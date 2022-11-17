ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit church helping families get connected online

By Cryss Walker
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16k2Wj_0jErgRyk00

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit church is getting an east side neighborhood connected through fellowship and technology.

Church of the Messiah is working to get residents in the Islandview neighborhood online.

The Equitable Internet Initiative works with community hubs to get high-speed signals to low-income homes.

Wallace Gilbert is the assistant pastor and project manager of the initiative at the church.

"Our boundaries for the Equitable Internet Initiative is from Chene to Alter Rd to I-94 and we're in conversation with the Belle Isle Conservancy to throw our wireless internet onto the island," Gilbert said.

According to The Detroit Community Technology Project, 38% of Detroit homes have no internet connection and 70% of school-aged children have no access at home.

Pastor Wallace says the program not only connects families online.

It also bridges the gap between the youth and seniors.

"The young people are teaching the senior tech and the seniors are teaching the young people life skills and soft skills," Gilbert said.

"How to behave, how to enter a person's home. How to be respectful, so the outcome is greater than I initially could conceive. And that's why it's so important for us to continue to expand this network."

Church of the Messiah is raising funds through Nov. 30 for the Equitable Internet Initiative.

If you want to help families get free high-speed internet click here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Detroit

Turkey giveaway to feed hundreds ahead of Thanksgiving

The cars pulled up and one by one left with the makings of a Thanksgiving meal. Complete with a turkey and other items to make this holiday special. The event was held by Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield, in partnership with Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc., and Prince Hall Grand Lodge of Michigan."I'm thankful and grateful that someone is considering the community to even pass out food at this time of year. And with the things that's going on in the world, I'm very grateful and thankful," said Ernestine Howard."The need is great. We see that every year we do this event, but particularly this year, because of us coming out of COVID and the inflation is extremely high. And so we just had an opportunity today to give back to over 500 families in the city of Detroit, providing them fresh food and a turkey for Thanksgiving," Said Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield. "And so we're just honored and blessed to be in a position to be able to give back."
DETROIT, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Turkey Giveaway Begins Monday Morning in Detroit

Thanksgiving is a time of thankfulness, feasting, and family. For those facing financial constraints and unable to purchase a turkey may be able to receive a free one this Monday morning on November 21 as thousands of them are prepared to be donated to families across Detroit, WXYZ reported. “That’s...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Bedrock encourages support of local businesses with Decked Out Detroit Shopping Days

(CBS DETROIT) - Bedrock is partnering with local businesses and holding Decked Out Detroit Shopping Days to encourage shoppers to support small businesses this holiday season.Each weekend in December, a group of businesses for special events, giveaways, and exclusive deals.Before the Shopping Days begin, people can stop by the Monroe Street Midway on Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday, to spin a wheel to win different items and gift cards to local businesses. The gift cards are valued at up to $500. Here's Bedrock's list of Decked Out Detroit Shopping Days: Dec. 1 - 46 Salon- Space for local vendors to pop-up all...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Westland Police Department to host 5th annual Stuff a SWAT Truck event

WESTLAND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Christmas is a few weeks away, and the Westland Police Department is gearing up for its 5th annual Stuff a SWAT Truck event. The event provides gifts for the Westland Goodfellow's "No Child Without a Christmas" campaign. It will take place on Friday, Nov. 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Crunch Fitness parking lot on Warren Road.The Westland Police Department is seeking donations of new, unwrapped gifts to be given to children in the city for Christmas. Kids can take a free photo with Santa during the event.99.5 WYCD will also be at the event handing out freebies to those who attend and donate. Police say the Westland Goodfellows are very low on donations again this year and are encouraging the community to participate to make sure kids have a great Christmas. 
WESTLAND, MI
fox2detroit.com

DPD looking for suspect who shot 2, including a teen outside Campus Martius hours after tree lighting

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A big crowd gathered for the Christmas tree lighting at Campus Martius on Friday night. People from as far aware as Florida came for the event. "To come up and to have this as a destination. This is a destination city… and it's crazy, right? Coming from Florida you want to go to Detroit at this time of year," said Dana McCool, a visitor from Florida.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Shoppers look for unique holiday gifts at Detroit's Eastern Market

Detroit's Eastern Market has added "Holiday Markets" to give shoppers more opportunities to get Christmas trees, handcrafted jewelry, art, clothing and more this season. Eastern Market operates Saturdays year-round, but until Dec. 24, the farmers market has added seven dates including Sunday, for people shopping for Thanksgiving meals and early on Christmas Eve, for those doing last-minute shopping.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

SHARE Detroit connects you to non-profits

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CW50) Detroit is filled with many neighborhoods, non-profits, and businesses, and now there is a platform that is bringing them all together so you can learn how to support the one that best aligns with your passion. SHARE Detroit was started with the hopes of doing GOOD and investing in the community, all while being fun, easy and something everyone should do and anyone can do.    Executive Director, Jannette Phillips, says it "eliminates the need for a person who wants to give back to their community to Google." All you have to do is log on to SHAREDetroit.com and...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Detroit man charged with killing neighbor, barricading himself in home

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his neighbor. This comes four days after police said he barricaded himself in his home, which caused a standoff with officers.According to Detroit police, Michael Craig Lackey, 59, used a handgun to shoot and kill Michele Elder, 61, on the morning of Nov. 17. The suspect and the victim lived on Robson Street near the intersection of Joy Road. The victim was found lying face down in the street with a gunshot wound to her head. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Lackey...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy