Read full article on original website
Related
ECU loses to Indiana State in opening round of Gulf Coast Showcase
East Carolina made it a game in the end, but ultimately fell short in the second half on Monday afternoon in the opening round of the Gulf Coast Showcase, 79-75, to Indiana State. The Sycamores (4-0) led from wire-to-wire and opened up a 16-point advantage late in the second half...
247Sports
60K+
Followers
398K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0