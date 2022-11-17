Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott Sends 50 Migrants to the Home of Vice President HarrisTom HandyTexas State
DC metro now offers train directly to Dulles AirportStephanie LeguichardWashington, DC
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 43-30 win over MarylandThe LanternColumbus, OH
Texas politicians work to prevent illegal immigrants from voting in U.S. electionsT. WareTexas State
Football: Hayden rushes for 3 TDs, No. 2 Ohio State fends off Maryland 43-30The LanternColumbus, OH
247Sports
Is Kevin Willard surprised by Maryland basketball's dominant start?
Everyone's been surprised by Maryland basketball's torrid start. The Terps, who few viewed as an NCAA Tournament team entering the season, are 5-0 and have beaten all five opponents by at least 18 points, including back-t0-back blowouts of projected tourney teams Saint Louis and Miami to win he Hall of Fame Tipoff CLassic.
testudotimes.com
Takeaways from Maryland men’s basketball’s impressive weekend performance
Maryland men’s basketball put on a show this weekend, dominating both Saint Louis and Miami to claim the Hall of Fame Tip-Off title and make a statement about what the team may be capable of this year. Here are three takeaways from the weekend. The offense flowed freely and...
Miami basketball trailis most of game in 88-70 loss to Maryland
The Miami basketball team had the lead for 1:25 in an 88-70 loss to Maryland in the Basketball Hall of Fame Tipoff Tournament Championship Game on Sunday. Miami led three times in the first half before Maryland took the lead for good with an 11-0 run. Maryland took a 47-34 lead at halftime.
Milestone accomplished, Miami meets Maryland in Hall of Fame final
With a 700th coaching win now secure with his team’s 74-64 victory over Providence, Miami’s Jim Larranaga is looking to
Maryland stays unbeaten, hands Saint Louis first loss
Donta Scott matched his career high with 25 points and Hakim Hart tallied all 16 of his points in the
What We Learned Live: Reactions after Ohio State's win at Maryland
Ohio State survived 43-30 at Maryland on Saturday and we talked all about the game on our postgame podcast, What We Learned Live. Dave Biddle is joined by Matt Baxendell, Jeff Ermann (publisher of InsideMDSports), Steve Helwagen and Patrick Murphy. What's next for the Buckeyes? Make sure you're in the...
demathastagline.com
Stags Revenge Tour
Last year in the 2021 football season, DeMatha Catholic High School lost in their playoff game 17-15 to Good Counsel. Even though DeMatha is well known for winning, they needed to use this year to make a statement that DeMatha is still on top. They used last year’s loss as motivation to have a good regular season season and made it back to the playoffs where they played Gonzaga highschool after finishing 10-1. They beat Gonzaga 28-7 and showed people that the DeMatha stags still have it. Their season isn’t over yet, and they have the championship game this weekend against St. Johns High School who they bested earlier in the season. Beating them again would solidify how dominate DeMatha really is.
St. John’s win back-to-back WCAC Capital Div. titles
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (DC News Now) — On Sunday, in the WCAC Capital Division championship, St. John’s defeat DeMatha 7-3 in a defensive battle. It’s the Cadets’ second straight championship, and it took the late heroics of Asa Gregg, who made an acrobatic catch in the corner of the end zone to score the only touchdown […]
demathastagline.com
Varsity Football Championship preview
With the 2022 WCAC football championship coming up the DeMatha Stags will take on the St. John’s Cadets for the title. The stags have had an impressive regular season going 9-1. Last week they beat the Gonzaga Eagles in the semi-finals. The stags started slow in the first half but came out hot in the second scoring touchdown after touchdown. The final score was 28-7 and they are looking championship ready. One of the Stags defensive ends Darian Simpkins said “the game against Gonzaga prepared us for the championship game. The game built up the momentum we have been building up all season.”
