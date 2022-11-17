Read full article on original website
Related
msstate.edu
‘Talent and ideas are everywhere’: Importance of broad research funding highlighted at NSF Day at MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss.—If the United States is going to continue to grow its research and technological capabilities, ideas and talent from every corner of the country must be incorporated. That was the message from leaders representing the National Science Foundation, U.S. Senate and academia during NSF Day on Monday [Nov....
msstate.edu
Registration for 2022 Staff Development Conference closes Dec. 1
Registration for the 2022 Mississippi State University Staff Development Conference is open until Dec. 1. Visit https://webapps.its.msstate.edu/staffcouncil/conference to register and view details about the conference. You will receive a confirmation email after you register, and you may change your conference schedule until the deadline. Advance registration for the conference and concurrent sessions is required of all attendees.
Comments / 0