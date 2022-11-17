Read full article on original website
Related
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO) Columbia Police chief Jones discusses FUSUS on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
Columbia’s city council is set to vote tonight on a camera platform called FUSUS. Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones strongly supports the plan. He describes FUSUS as a platform that allows CPD to take video that is already out in the community and bring them into one platform. FUSUS allow you to decide if and how you participate, regarding cameras. Critics worry the cameras will target minorities. Chief Jones addressed the issue in-detail during a live interview on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri.” He joined us in-studio:
939theeagle.com
At least 28 Tolton students to spend Monday cleaning up fire-damaged Wooldridge
More than two dozen students at Columbia’s Tolton Catholic high school will travel to rural Wooldridge on Monday morning to help clean up the fire-damaged community. An October wildlife destroyed at least 23 structures in Wooldridge, which is in Cooper County. It also damaged at least 3,000 acres of land.
939theeagle.com
Columbia city council set to vote on camera system proposal
Columbia’s Downtown Leadership Council (DLC) is supporting the purchase and implementation of the FUSUS real-time software platform. The city council is scheduled to vote Monday evening on FUSUS, which is a software platform for law enforcement that allows police to access any public or business-linked camera asset in real-time and review camera footage. Columbia Police say FUSUS provides a real-time crime center, allowing officers to have immediate access to video feeds on one single platform while responding to emergencies.
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): Columbia REDI President Stacey Button discusses major new projects and COU on 939 the Eagle
Columbia Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says the massive new Swift Foods plant on Route B will open in early 2023. She says they’re currently hiring employees, and that the plant will produce 40-million pounds of food product each year, when it opens. The plant is bringing about 250 new jobs to Columbia. Ms. Button joined 939 the Eagle’s Fred Parry in-studio for the hour Saturday morning on the “CEO Round Table.” She also updated listeners on the $100-million planned expansion at Columbia’s EquipmentShare, and on efforts to add leisure destinations at Columbia Regional Airport:
939theeagle.com
COU looking at leisure destination markets like Las Vegas and Orlando
A key economic development official in Columbia has had conversations with five airlines about adding leisure market destinations to Columbia Regional Airport (COU). Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) president Stacey Button says she met with the five airlines three weeks ago. She tells 939 the Eagle’s “CEO Round Table” they’re looking at ultra low-fare carriers.
Comments / 0