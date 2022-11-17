Read full article on original website
Barbara Oree
3d ago
Well are you people who voted back in that Governor don’t cry about it, suffer like the rest of us
Reply
29
Alyssa Bauer
3d ago
This state never seems to disappointment me 😂 we are always worst in so many topics so sad
Reply
15
cathymcmanus31
3d ago
“Economic freedom is the ability of individuals to make their own economic decisionsabout what to buy, where to work and whether to start a business.”??? This is bull I have never seen or experienced discrimination of anyone in any state controlling a persons decisions to work anywhere or start a business or control their economic decisions .
Reply(2)
6
Related
Some New Mexico legislators push for changes and pay in the Roundhouse
*Editor’s Note: This story was updated to include a comment from the Governor’s office. SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The makeup of New Mexico’s legislature isn’t quite like any other in the United States. It is 112 unsalaried, volunteer lawmakers who work to decide laws and funding across the state. However, new research is fueling new conversation […]
coloradopolitics.com
US outlines effects of withdrawing land from drilling near New Mexico site | OUT WEST ROUNDUP
ALBUQUERQUE — The U.S. Interior Department's plan to withdraw hundreds of square miles in New Mexico from oil and gas production for the next 20 years is expected to result in only a few dozen wells not being drilled on federal land surrounding Chaco Culture National Historical Park, according to an environmental assessment made public on Nov. 10.
POLITICO
Early learning gets its moment in New Mexico
PROGRAMMING NOTE: We’ll be off for Thanksgiving this Thursday and Friday but back to our normal schedule on Monday, Nov. 28. ‘TRANSFORMATIONAL POLICY’ FOR EARLY LEARNING — A stream of funding for early childhood education is coming to the Land of Enchantment. — New Mexico voters overwhelmingly...
Check the list: Missing Native Americans in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has published the names of over 200 missing Indigenous persons. This updated list includes some missing for decades. The FBI released the first version of the list in July. It was announced as a step towards addressing the longstanding issue of missing Native American and Indigenous persons throughout […]
newmexicopbs.org
Miss Indian New Mexico, the First Native American Woman in Space, & Albuquerque’s Bosque in Autumn
This week on New Mexico in Focus, correspondent Antonia Gonzales catches up with the newly crowned Miss Indian New Mexico. Alysia Coriz explains how she plans to use her role to inspire and engage young people to be more active in their communities. Senior Producer Lou DiVizio sits down with...
South American company visits New Mexico brine well
According to the New Mexico Energy, Minerals and Natural Resources Department, the brine well was used from 1978 to 2008.
rrobserver.com
First of the season’s skiers hit New Mexico’s slopes
SANTA FE – Six months ago, crews at Sipapu Ski Resort near Taos used their snow-making machines to help fend off a massive wildfire. Ultimately, the blaze ended up coming within about 1½ miles of the area’s boundary. With smoky skies now replaced by fresh flakes, the...
krwg.org
New Mexico AG Hector Balderas selected to be president of Northern New Mexico College
ESPANOLA, N.M. (AP) — Outgoing New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas has been selected as the next president at Northern New Mexico College. He was the unanimous choice as the school's board of regents voted Thursday. Balderas was among four finalists for the position following a national search. The...
pinonpost.com
USA pulled out all the stops for the 1980 ‘Miracle;’ will NM Republicans do the same?
Thank you all for running for office. It was exhausting work, knocking on doors, writing letters, and making calls; thank you. Thank you for donating your money to run for office without expecting it back. You risked your reputation to run for office; thank you. To the County Party Officials.
