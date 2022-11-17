ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Bills-Browns game moved to Detroit ahead of massive snowstorm

By Tyler Greenawalt, Yahoo Sports
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OGyRx_0jEri4eQ00

There will be no snow game this week after the NFL officially moved the Buffalo Bills' home match against the Cleveland Browns in Week 11 to Ford Field in Detroit ahead of a huge snowstorm expected to hit the Buffalo area.

"Due to public safety concerns and out of an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York, Sunday's Cleveland Browns-Buffalo Bills game will be moved to Ford Field in Detroit at 1 p.m. ET," the NFL announced. "The decision to move the game from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, NY was done in consultation with the Buffalo Bills and local and state authorities as the region prepares for the storm.

The storm could dump a record-setting amount of snow in Buffalo over the weekend and New York governor Kathy Hochul already issued a state of emergency for the region this week. The game will still be played at 1 p.m. ET time, just in the enclosed confines of Ford Field rather than the outdoor Highmark Stadium.

Ford Field is open because the Lions are on their bye week.

Coincidentally, Buffalo will be playing in Detroit for two consecutive games. The Bills take on the Lions at Ford Field on Thanksgiving that following Thursday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAU

Nets' Simmons preps for hostile return in 1st game in Philly

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Ben Simmons tilted his head in bemusement at the suggestion enough time had passed since his bitter split with the 76ers that his Philadelphia homecoming might be greeted with more affection than acrimony. His look, which became an instant meme, had the appearance of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

Jets' head coach Robert Saleh noncommittal on Zach Wilson: 'We're keeping everything on the table'

Tell me if you've heard this one before: The New York Jets have a quarterback controversy on their hands. After Zach Wilson's abysmal performance in a Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots, Jets head coach Robert Saleh refused to name him the Week 12 starter. Saleh said the team will be "keeping everything on the table for the next couple of days" as he and the rest of his staff continue to evaluate his performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

College Football Head Coach Was Fired On Monday Morning

The Rob Ambrose era has officially come to an end in central Maryland. Per The Athletic's Chris Vannini, the Towson head coach was fired after 13 seasons with the program where he went 76-76 and reached the FCS title game almost a decade ago. Ambrose led the Tigers to a...
TOWSON, MD
WGAU

Antetokounmpo argues with arena worker, flings away ladder

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Milwaukee star Giannis Antetokounmpo argued with an arena worker and flung a ladder away from a basket, sending it toppling over as he tried to shoot practice free throws after the Bucks' 110-102 loss to Philadelphia on Friday night. After going 4 for 15...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WGAU

You're the leader of the Jets, Zach Wilson. Start acting like one

The jarring thing is how quickly and firmly he said "no." Still sporting eye black, Zach Wilson stood before reporters and cameras underneath Gillette Stadium on Sunday evening for the customary postgame interview session. His New York Jets had just lost 10-3 on a last-second punt return touchdown from New England Patriots rookie Marcus Jones, a thrilling finish for the home team and their chilly fans but another close Jets loss to their supposed rival, the second in less than a month.
WGAU

Justin Fields reportedly dislocated shoulder, played through injury in loss to Falcons

Justin Fields has a dislocated left shoulder, and his status for Sunday's game against the New York Jets is unclear, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports. The Chicago Bears quarterback apparently sustained the injury during Sunday's loss to the Atlanta Falcons and played through the injury. Bears head coach Matt Eberful declined to elaborate on the injury early Monday, but noted that Fields was considered day-to-day. The injury is to his non-throwing shoulder.
CHICAGO, IL
WGAU

Giants' loss to Lions is more corroboration than confusing, and that's OK

The New York Giants' season is still well and good after Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions, but there was definitely some truth uncovered in how that game played out. The Giants are 7-3, but they are not legitimate Super Bowl contenders — which is fine. Two things can be true about where the Giants are right now: This season has been a massive success under first-year head coach Brian Daboll, and this team is not as good as their record suggests.
DETROIT, MI
WGAU

76ers C Embiid out at least 2 games with sprained left foot

PHILADELPHIA — (AP) — Joel Embiid has a sprained left foot and will miss at least the next two games, joining teammates James Harden and Tyrese Maxey as Philadelphia 76ers stars sidelined by injuries. The trio will miss the expected return of former Sixers guard Ben Simmons when...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
29K+
Followers
103K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy