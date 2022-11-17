Detroit church helping families get connected online

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit church is getting an east side neighborhood connected through fellowship and technology.

Church of the Messiah is working to get residents in the Islandview neighborhood online.

The Equitable Internet Initiative works with community hubs to get high-speed signals to low-income homes.

Wallace Gilbert is the assistant pastor and project manager of the initiative at the church.

"Our boundaries for the Equitable Internet Initiative is from Chene to Alter Rd to I-94 and we're in conversation with the Belle Isle Conservancy to throw our wireless internet onto the island," Gilbert said.

According to The Detroit Community Technology Project, 38% of Detroit homes have no internet connection and 70% of school-aged children have no access at home.

Pastor Wallace says the program not only connects families online.

It also bridges the gap between the youth and seniors.

"The young people are teaching the senior tech and the seniors are teaching the young people life skills and soft skills," Gilbert said.

"How to behave, how to enter a person's home. How to be respectful, so the outcome is greater than I initially could conceive. And that's why it's so important for us to continue to expand this network."

Church of the Messiah is raising funds through Nov. 30 for the Equitable Internet Initiative.

If you want to help families get free high-speed internet click here .