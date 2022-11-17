Registration for the 2022 Mississippi State University Staff Development Conference is open until Dec. 1. Visit https://webapps.its.msstate.edu/staffcouncil/conference to register and view details about the conference. You will receive a confirmation email after you register, and you may change your conference schedule until the deadline. Advance registration for the conference and concurrent sessions is required of all attendees.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO