Reeves signs three bills to support economic development deal

(The Center Square) – A trio of bills finalizing the largest economic development deal in Mississippi history have the governor’s signature.

Steel Dynamics Inc., one of the largest domestic steel producers and metal recyclers in the country, plans to invest $2.5 billion into the state in a deal that is anticipated to create 1,000 jobs with an average yearly salary of $93,000, Reeves said.

“This is a game changing win for the state of Mississippi,” Reeves said in a release. “This investment from Steel Dynamics will have a generational impact on our community. The future of our state is bright, and today’s ceremony was further announcement to the world that Mississippi is open for business.”

On Thursday, Reeves signed House Bill 1 and Senate bills 2001 and 2002, which were passed by the Legislature during a Nov. 2 special session.

HB1 calls for a revision to the definition of “project” under the Mississippi Major Economic Impact Act to include flat-rolled aluminum production facilities and biocarbon production facilities. Senate Bill 2001 calls for creating the Triple Crown Project Fund as a special account in the state’s treasury for the purpose of providing grants and loans to businesses. SB2002 calls for making an additional appropriation from the Triple Crown fund to the Mississippi Development Authority for the ability to fund the projects.

The company, according to the release, is working to expand in Columbus, which is located within the Tennessee Valley Authority Mega Site. The company plans to construct a pair of new facilities in the Golden Triangle Industrial Park, including a state-of-the-art low carbon, aluminum flat rolled mill and a biocarbon production site.

Steel Dynamics Inc. plans to contrast a $1.9 billion recycles aluminum flat rolled mill on a 2,000-acre site in the park. The company will serve the sustainable beverage packaging, automotive, and industrial markets. Construction is expected to begin in 2023 and the mill complete in 2025.

The company’s subsidiary, a joint venture called SDI Biocarbon Solutions LLC, will construct a facility beginning this year with completion expected in 2023.