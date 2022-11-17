LOS ANGELES – No. 1 seed UCLA shut out No. 4 seed Northwestern, 2-0, in the Round of 16 to advance to the NCAA Quarterfinals for the 17th time in school history. UCLA (19-2-1) got on the board early, scoring just five minutes into the game. Sunshine Fontes started the play with a through ball to Madelyn Desiano, who drew out the goalkeeper and sent a pass to Reilyn Turner on the left side. The pass was deflected into the back of the net by a Northwestern defender, and Desiano was credited with the goal, her second of the season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 HOUR AGO