What must be one of the smallest police departments in Wisconsin is hoping to make an oversized contribution to the fight against hunger in Sheboygan County. The Kohler Police Department’s “Stuff the Squad” food drive will be held on Saturday, December 10th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Considering its location in a modest headquarters across the street from the giant factory namesake of the village, the Kohler Police have decided to relocate their food drive to the much-busier location of the Home Depot at Kohler’s Deer Trace Shopping Center. There, it’s hoped that hundreds more will be able to turn over some of the four “Most Wanted” from the Kohler P.D.s list that includes cereal, peanut butter, soup and canned fruit. Items won’t be jailed, but turned over to the Sheboygan County Food Bank for distribution to needy families and individuals.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 16 HOURS AGO