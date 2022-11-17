Read full article on original website
Related
FTX bankruptcy filing details, Binance’s crypto industry fund and a U.S. CBDC pilot: Hodler’s Digest, Nov. 13-19
Coming every Saturday, Hodler’s Digest will help you track every single important news story that happened this week. The best (and worst) quotes, adoption and regulation highlights, leading coins, predictions and much more — a week on Cointelegraph in one link. Top Stories This Week. SBF received $1B...
Proof-of-reserves: Can reserve audits avoid another FTX-like moment?
In the wake of the FTX collapse that came about as a result of the now-bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange funneling user funds to mitigate its own risks, crypto exchanges came up with a transparency solution called proof-of-reserves. A practice, which was recently endorsed by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao, offers a way...
FTX-owned Liquid exchange pauses all trading after withdrawal halt
The Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Liquid is halting all trading due to FTX filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States. Liquid has suspended all trading operations on its platform in line with instructions from FTX Trading, the firm announced on Twitter on Nov. 20. The statement indicates that Liquid exchange paused “all forms of trading” because of the operation of the Chapter 11 process in the Delaware courts.
FTX funds on the move as thief converts thousands of ETH into Bitcoin
According to blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, funds stolen from the FTX crypto exchange are now being converted from Ether (ETH) into Bitcoin (BTC). On Nov. 20, Chainalysis took to Twitter to encourage exchanges to freeze these coins should the thief attempt to convert them into fiat or further obfuscate the assets through other means.
South Korea investigates crypto exchanges for listing native tokens
Native cryptocurrencies turned out to be the biggest factor contributing to the demise of numerous exchanges and ecosystems this year, most recently during the FTX collapse. Korea’s financial authority, Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU), took notice of the same as it launched a probe into crypto exchanges in relation to listing their in-house, self-issued tokens.
South Korea seizes $104M from Terra co-founder suspecting unfair profits
While crypto exchange FTX stole the limelight from other fallen ecosystems, South Korean authorities continue their efforts to bring closure to the victims of the year’s first crypto crash — Terraform Labs. Nearly six months after the Terra blockchain was officially halted, South Korean authorities froze approximately $104.4 million (140 billion won) from co-founder Shin Hyun-seong based on suspicion of unfair profits.
SBF’s lawyers terminate FTX representation due to conflicts of interest
Paul, Weiss, the law firm backing FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) amid bankruptcy, renounced representing the entrepreneur, citing a conflict of interest. The decision to withdraw from representation after SBF’s tweets were found to disrupt the law firm’s reorganization efforts. Starting Nov. 14, SBF published a series of...
Serum price soars 140% in one week amid FTX 'exit pump' fears
Serum, a "decentralized exchange" on the Solana blockchain, has performed exceptionally well in terms of its SRM token price, despite it ties to the defunct FTX exchange. On the daily chart, the SRM/USD pair has gained 140% in the last seven days, hitting $0.319 on Nov. 21 versus $0.177 on Nov. 14.
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX begins strategic review of global assets
As part of the recent bankruptcy filing, the defunct crypto exchange FTX, along with 101 of the 130 affiliated companies, announced the launch of a strategic review of their global assets. The review is an attempt to maximize recoverable value for stakeholders. FTX, at the time led by CEO Sam...
TON, TWT, CHZ and QNT breakout amid traders’ crypto contagion fears
The FTX collapse continues to stoke fears of a contagion in the cryptocurrency space as investors wait to hear about businesses that may face the heat. One of the marquee names to come under the circle of suspicion is the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), which has seen its discount to Bitcoin’s (BTC) price reach record levels of about 50%.
Celsius had ‘insufficient’ accounting and operational controls, says examiner
The independent examiner in crypto lender Celsius’ bankruptcy case has alleged that the company failed to set up “sufficient” accounting and operational controls in its handling of customer funds. In an interim report released on Nov. 19, examiner Shoba Pillay made a number of stark observations in...
The FTX collapse not enough to break crypto community’s spirit: IBW 2022
Istanbul Blockchain Week opened its doors on Nov. 14 to bring the crypto and blockchain ecosystem together in İstanbul, Turkey. Cointelegraph attended the event with a Cointelegraph Turkey booth and an İstanbul-based editor to experience the impact of the FTX collapse firsthand — the result was unexpected.
GBTC next BTC price black swan? — 5 things to know in Bitcoin this week
Bitcoin (BTC) starts a new week still replaying November 2020 after its lowest weekly close in two years. The largest cryptocurrency, just like the rest of the crypto industry, remains highly susceptible to downside risk as it continues to deal with the fallout from the implosion of exchange FTX. Contagion...
Crypto community reacts to mainstream media coverage of FTX’s implosion: Criticism, misogyny and more
The crypto community on Twitter is heavily criticizing the mainstream media for its poor and biased coverage of the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. In a piece published on Nov. 18 by Forbes Magazine, the CEO of FTX’s affiliate company Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, has been dubbed “Queen Caroline.”
FTX showed the value of using DeFi platforms instead of gatekeepers
The rapid implosion of FTX has led general investors and crypto believers alike to question the validity of crypto and, indeed, predict its end. But, an understanding of history points not to crypto’s demise but rather a move toward new technology and growth. Financial markets move, as Willie Nelson...
Lido Finance and KyberSwap bring low slippage, wstETH liquidity to Ethereum
Kyber Network partners with Lido to bring the best wstETH liquidity to Ethereum’s mainnet. Singapore — Nov. 21 — At a time when the market needs it most, liquid staking giant Lido Finance has partnered with KyberSwap, a leading next-gen decentralized exchange (DEX), to enhance Wrapped Lido Staked Ether (wstETH) liquidity on Ethereum.
FTX owes over $3 billion to its 50 biggest creditors: Bankruptcy filing
According to a court filing on Nov. 20, FTX Trading LTD owes its top 50 creditors over $3 billion. The document, which was submitted through the United States bankruptcy court for the district of Delaware, was filed as part of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings. The filing indicated...
Cardano to launch new algorithmic stablecoin in 2023
Proof-of-stake blockchain platform, Cardano, has partnered with COTI, a DAG-based Layer 1 protocol, to launch what it refers to as an over-collateralized algorithmic stablecoin. The project said in an announcement provided to Cointelegraph that the stablecoin will be backed by excess collateral in the form of cryptocurrency stored in a reserve.
My story of telling the SEC ‘I told you so’ on FTX
“I hate to say I told you so” is a phrase oft-repeated but rarely sincere. It’s a delightful feeling to claim credit for warning about a problem in advance. That’s a liberty I’m taking with federal financial regulators at the United States Securities and Exchange Commission.
Binance makes moves in hardware wallet industry with new investment
Cryptocurrency exchange Binance is making a move in the hardware wallet industry. The firm announced on Nov. 21 that its venture capital arm, Binance Labs, made a strategic investment in Belgian hardware wallet firm Ngrave and will lead its upcoming Series A round. Founded in 2018, Ngrave specializes in self-custody...
