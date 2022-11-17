Read full article on original website
Oregon’s governor pardons thousands for pot convictions
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced she is pardoning an estimated 45,000 people convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a month after President Joe Biden did the same under federal law. Biden has been calling on governors to issue pardons for those convicted of state marijuana offenses, which reflect the vast majority of marijuana possession cases. Biden’s pardon applied to those convicted under federal law and thousands convicted in the District of Columbia. Brown is also forgiving more than $14 million in unpaid fines and fees. Oregonians passed a ballot measure legalizing recreational use of marijuana in 2014.
Georgia early voting allowed to continue on Saturday after court denies state’s appeal
A Georgia appeals court on Monday left in place a lower court order allowing counties to offer early voting on the Saturday after Thanksgiving in the state’s Senate runoff election. State election officials had argued that early voting on November 26 was not allowed because it violated state law...
2nd Arizona county delays certifying election, for now
PHOENIX (AP) — A second Republican-controlled Arizona county, Mohave, has delayed certifying results of this month’s election. The vote by the Mohave board of supervisors comes as the state’s most populous county, Maricopa, finishes counting ballots and the Arizona attorney general demands that Maricopa officials explain Election Day problems. Republicans have blamed those issues for their loss in top races including the contest for governor. The board in Mohave County called the delay a political statement and vowed to certify the election on the Nov. 28 deadline. Republican leaders of Cochise County also delayed their election canvass last week and said they would not sign off unless they got proof their vote-counting machines are certified. The state elections director says they are.
‘Unimaginable’ loss: Memorial held for 1 of 4 Idaho victims
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) — Friends and family gathered Monday afternoon to remember one of the four University of Idaho students who were stabbed to death in their home early on Nov. 13. Police in the college town of Moscow, Idaho, have yet to identify a suspect in the slayings. The memorial service for Ethan Chapin was held Monday afternoon in Mount Vernon, Washington, where he attended high school. He was one of a set of triplets; all three siblings enrolled in the University of Idaho last August. On Sunday, law enforcement officers investigating the deaths asked for patience after a week passed with no arrests.
Endangered status sought for manatees as hundreds starve
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Manatees that are dying by the hundreds mainly from pollution-caused starvation in Florida should once again be listed as an endangered species. Environmental groups said Monday in a petition filed with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that it was an error to take manatees off the endangered list in 2017, leaving the slow-moving marine mammals listed only as threatened. Under the Endangered Species Act, species are considered endangered if they are in danger of extinction. State statistics show a record 1,100 manatees died in 2021 mainly from starvation. This year, at least 736 manatee deaths were reported as of Nov. 11.
Suburban St. Louis police shoot and kill man after standoff
O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Police shot and killed a man after a standoff in suburban St. Louis during the weekend. Police identified the man as 32-year-old Taylor Lee Shomaker of St. Charles. Police Lt. Tom Wilkison said the shooting occurred Saturday in O’Fallon after officers responded to a call that a gun was fired when Shomaker was fighting with his father. Shomaker barricaded himself inside the home. His parents left the home unharmed. Shomaker came out of the house several times during negotiations but then went back inside. Wilkison said Shomaker eventually came out and shot at officers. Five officers returned fire, striking Shomaker, who was later pronounced dead.
Mid-Missouri legends included in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame 2022 class
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Class of 2022 was inducted into the the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Sunday during an enshrinement at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Former Mizzou basketball and football stand out Justin Gage was among the 2022 class. Gage not only had a great career as a duel-sport athlete for the Jefferson City Jays and Mizzou Tigers, but he played in the NFL for both the Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans.
