Illinois State

Illinois quick hits: Fraud cases announced; Illinois hospitals graded; deer season opens

By The Center Square
The Center Square
The Center Square
 4 days ago
Fraud cases announced

Charges have been filed against a Cook County man who allegedly collected government assistance using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaquancie Larry of Mt. Prospect along with an accomplice allegedly filed for unemployment benefits totaling $75,000. Authorities also said Larry filed for Paycheck Protection Program loans in the name of a fictitious company and received two loans of about $20,000 each.

Illinois hospitals graded

A hospital safety report has graded more than 100 hospitals in Illinois with 30 hospitals receiving “A” grades.

The latest rankings from the nonprofit watchdog Leapfrog Group analyzed nearly 3,000 hospitals around the country based on protection from things like medical errors, accidents and infections.

Seven Illinois hospitals were given “D” grades and one hospital, South Shore Hospital in Chicago, earned an “F”.

Deer season opens

Firearm deer season opens Friday in Illinois and runs through Sunday. It is the first of two hunting weekends in the state with the other taking place the first four days of December.

Successful hunters must report their harvest on the Illinois Department of Natural Resources website or by calling 1-866-IL-CHECK.

