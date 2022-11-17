Read full article on original website
Related
glenarborsun.com
Leland Old Art Building welcomes Sarah Mills as new executive director
Sarah Mills has been selected to lead the Old Art Building (OAB) as its next Executive Director. Mills has worked for the OAB since 2020 and began volunteering there in 2015. She currently serves as the Program Director. Mills’ selection followed a wide search that attracted more than 40 applicants...
glenarborsun.com
Dotti Thompson revives Glen Arbor Holiday Marketplace
The annual Glen Arbor Holiday Marketplace returns on Thanksgiving weekend with the “preview party” on Friday, Nov. 25, from 6:30-8 p.m. and the Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 26, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The market is known for showcasing a variety of quality, artisan-made goods. It is a popular annual event for year-round and seasonal residents, tourists, and vendors.
Comments / 0