri Cummings lead the DACC manufacturing programs.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Urbana High School will continue E-learning Monday and Tuesday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For high school students and parents in Urbana, it’s been a week filled with fear and chaos. That’s because on Tuesday, police say a staff member received a threat from an unknown person. Then on Wednesday, Urbana police and the FBI were notified of additional threats from the same email source, […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

New mayoral candidate vows to “make Danville great again”

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — One more citizen has announced his candidacy for Danville mayor. Danville native Jacob Lane announced this week he is running for mayor of Danville. Lane said in a release he was inspired to run after not receiving help from the current administration. “The one time I needed the city’s help, I […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Danville welcomes new fire chief

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Danville is getting a new fire chief but he’s not new to the department. He was promoted to the top job after 24 years there. And he’s ready to take on the challenges. Incoming fire chief Aaron Marcott said he’s very big on community. So, getting more involved in the city’s […]
DANVILLE, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy