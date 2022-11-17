Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Popular discount retail chains opening unique "combo" store in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersFarmington Hills, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Clayton News Daily
Jets Players Rip QB Zach Wilson for Lacking Accountability, per Report
Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was asked on Sunday afternoon if he felt like he let the team’s defense down with his poor play against the Patriots. After all, New York scored a grand total of three points and registered just 103 yards of offense. Yet without hesitation, Wilson responded...
Clayton News Daily
Josh Allen, Tyler Bass help Bills beat Browns in Detroit
Josh Allen passed for 197 yards and one touchdown and Tyler Bass matched his career best with six field goals to help the host Buffalo Bills record a 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns in a game played in Detroit due to the historic snowfall in the Buffalo area. James...
Clayton News Daily
MMQB Week 11: Bills Dig Out, Raiders Finally Close
Welcome to Week 11 of the NFL season here at The MMQB. We are trying things a little differently with Albert Breer’s Monday-morning column, publishing items as separate stories throughout the morning. Below are links to everything Albert wrote about Week 11, plus more from our staff. How the...
Clayton News Daily
Raiders dispatch Broncos in OT
Derek Carr threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams in overtime, and the visiting Las Vegas Raiders beat the Denver Broncos 22-16 on Sunday. Carr finished 23-for-37 passing for 307 yards and two touchdowns, both to Adams, who had seven catches for 141 yards. Josh Jacobs rushed for 109 yards and Daniel Carlson kicked three field goals for Las Vegas (3-7).
Clayton News Daily
Report: Embiid to Miss First Game vs. Ben Simmons Since Nets Trade
76ers center Joel Embiid will not be available when former franchise star Ben Simmons returns to Philadelphia as a member of the Nets on Tuesday night. Embiid has a left mid-foot sprain and will miss the game against the Nets, set to tip at 7:30 p.m. ET Tuesday, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania. Embiid also reportedly will be out for Wednesday’s tilt against the Hornets.
Clayton News Daily
Arthur Smith: Falcons will miss Kyle Pitts' 'enormous' impact after IR move
After Sunday's thrilling 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears, the Atlanta Falcons are surprisingly just a half-game out of first place in the NFC South and in position to make a run at winning the division. But any optimism surrounding the Falcons (5-6) in Arthur Smith's second season as coach...
Clayton News Daily
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce combine for 3 TDs as Chiefs rally past Chargers
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce connected for three touchdowns as the Kansas City Chiefs won their fourth straight game, beating the host Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night. Mahomes completed 20 of 34 passes for 329 yards, and he also rushed four times for 23 yards for the Chiefs...
Clayton News Daily
Joe Burrow (4 TDs), Bengals get payback against rival Steelers
Joe Burrow threw for four touchdowns on Sunday and the visiting Cincinnati Bengals avenged a Week 1 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers with a 37-30 win. Burrow completed 24 of 39 passes for 355 yards and a pair of interceptions. Three of his scoring strikes went to backup running back Samaje Perine, who entered the game for good early in the third quarter after starter Joe Mixon departed with a concussion.
Clayton News Daily
Jets Star Quinnen Williams Defends Zach Wilson Amid Criticism
After Zach Wilson’s postgame press conference in which he defiantly said “no” when asked if he felt like he let the defense down, the Jets quarterback began facing increased media criticism regarding his accountability in the locker room. A report surfaced from SNY late Sunday that indicated...
Clayton News Daily
Northern Colorado Fires Football Coach Ed McCaffrey, per Report
Ed McCaffrey, the former NFL wide receiver, will no longer be the head coach at Northern Colorado, Sean Keeler of the Denver Post reports. After two years as the head coach of Valor Christian High School, McCaffrey spent the last three seasons at Northern Colorado. While the Bears’ 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, Northern Colorado went 6–16 in McCaffrey’s tenure.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons' playoff hopes renewed by win over Bears
Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson needed just four words to explain the significance of a 27-24 win over the visiting Chicago Bears on Sunday. The win moved the Falcons (5-6) within a half-game of NFC South Division-leading Tampa Bay (5-5), which was on a bye last week. The victory, which ended a two-game losing streak that had the Falcons’ season on the verge of spiraling out of control, has the Falcons in the thick of the playoff race heading into their final six games.
