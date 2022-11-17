Read full article on original website
theScore
Falcons' Pitts placed on IR, reportedly believed to have torn MCL
Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts is believed to have suffered an MCL tear Sunday, reports NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Pitts was initially thought to have sprained his MCL based on initial tests. However, an MRI on Monday revealed a potential tear. The ailment would require surgery, according to Rapoport,...
Report: Beckham to visit Cowboys, Giants after Thanksgiving
Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. plans to visit the Dallas Cowboys and the New York Giants after Thanksgiving, sources told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. While Beckham could take other visits, the two NFC East clubs are reportedly the favorites to land the star pass-catcher. The Buffalo Bills, Kansas...
Cardinals' Murray inactive vs. 49ers, McCoy to start MNF
The Arizona Cardinals will start Colt McCoy at quarterback Monday in Mexico City against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced. Kyler Murray is inactive due to a hamstring injury. It'll be his second straight missed game after he was a limited participant in practice throughout the past week. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who was listed as questionable with a hamstring ailment, is active.
Falcons' Patterson sets NFL record with 9th career kick-return TD
Cordarrelle Patterson is the NFL's new kickoff touchdown king. The Atlanta Falcons running back exploded for a 103-yard return in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears, setting a new league record for career kickoff-return scores with nine. Patterson broke a tie with Josh Cribbs and Leon Washington. It was the...
Report: Cunningham out indefinitely, Pistons fear stress fracture
The Detroit Pistons fear that rising star Cade Cunningham has sustained a stress fracture in his injured left shin and expect him to remain out indefinitely as he weighs all options, including surgery, sources told The Athletic's James L. Edwards III and Shams Charania. Cunningham, 21, was originally slated to...
Harbaugh: Corum's knee 'structurally good' after injury in win over Illinois
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh said that star running back Blake Corum's knee is "structurally good" after he suffered an injury late in the first half of Saturday's 19-17 win over Illinois, according to Brad Galli of WXYZ Detroit. The Heisman Trophy contender returned for just one carry in the...
Saleh: Jets' 2nd-half offense vs. Pats was 'dogshit'
New York Jets coach Robert Saleh didn't hold back when asked about his offense's second-half performance in Sunday's 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. "It was dogshit," Saleh told reporters postgame. The Jets' only points against New England came off a second-quarter field goal. Following halftime, New York failed...
Elliott returning vs. Vikings after 2-game absence
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott is active for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings after missing the last two contests with a knee injury. Elliott said during the week that he was optimistic he would be able to play after participating in all three practices in a limited capacity.
Stafford evaluated for concussion, unable to finish loss to Saints
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the remainder of Sunday's 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints after leaving the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion. Stafford spent time in the medical tent before going to the locker room. The Rams didn't officially rule...
Bears' Fields injures non-throwing shoulder vs. Falcons
Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields injured his non-throwing shoulder during a 27-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, head coach Matt Eberflus said, according to Bears sideline reporter Mark Grote. Fields saw doctors after the game, but the severity and specifics of the injury are currently unknown. The signal...
Sources: Falcons optimistic about Pitts' knee injury
The Atlanta Falcons are optimistic about Kyle Pitts' status after the tight end left with a knee injury during a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, sources told Jordan Schultz, theScore's NFL insider. Pitts was declared questionable after hurting his knee but didn't return to the field. Pitts...
Giants' Robinson out for season with torn ACL
New York Giants wide receiver Wan'Dale Robinson will miss the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL, head coach Brian Daboll announced Monday, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan. The rookie second-round pick was injured in Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, interrupting his best game as a pro...
Ravens' Andrews to return vs. Panthers
Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is active for Sunday's game against the Carolina Panthers. Andrews missed the club's last game in Week 9 with knee and shoulder injuries. The two-time Pro Bowler was a limited participant in this week's first two practice sessions before taking part in a full...
Key takeaways and analysis from Week 11 in the NFL
Sunday Rundown recaps the most important developments from the day's action and examines their significance moving forward. Everything we saw from the Cowboys during a four-game win streak with Cooper Rush suggested that this team's ceiling would be incredibly high once Dak Prescott returned and found a rhythm. Well, Dak has had some time to settle in, and they look fantastic.
Report: Stafford re-enters concussion protocol
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has re-entered the concussion protocol, reports Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Stafford was inactive against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10 due to a concussion. He was cleared to play in Week 11 versus the New Orleans Saints but left the game in the third quarter to be evaluated for a concussion again and didn't return.
MNF best bets: The 49ers and Cardinals meet up in Mexico City
Each Monday, we'll finish off the week that was in the NFL with a look at value spots in the remaining game - under one condition: You promise not to chase. Whether Sunday provided a boost to the accounts or left a little to be desired, Monday Night Football provides an opportunity to show responsibility in your betting, as there will always be another wild Sunday to get lost in.
