brproud.com
Suspect jailed, another wanted by deputies accused of beating pregnant victim
PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — One suspect was arrested and a second is wanted by deputies after allegedly beating a pregnant woman in her home. Deputies arrested Donnie Pierre Breaux, 31, of Pierre Part on a charge of domestic abuse battery upon a pregnant victim. A second suspect, identified as Lacey Breaux Dunnigan, 35, of Prairieville is wanted in connection to the crime.
theadvocate.com
Woman arrested in shooting during Dutchtown gas station fight with daughter and others
A woman accused of getting into a fist fight with another group of women and shooting one of the women at a Dutchtown gas station last week was arrested Monday, according to Ascension Parish Sheriff's deputies. Rhesa Pointer, 41, of Baton Rouge, allegedly went to a gas station on La....
Livingston Parish Teacher Arrested for Giving Vape Pen to Student, Sending Inappropriate Texts
The teacher was arrested on campus after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior.
Deputies responding to ‘double fatality,’ officials say
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a “double fatality” on Monday afternoon, Nov. 21, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office. The incident reportedly happened on LA Hwy 16 north of Sims Road. “We ask for patience while we notify next of kin...
theadvocate.com
Two killed in car crash after pursuit on LA 16 in Livingston Parish, Sheriff says
Two people died in a car crash Monday following a pursuit in Livingston Parish, according to the Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Jason Ard said the chase began around 2 p.m. on La. 16 after deputies attempted to stop the driver for having outstanding felony warrants. The driver then crossed the center line and collided with another vehicle north of Sims Road.
theadvocate.com
DOTD worker killed in I-10 stabbing was ex-Baton Rouge cop; Florida man identified as attacker
A worker for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development stabbed to death Sunday in a brazen attack on the shoulder of Interstate 10 was a former Baton Rouge police officer, officials say. Louisiana State Police on Monday confirmed the deceased was Darrell Guillory, 66, of Youngsville. Guillory was a...
theadvocate.com
18-year-old arrested in fatal drive-by shooting, BRPD says
One person has been arrested and two other suspects are being sought in a fatal drive-by shooting on Sunday that killed one person died and injured another, Baton Rouge police said. The shooting happened about 1 p.m. at the intersection of South Choctaw Drive and Oak Villa Boulevard, when suspects...
Louisiana teacher arrested for indecent behavior
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – A Livingston Parish Public Schools teacher was arrested Thursday after allegations of inappropriate action with students. According to Livingston Parish Public Schools, 23-year-old Kayla Callicott resigned after allegations of inappropriate action and violation of the district’s electronic communication policy were brought to the attention of the school board. Livingston Parish […]
WWL-TV
Former UNO student arrested after disrupting class, sharing video of gun purchase
NEW ORLEANS — The University of New Orleans canceled classes and closed its campus on Monday after a former student who caused a classroom disturbance last week shared videos of himself purchasing a rifle at a gun store. In a statement to the campus community on Sunday, John Nicklow...
Family and friends remember DOTD worker killed in attack on I-10
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Family and friends are remembering the DOTD worker killed in an attack on I-10 on Sunday, Nov. 20. Family members identified the worker as Darrell Guillory, 66. Authorities said Guillory was stabbed and killed along I-10 West in the Port Allen area. They...
Police search for man following deadly shooting in Gonzales
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police department is searching for a man following a deadly shooting on Friday, Nov. 11. Jamal “MAL” Holloway is wanted in connection with his alleged involvement in the shooting at Fuel Smart on South Burnside Avenue, according to police. If you can help locate Holloway, you’re being asked to call the Gonzales Police Department at (225) 621-8300 option 1.
theadvocate.com
Boy on 4-wheeler shot during target practice; 2 men arrested, Pointe Coupee sheriff says
A 13-year-old New Roads boy is dead after he was struck by a stray bullet that came from a group of men holding target practice with rifles at a nearby levee, the Pointe Coupee sheriff's office said. Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said the boy was riding a four-wheeler along the side...
wbrz.com
LSUPD responded to reported armed robbery on campus overnight
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a reported armed robbery on LSU's campus overnight. In a message sent out to students shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, LSUPD said it was investigating reports of an armed robbery on West Lakeshore Drive near Dalrymple Drive. A second message announced officers had cleared...
Holiday Shopping Brawl Breaks Out at Mall of Louisiana
A video has surfaced on social media of a fight that took place at Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge. The fight seems to have taken place on Saturday (11/19/22). The brawl seems to have stemmed from a disagreement between two women, and during the altercation a man, and another woman joined the fight.
Operation Washout scrubs the streets of criminals
A two week operation by U.S. Marshals and several other federal, state and local law enforcement partners finished up on Friday. Operation Washout targeted some of the area’s most dangerous and violent fugitives.
WAFB.com
Victim identified in deadly shooting on South Choctaw Drive, one suspect arrested
The East Baton Rouge Parish Library has partnered with Baton Rouge Parents Magazine to take sock donations for those in need. Drivers reminded about ‘Move Over’ law ahead of Thanksgiving. Updated: 16 hours ago. Millions of people will drive to their holiday destination, but AAA said nearly 25%...
Impairment suspected in fatal Louisiana crash
A Covington native was killed in fatal crash on LA Hwy 22, according to state police.
Livingston Parish Resident angry after the termination of a beloved bus driver
LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — A special school board meeting was held to address several important topics, including the termination of a bus due to violating policy. Cynthia Scott has been driving kids in Livingston Parish for 13 years. On Thursday at a Special School Board meeting, she was let go from her job. Scott […]
wbrz.com
Strange flyers left in dropbox cause HazMat scare, evacuations at Baton Rouge businesses
BATON ROUGE - A handful of businesses on Coursey Boulevard shut down around noon Monday after bank workers reportedly became sick after they handled strange flyers left in a drop-off box, triggering a huge law enforcement response. The concerns started late Monday morning at the Investar bank on Coursey, just...
theadvocate.com
3 Coursey bank workers hospitalized after flyers were left there, Baton Rouge officials say
Three workers at the Investar Bank on Coursey Boulevard took themselves to area hospitals Monday morning after coming in contact with flyers that were left in a night dropbox at the bank, the Baton Rouge Fire Department says. The flyers were dropped off to at least five other businesses in...