Clayton News Daily
Odell Beckham Jr.’s Legacy at Stake Deciding Between Cowboys and Giants
I, a hysterical consumer of the NFL who once altered plans to be able to catch a Nick Mullens start, have been trying to stay emotionally divested from the “Odell Beckham Jr. Sweepstakes” because it feels like it may not ultimately matter (and it feels like not that much of a sweepstakes, if we’re being honest). Like Machine Gun Kelly’s outfit at the American Music Awards, it is something others seem to enjoy discussing but will not significantly alter the day-to-day machinations of my life.
Clayton News Daily
Cowboys dominate Vikings in battle of NFC heavyweights
Dak Prescott threw for 276 yards and two touchdowns as the Dallas Cowboys ran away from the host Minnesota Vikings, winning 40-3 on Sunday in Minneapolis. Prescott completed 22-of-25 passes for Dallas (7-3) and didn't suffer any sacks in a near-perfect performance. He was bolstered by a rushing attack that saw Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott combine for 122 yards on the ground. Elliott had two rushing touchdowns, while Pollard hauled in six passes for 109 yards and two touchdowns in the air attack.
Clayton News Daily
Atlanta Falcons fight way past Chicago Bears
Younghoe Koo kicked a go-ahead 53-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter and Cordarrelle Patterson set an NFL record with his ninth career kickoff return for a touchdown to lift the host Atlanta Falcons to a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Patterson pieced together several key...
Clayton News Daily
Texas Tech Star Tyree Wilson Declares for NFL Draft After Injury
View the original article to see embedded media. Texas Tech star linebacker Tyree Wilson will miss the rest of the college football season due to surgery to repair a foot injury suffered in last Saturday’s victory over Kansas. Now that his season is finished prematurely, Wilson decided to announce...
Clayton News Daily
Fantasy Fallout: Another Bad Week for Running Backs
A few weeks ago, we talked about the sad state of fantasy running backs. Week 11 may be the ultimate lowlight. Only two running backs rushed for more than 90 yards (Josh Jacobs, 109; Isiah Pacheco, 107). Only six running backs scored more than 20 fantasy points; three of them – Tony Pollard, Jamaal Williams and Samaje Perine – are their team’s backups.
Clayton News Daily
Jerry Jones Sees Cowboys As Super Bowl Contenders
View the original article to see embedded media. After a frustrating overtime defeat at the hands of the Packers in Week 10, the Cowboys seemed to take the field Sunday with chips on their shoulders for their matchup against the NFC North-leading Vikings. Minnesota had knocked off Buffalo in a...
Clayton News Daily
Giants-Cowboys Thanksgiving Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
Two NFC East rivals face off for the Thanksgiving afternoon game in Dallas as the Cowboys (7-3) host the Giants (7-3) at AT&T Stadium. Both teams have identical records but the Cowboys are heavy home favorites. The Giants are coming off an upset loss at home versus the Lions, who are now 4-6, while the Cowboys are coming off a monster win versus the Vikings, handing them only their second loss of the season in a 40-3 trouncing.
Clayton News Daily
Falcons-Commanders Week 12 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Commanders have won five of six to enter the playoff picture and they will attempt to make it six of seven when they host the Falcons in Week 12. Washington started the season 1-4 straight-up (SU) but made its surge once Taylor Heinicke replaced the then-injured Carson Wentz. The Commanders beat the Texans, 23-10, in Houston in Week 11 to improve to 6-5.
Clayton News Daily
Report: MRI shows torn MCL for Falcons TE Kyle Pitts
The Atlanta Falcons placed tight end Kyle Pitts on injured reserve Monday, meaning he'll be required to miss a minimum of four games. Falcons coach Arthur Smith said earlier Monday that Pitts would be out "in the short-term" with a knee injury. NFL Network later reported that an MRI revealed a torn MCL that will require surgery.
