ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
msstate.edu

Registration for 2022 Staff Development Conference closes Dec. 1

Registration for the 2022 Mississippi State University Staff Development Conference is open until Dec. 1. Visit https://webapps.its.msstate.edu/staffcouncil/conference to register and view details about the conference. You will receive a confirmation email after you register, and you may change your conference schedule until the deadline. Advance registration for the conference and concurrent sessions is required of all attendees.
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy