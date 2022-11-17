Read full article on original website
Driver crashes into tree while avoiding another accident in Cass County
MASON TOWNSHIP, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Both weather and road conditions believed to be the cause of a single-vehicle crash in Cass County on Friday, November 18. It happened around 6:30 p.m. on US-12 near Cassopolis Road in Mason Township. According to the Sheriff’s Office, 50-year-old David Schrader of...
Record breaking snowfall totals recorded for weekend as West Michigan digs out
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — If it seems like West Michigan got quite a bit of snow over the weekend, it did. Forecasters across the state say the snowfall broke single-day high records for both Thursday, November 17 and Saturday, November 19. The Grand Rapids National Weather Service measured...
Portage Holiday Market returns to Zhang Senior Center Saturday, December 3
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Portage Holiday Market is set to take place on Saturday, December 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Portage Zhang Senior Center located at 203 East Centre Avenue. Organizers say the event will feature many local vendors selling gifts, art, stocking...
Kalamazoo County Jail dealing with court backlog challenges caused by COVID-19
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — While most of us have gotten back to normal routines post-pandemic, not everyone has. Some inmates at the Kalamazoo County Jail will be spending a second Thanksgiving away from their families, because of the court backlog caused by COVID-19. Before the pandemic, the jail...
Federal drug and gun crime charges for Kalamazoo man following KVET investigation
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man has been charged with federal drug and gun crimes following an investigation by the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team [also known as KVET]. 50-year-old Tyrone Henderson was charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine; felon in possession...
