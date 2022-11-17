ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim

PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says

One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
Louisiana teacher arrested for indecent behavior

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy were brought to the attention of the school board. Livingston Parish […]
Police search for man following deadly shooting in Gonzales

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police department is searching for a man following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 11. Jamal “MAL” Holloway is wanted in connection with his alleged involvement in the shooting at Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue, according to police. If you can help locate Holloway, you’re being asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 621-8300 option 1.
LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