Over 24.5k New Mexico households to receive $400
SANTA FE, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) – The New Mexico Human Services Department announced on Thursday that around 24,750 “extremely low-income” households in the state will receive a one-time payment of $400 in economic relief assistance, funded through a $10 million appropriation from the state legislature. According to the HSD announcement, the payment will be sent to […]
newsfromthestates.com
FEMA opts not to hire a New Mexican to rule on claims for Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon Fire
About 100 people gathered Thursday in a Las Vegas middle school hall to offer public comments for how FEMA should administer $2.5 billion in aid for victims of the Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon Fire. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) The Federal Emergency Management Agency held its first public meeting...
fox10phoenix.com
Tragedy strikes north Phoenix neighborhood, new governor for Arizona: A look at this week's top stories
PHOENIX - 1. 'Complete tragedy': Identities of 2 adults, 3 children found dead inside Phoenix home released: A family of five was found dead inside a north Phoenix home Wednesday morning, police confirmed, and their deaths are being investigated as homicides. Neighbors continue to react as investigation into family deaths...
pinonpost.com
In shocking move, NM House GOP elects all new leadership
On Saturday, the New Mexico House Republicans elected new leaders of the GOP caucus, propelling three new faces to all of the leadership positions. In a surprise move, GOP Caucus Leader Jim Townsend (R-Artesia) decided not to seek a third term in the position, although he will still remain a representative in the New Mexico House. The caucus elected Rep. Ryan Lane (R-Aztec) to succeed him in the vacant position.
everythinglubbock.com
Where to ski in New Mexico?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) — If you are looking to get started with your winter sports activities, you are in luck. ‘A lot of the Ski resorts have been able to open up relatively on time and even early this year due to an active start to winter this year,” said Grant Tosterud, KRQE Chief Meteorologist. Plenty of ski areas around New Mexico will be opening soon, some as early as this weekend. Below is a list of when some of those Ski areas open.
wnax.com
SD Senate Democrats & Governor Kristi Noem in Agreement
While democrats will again be a small minority in the next session of the South Dakota legislature, they expect to make progress on some of their long-time issues. Incoming Senate minority leader Reynold Nesiba of Sioux Falls says Governor Kristi Noem has come around…..https://on.soundcloud.com/cw8eA. Nesiba says he has had...
KRDO
All counties in Colorado’s District 3 reporting final votes
COLORADO (KRDO) -- As of 2 p.m. Friday, the Secretary of State's Office is reporting all 27 counties in Colorado's District 3 have reported final votes. This comes as Republican incumbent Congresswoman Lauren Boebrt declares victory and Democratic challenger Adam Frisch concedes. For ten days, voters across the state have...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in New Mexico
(STACKER) – Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in New Mexico using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending September 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 126 […]
Push to end prohibition on rent control in New Mexico gains legislative momentum
“This is really about a struggle for democracy right now. Local communities have no democratic rights to enact any controls on rent,'' said People’s Housing Project Organizer Bex Hampton.
New Mexico treasure hunt: Box of relics buried 155 years ago
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – “I don’t know if we’ll find it. Someone may have found it many years ago. It might be sitting in someone’s garage somewhere, and they don’t even know what they have. Quien Sabe?,” said State Historian Rob Martinez. He’s talking about a lost treasure trove buried in the Territory of New […]
KRQE News 13
Arctic air moves into New Mexico Friday
An artic air mass will move into New Mexico Thursday night. Flurries, freezing fog, and freezing drizzle could create icy conditions in eastern parts of the state Friday. Temperatures were 5-15° warmer Thursday afternoon compared to Wednesday thanks to a westerly wind that has developed today. However, a very strong cold front and Arctic air mass is beginning to move into northeast New Mexico and this will usher in the coldest air so far this season. By Friday morning, the cold front will have pushed across almost all of eastern New Mexico and begin spilling into the Rio Grande Valley. Along and behind the cold front though, light snow will be possible across northeast New Mexico to I-25. This will also combine with areas of freezing fog and freezing drizzle Friday morning that will stretch from north of Roswell to the Colorado state line. This is the area that could run into icy conditions Friday morning. Temperatures along and north of I-40 in eastern New Mexico will not climb above freezing Friday afternoon. Record breaking cold-high temperatures are likely across the eastern half of the state up to Santa Fe Friday afternoon.
Comments / 39