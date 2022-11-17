Read full article on original website
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton girls basketball pummels Emmanuel Christian in opener
After somewhat of a sluggish first quarter, Swanton put together run after run en route to a 57-13 drubbing of Emmanuel Christian in the girls basketball season opener Friday at Kevin J. McQuade Gymnasium. Due to low numbers within the Emmanuel Christian program, there was no junior varsity game which...
swantonenterprise.com
Dogs will try for back-to-back league titles
Swanton boys basketball has a strong foundation returning from their Northwest Ohio Athletic League championship run in 2021-22. “As always, we hope to stay healthy and have our best players available,” said head coach Bruce Smith, last year’s NWOAL Coach of the Year and Co-Coach of the Year in the Northwest District. “We expect to be very competitive versus a challenging schedule.”
swantonenterprise.com
4 receive all-district honors for Swanton
Local girls were honored on the Northwest Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association all-district teams that were released. Rylee Vasvery of Wauseon was named first team all-district in Division II. Ezra Dixon of Wauseon made the all-district second team. Abby Smith and Teagan Rupp were honorable mention all-district for the Indians.
swantonenterprise.com
Fulton County Senior Center announces lunches
The Fulton County Senior Center is now offering dine-in and take out meals. There are locations in Wauseon, Swanton, Delta, Archbold, and Fayette. Meal reservations are required and can be made by calling 419-337-9299. Lunches are served at noon and the suggested donation is $3. Call at least one business day in advance to reserve a meal.
swantonenterprise.com
PDY fills choir director position
The role of choir director at Pike-Delta-York Schools has been filled for the remainder of the school year. The previously open position had led to the possibility of cancelling choir classes for the remainder of the school year. Susan Thompson has filled the role. As a retired teacher, she comes...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton Police Report
9:03 a.m., assist deputy, Waterville Swanton Road. 4:40 p.m., parking issue, W. Airport Highway. 6:30 p.m., parking issue, Geneva Drive. 6:33 p.m., suspicious vehicle, Franklin St. Wednesday, Nov. 2. 6:59 a.m., assist O.S.P. – crash, Garfield and Hallett avenues. 11:08 a.m., 911 hang up, Lee High Drive. 5:48 p.m.,...
swantonenterprise.com
FCEDC wants to welcome back home graduates from county schools
The Fulton County Economic Development Corporation (FCEDC) wants to “welcome back home” people that have graduated from area high schools but live and work elsewhere. FCEDC staff members will be proactively reaching out to recent high school graduates from the seven county school districts that may have left for higher education and career opportunities.
swantonenterprise.com
Merrin elected Ohio House Speaker
COLUMBUS – State Representative Derek Merrin has been elected Speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives for the 135th General Assembly. Merrin represents parts of western Lucas County, including the Swanton area. State Representative Bill Dean (R-Xenia), who as dean of the House Republican caucus for the 135th General...
swantonenterprise.com
Swanton Council approves DORA
Swanton Village Council last week approved the final reading of an ordinance creating a Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area. The scaled down DORA will be around the intersection of N. Main Street and Zeiter Way. It now only includes a small portion of Main Street at the corners of the intersection with Zeiter Way, a portion of the alley off Zeiter Way, and village property on Zeiter Way east to the village parking lot, according to the map supplied by the village.
