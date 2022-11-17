Read full article on original website
golfmagic.com
Will Tiger Woods use a cart at Hero World Challenge? "This isn't fantasy golf"
In under two weeks from now, the golf world will be treated to yet another highly-anticipated return of Tiger Woods. Every time he steps foot back into competitive action, it catches the attention of thousands of golf fans who want to see him back at his best. His best may...
GolfWRX
Report: Tiger Woods makes cart decision ahead of Hero comeback
In October, Notah Begay told SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that Tiger Woods’ expected re-appearance may be subject to a “late-minute introduction of a cart rule.”. It seems the golfing world would bow to any conditions just to see a glimpse of the man that changed the sport forever and, having announced, as host, he would be one of the three missing players from the initial list of 17, the Hero World Challenge has some extra spice.
golfmagic.com
Open champ agrees with Rory McIlroy, also wants Greg Norman OUT of LIV Golf
Former Open champion Ian Baker-Finch has echoed Rory McIlroy's sentiments in that Greg Norman needs to step down from his role as LIV Golf CEO in order for the sport to move forwards. World No.1 McIlroy told GolfMagic and the rest of the golfing media on site at the DP...
Golf Digest
Sahith Theegala's caddie 'fired' tour player Andrew Putnam, and now they're in RSM's final round together
Will it be bad blood when Sahith Theegala and Andrew Putnam step onto the the first tee on Sunday, each having a chance to win the RSM Classic? Probably not, considering they are two of the more well-liked players on the PGA Tour and they are both alums of Pepperdine University. You know, Wave pride and all of that.
golfmagic.com
REVEALED: Rory McIlroy's phone call to Cam Smith about LIV Golf after Open win
Cameron Smith has revealed how Rory McIlroy phoned him just days after he won the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, urging him to remain on the PGA Tour instead of jumping ship to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf Tour, according to an interview with Sydney Morning Herald. Smith, 29, had...
Lydia Ko's win at CME Group Tour Championship sends message to her harshest critic | D'Angelo
NAPLES — Take that, mom!. Despite playing some of the best golf since she broke onto the LPGA Tour nearly 10 years ago, Lydia Ko still had to confront her most vocal critic throughout the year ... her mom, Tina. “My mom does joke to me at times," Ko...
Golf Digest
Here's the prize money payout for each golfer at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship
To say Jon Rahm loves playing the DP World Tour Championship on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates would be the understatement of understatements. The 28-year-old Spaniard had two wins and a T-4 showing in his three previous starts in the Old World circuit’s season finale, posting a scoring average of 67.66.
Men's Health
Bryson DeChambeau Just Lost 20 Pounds in a Month
Pro golfer Byrson DeChambeau transformed his body—and his game—back in 2019 and 2020, training hard in quarantine and consuming up to 3,500 calories each day in order to pack on 20 extra pounds of muscle and hit the longest drives of his career. But as the eight-time PGA...
Golf.com
Lydia Ko’s emotional win comes with a record-setting prize
When Lydia Ko tapped in on the 72nd hole, she finally let the rest of the world in. Ko, while always insightful in interviews, is generally inscrutable on the course. She’d held steady all week in Naples, Fla., building a massive lead and then holding on tight. But on the final green of the CME Group Tour Championship, it suddenly hit. A second consecutive victory. A signature win. Her first multiple-win season since 2016. And the largest first-place prize — a $2 million check — in the history of women’s sports.
'Golf Is Too Good' - Gary Player Calls For Truce Between PGA Tour And LIV Golf
The nine-time Major winner has asked both Tours to end their ongoing feud as 'golf is too good'
Golf.com
‘Worst pin position. Ever. So bad’: Pro blasts setup after collapse
On 10, after sliding his par putt to the right of the hole and three-putting from 31 feet, he had words. On 11, he was left off the tee. On 12, from the fairway, he hit his second shot well left of the green and long, then pitched short and bogeyed.
Golf.com
Tony Finau’s golf ball is different — and it goes for $170 on the secondary market
How much would you pay for a dozen golf balls? Depending on budget and needs, the number could range from the mid-$20s to $50. Tony Finau’s Titleist Pro V1 Left Dot retailed for $50 when it was released to the general public late last year — but it sold out in short order.
CME Group CEO 'exceptionally disappointed' with LPGA leadership heading into record payday
The seeds of the CME Group Tour Championship began with a pro-am 15 years ago. In those early years, CME Group Chairman and CEO Terry Duffy received note after note from clients who so enjoyed their rounds of golf with LPGA players that they instantly became fans of the tour. Beginning in 2011, CME began title-sponsoring the LPGA’s year-ending event, eventually integrating the firm’s Global Financial Leadership Conference in Naples with the LPGA’s season-ending event at the...
Golf.com
Despite mom’s jokes, Lydia Ko breaking new ground in LPGA finale
Every year the standard of professional golf gets higher. Smarter training. Improved analytics. Increased competition. Golfers are getting the ball in the hole more efficiently now than at any point in history. All of which led to an intriguing question lobbed in Lydia Ko’s direction on Friday: Are you better...
GolfWRX
7 equipment takeaways from the PGA Tour Champions (including Bernhard Langer’s INCREDIBLE iron setup)
During most weeks, GolfWRX.com reports live from the practice rounds of PGA Tour events, but occasionally we check out the Korn Ferry Tour, LPGA Tour, and PGA Tour Champions as well. To be honest, I personally think most amateurs can learn way more from the equipment setups on the LPGA and Champions Tour, but that’s another story for another day. I’ll save the gear lessons and get right to the seriously cool, custom, and throwback equipment that I spotted recently at Phoenix Country Club for the 2022 Charles Schwab Cup Championship.
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm disagreement enhances LIV Golf’s quest for points
As LIV Golf watches on from the sidelines after a disruptive, yet compelling debut season, one major barrier to further legitimise the tour looks increasingly attainable.While Greg Norman remains a contentious figure, the dismissive attitude towards an already lengthy pursuit of Official World Ranking Points threatens to become “laughable”.That was the word used by Jon Rahm to describe the latest version of the system devised by the OWGR, whereby you have the winner of the prestigious DP World Tour Championship, who could possibly beat out Rory McIlroy (1st), Jon Rahm (5th), Matt Fitzpatrick (9th), Viktor Hovland (11th), Shane Lowry...
Golf.com
Best of golf gloves 2022: Grip it and rip it
Welcome to GOLF’s 2022 edition of the Best of Everything, where we’re providing you with the, well … best of everything! Check out our picks below or browse more items in our Pro Shop. Check out GOLF’s picks for the best golf gloves of 2022! All of...
SkySports
DP World Tour Championship: Jon Rahm earns impressive win in Dubai as Rory McIlroy ends season No 1
Rahm took a one-shot advantage into the final round and never left the top of the leaderboard during an entertaining final round at Jumeriah Golf Estates in Dubai, mixing six birdies with a lone bogey to end the week on 20 under. The Spaniard's closest challenge came from Tyrrell Hatton...
golfmagic.com
"Imagine if Bryson did this" Ryder Cup skipper Johnson has ALMIGHTY strop
United States Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson was filmed having an almighty strop during the RSM Classic on the PGA Tour. The outburst of anger was broadcast live during the featured group coverage and later re-posted by GolfDigest's Christopher Powers. Johnson, 46, missed the cut at Sea Island Golf Club....
Canadian Adam Svensson gets 1st PGA Tour title at Sea Island
ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — (AP) — Adam Svensson handled the cold air and the heat of contention as if he had been there before, closing with a 6-under 64 to win the RSM Classic on Sunday at Sea Island for his first PGA Tour victory. Svensson, a...
