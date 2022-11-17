The Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers never disappoint when they play in prime time it seems. That’s probably why the NFL decided to flex this game from the afternoon slot to “Sunday Night Football.” It was a struggle for the offense and defense at times, but Kansas City managed to pull it out in the end with some complementary football in the fourth quarter to seal the game. This win essentially locks up the AFC West, giving them huge cushion over all their divisional opponents.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 14 MINUTES AGO