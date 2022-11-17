ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Federal drug and gun crime charges for Kalamazoo man following KVET investigation

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A Kalamazoo man has been charged with federal drug and gun crimes following an investigation by the Kalamazoo Valley Enforcement Team [also known as KVET]. 50-year-old Tyrone Henderson was charged with possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine; felon in possession...
