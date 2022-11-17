Swanton Village Council last week approved the final reading of an ordinance creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. The scaled down DORA will be around the intersection of N. Main Street and Zeiter Way. It now only includes a small portion of Main Street at the corners of the intersection with Zeiter Way, a portion of the alley off Zeiter Way, and village property on Zeiter Way east to the village parking lot, according to the map supplied by the village.

SWANTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO