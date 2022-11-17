ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

247Sports

Is Kevin Willard surprised by Maryland basketball's dominant start?

Everyone's been surprised by Maryland basketball's torrid start. The Terps, who few viewed as an NCAA Tournament team entering the season, are 5-0 and have beaten all five opponents by at least 18 points, including back-t0-back blowouts of projected tourney teams Saint Louis and Miami to win he Hall of Fame Tipoff CLassic.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
demathastagline.com

Stags Revenge Tour

Last year in the 2021 football season, DeMatha Catholic High School lost in their playoff game 17-15 to Good Counsel. Even though DeMatha is well known for winning, they needed to use this year to make a statement that DeMatha is still on top. They used last year’s loss as motivation to have a good regular season season and made it back to the playoffs where they played Gonzaga highschool after finishing 10-1. They beat Gonzaga 28-7 and showed people that the DeMatha stags still have it. Their season isn’t over yet, and they have the championship game this weekend against St. Johns High School who they bested earlier in the season. Beating them again would solidify how dominate DeMatha really is.
DC News Now

St. John’s win back-to-back WCAC Capital Div. titles

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — On Sunday, in the WCAC Capital Division championship, St. John’s defeat DeMatha 7-3 in a defensive battle. It’s the Cadets’ second straight championship, and it took the late heroics of Asa Gregg, who made an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone to score the only touchdown […]
HYATTSVILLE, MD
demathastagline.com

Varsity Football Championship preview

With the 2022 WCAC football championship coming up the DeMatha Stags will take on the St. John’s Cadets for the title. The stags have had an impressive regular season going 9-1. Last week they beat the Gonzaga Eagles in the semi-finals. The stags started slow in the first half but came out hot in the second scoring touchdown after touchdown. The final score was 28-7 and they are looking championship ready. One of the Stags defensive ends Darian Simpkins said “the game against Gonzaga prepared us for the championship game. The game built up the momentum we have been building up all season.”
HYATTSVILLE, MD
DC News Now

Coolidge defeats Bell in Gravy Bowl

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a rematch of last year’s Gravy Bowl, Coolidge and Bell hit the gridiron at Roosevelt High School. However, this year, the Colts defeat the Griffins 21-6, advancing to the DCSAA Class A championship.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MoCo Native Maury Povich to be Inducted Into The Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame Tonight

Maury Povich will be inducted into the Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame tonight at tonight’s Dinner of Champions that will take place at the Bender JCC in Rockville. Povich is a five-time Woodmont Country Club match and medal play champion on the golf course, maintaining his 2.1-Handicap. He began his successful broadcasting career as a sports radio producer for the Washington Senators alongside Bob Wolff during the summers of 1955-61, which turned into a sports, news and daytime talk show career spanning 67 years.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Potomac, Maryland

Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
POTOMAC, MD
Georgetown Voice

Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund

“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage

A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
MARYLAND STATE
cohaitungchi.com

24 Things to Do in Annapolis, Maryland

One of our very favorite places on the East Coast, the beautiful city of Annapolis often gets overlooked in favor of its larger neighbors like Baltimore or Washington, DC. But there are so many fun things to do in Annapolis, Maryland. It’s a waterfront retreat, a vibrant town, and a picture-perfect capital city. It has everything to do from visiting historic sites to wine tasting to sailing the Chesapeake Bay, and a lot in between, too. Here’s a look at some of our favorite ways to spend time in the city.
ANNAPOLIS, MD

