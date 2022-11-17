Read full article on original website
What must be one of the smallest police departments in Wisconsin is hoping to make an oversized contribution to the fight against hunger in Sheboygan County. The Kohler Police Department’s “Stuff the Squad” food drive will be held on Saturday, December 10th from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Considering its location in a modest headquarters across the street from the giant factory namesake of the village, the Kohler Police have decided to relocate their food drive to the much-busier location of the Home Depot at Kohler’s Deer Trace Shopping Center. There, it’s hoped that hundreds more will be able to turn over some of the four “Most Wanted” from the Kohler P.D.s list that includes cereal, peanut butter, soup and canned fruit. Items won’t be jailed, but turned over to the Sheboygan County Food Bank for distribution to needy families and individuals.
Gingerbread Houses, Special Music to Spice Up the Holidays at Waelderhaus
What’s known as the “House in the Woods” will take on a fairy tale look for a month of celebration beginning this Friday. The Waelderhaus in Kohler holds its 26th annual Gingerbread Festival from November 25th through December 30th from 1 until 5 daily, except opening at 10 a.m. on Saturdays. As one of its more popular events, the Waelderhaus staff is advising reservations be made for those who want to carefully view and vote upon the hand-crafted gingerbread houses, sculptures and original handiwork made by local schools and community groups, which are eligible for cash prizes. And at 2 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday guests will be treated to special holiday music presentations from area performers. Events at Waelderhaus are free to the public, and the schedule of guests includes:
