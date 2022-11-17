THN On The 'A': Dustin Wolf, Ottawa Senators Prospects and More

Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams chat with goalie Dustin Wolf, profile the Belleville Senators, discuss recent AHL news and more.

Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports

On this week's episode of The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast with Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams:

- Calgary Wranglers goalie Dustin Wolf joins the show to talk about moving from Stockton to Calgary and his development in pursuit of an NHL job.

What Motivates Dustin Wolf? (; 2:00)

- Hendrix Lapierre is the prospect of the week. The 20-year-old center has 10 points in 12 games for the Hershey Bears.

- Defenseman Nick Cicek recently made his NHL debut with the San Jose Sharks after spending the past two seasons in the AHL.

- The Ottawa Senators are the team profile of the week. Who in Belleville looks the closest to reaching the NHL?

Ottawa Senators Prospects in the AHL (; 10:04)

- And more.

