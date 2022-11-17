ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THN On The 'A': Dustin Wolf, Ottawa Senators Prospects and More

By The Hockey News
 4 days ago

Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams chat with goalie Dustin Wolf, profile the Belleville Senators, discuss recent AHL news and more.

On this week's episode of The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast with Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams:

- Calgary Wranglers goalie Dustin Wolf joins the show to talk about moving from Stockton to Calgary and his development in pursuit of an NHL job.

What Motivates Dustin Wolf? (; 2:00)

- Hendrix Lapierre is the prospect of the week. The 20-year-old center has 10 points in 12 games for the Hershey Bears.

- Defenseman Nick Cicek recently made his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks after spending the past two seasons in the AHL.

- The Ottawa Senators are the team profile of the week. Who in Belleville looks the closest to reaching the NHL?

Ottawa Senators Prospects in the AHL (; 10:04)

- And more.

The Hockey News Podcast Linktree