Coolidge defeats Bell in Gravy Bowl
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — In a rematch of last year’s Gravy Bowl, Coolidge and Bell hit the gridiron at Roosevelt High School. However, this year, the Colts defeat the Griffins 21-6, advancing to the DCSAA Class A championship.
mocoshow.com
MoCo Native Maury Povich to be Inducted Into The Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame Tonight
Maury Povich will be inducted into the Greater Washington Jewish Sports Hall of Fame tonight at tonight’s Dinner of Champions that will take place at the Bender JCC in Rockville. Povich is a five-time Woodmont Country Club match and medal play champion on the golf course, maintaining his 2.1-Handicap. He began his successful broadcasting career as a sports radio producer for the Washington Senators alongside Bob Wolff during the summers of 1955-61, which turned into a sports, news and daytime talk show career spanning 67 years.
The richest person in Potomac, Maryland
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth increase 40% over the last year to $4.5 trillion. Almost all are richer than last year.
Georgetown Voice
Organizers for slavery accountability disappointed with reconciliation fund
“I believe as a group we feel the fund is not reparative justice and there is so much more the university has to do,” Julia Thomas (COL ’24), an organizer with Hoyas for Slavery Accountability (HASA) and a descendant of people enslaved by Georgetown, wrote when asked about her thoughts on Georgetown’s long-awaited reconciliation fund. She did not mince her words.
Maryland doctor reaped millions in illegal kickbacks in pharmacy scheme
A doctor who treated patients across Maryland, Virginia and DC will pay a $3.1 million settlement after he pleaded guilty to running multi-million dollar kickback schemes with multiple pharmacies.
mediafeed.org
You can tell the difference between Baltimore & DC from space. Here’s how
The shot from high above Earth was otherworldly. As the International Space Station passed over Baltimore and Washington D.C. on July 15, 2020, the crew snapped a photo that fascinated onlookers. Despite being only 41 miles apart, Baltimore was bathed in a white glow. Our nation’s capital was covered by...
Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage
A man who bought multiple lottery tickets with the same number will now have $300,000 to pay off his mortgage. According to the Maryland Lottery, the lucky winner from Prince George’s County. A day earlier, he had played his numbers 20 times and lost. The next day, he played the same number, which was a combination of important personal digits, on all six $1 straight wagers. He then left Express Mart in Bowie to run errands. Sometime after the drawing, he was sitting in his vehicle when he decided to check the winning numbers. “I said, ‘Oh my God,’” the The post Retired Maryland lottery winner says $300k jackpot will go to paying off mortgage appeared first on Shore News Network.
Coastal Maryland armed carjacking leads to arrest of four teenagers and 12-year-old
Ocean City Police arrested four teenagers and a 12-year-old in connection to an armed carjacking that occurred during the early morning hours on Nov. 12, 2022.
cohaitungchi.com
24 Things to Do in Annapolis, Maryland
One of our very favorite places on the East Coast, the beautiful city of Annapolis often gets overlooked in favor of its larger neighbors like Baltimore or Washington, DC. But there are so many fun things to do in Annapolis, Maryland. It’s a waterfront retreat, a vibrant town, and a picture-perfect capital city. It has everything to do from visiting historic sites to wine tasting to sailing the Chesapeake Bay, and a lot in between, too. Here’s a look at some of our favorite ways to spend time in the city.
foxbaltimore.com
Former Baltimore city mayoral candidate looking ahead to final vote on pension plan
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The final vote on a bill that would change Baltimore's pension plan for elected leaders is slatted to happen Monday. This bill would lower the number of required years that elected leaders would need to work to be eligible for a pension, from 12 years to eight years.
Nottingham MD
Olszewski names interim Baltimore County Chief of Police, other key leadership positions
TOWSON, MD— Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Monday made the following personnel announcements:. Sameer Sidh has been named Baltimore County Deputy Administrative Officer for Economic Development and Infrastructure. Colonel Dennis J. Delp has been named Baltimore County’s Interim Chief of Police, effective December 6. Dori Henry has...
