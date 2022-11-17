Read full article on original website
WGRZ TV
Erie County gets FEMA Emergency Declaration
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Erie County Emergency Services Commissioner Dan Neaverth, Jr. and Homeland Security announces the county has an approved FEMA Emergency Declaration, which will help the county get reimbursed for the costs of clean up from the lake effect storm. It will also help reimbursement for the towns, villages and cities who accrued costs.
wesb.com
BRMC Gets $1.07M Grant
Bradford Regional Medical Center is getting over $1 Million from the State for renovations. State Representative Martin Causer and State Senator Cris Dush announced the $1.07 million grant from the Redevelopment Capital Assistance Program over the weekend. Among the improvements to be funded by the grant are replacing the roof...
FEMA emergency declaration for NY approved
President Joe Biden has authorized the Department of Homeland Security and FEMA to coordinate disaster relief efforts and "lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe" in a number of counties.
wdkx.com
Governor Hochul Requests Federal Emergency For ‘Historic Storm’
Governor Kathy Hochul has submitted a request to President Biden for a federal Emergency Declaration for Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Jefferson, Lewis, Niagara, Oneida, Oswego, St. Lawrence, and Wyoming Counties, as snow continues to fall at an average of two to three inches per hour, with some locations seeing peaks as high as six inches per hour.
wrfalp.com
City Exploring Legal Options Following Fire at 1061 Allen Street
The cause of last week’s fire at 1061 Allen Street remains under investigation. The Jamestown Fire Department declared the fire out on Friday, November 18, two days after the massive blaze resulted in response by 13 local fire companies. Officials say there were no injuries in the fire. The...
wutv29.com
Travel bans remain in effect for parts of Erie County, schools closing for Monday
Travel bans remain in effect for portions of Erie County as of Sunday evening. Bans are in place for South Buffalo, Hamburg, Orchard Park, and Evans. The rest of the county is under a travel advisory. Route 400 reopened to traffic in both directions on Sunday afternoon. On Saturday night,...
Road Closures And Travel Bans Update In Western New York
If you’re headed to work this morning, you may be wondering if you are able to take the 219, and the answer is a bit complicated. On Monday morning, the Erie County Commissioner of Emergency Services, Dan Neaverth Jr., held a press conference, clarifying the current travel bans and travel advisories as we head into the work week.
wnypapers.com
Poloncarz provides update on Erie County travel
Update No. III: On Sunday afternoon, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted the following:. •“Due to the continued cleanup from the snow storm, @ErieCountyNY offices will be closed tomorrow. Essential employees are to report as directed. All others should follow the county's ‘Work from Home’ protocol.”. •“All...
erienewsnow.com
Building Owner Could Face Legal Trouble, As Fire Cleanup Continues
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The owner of a former Jamestown factory that caught fire last week might face more legal trouble, as Jamestown officials work to see the cleanup process through. On Wednesday, a massive fire broke out at 1061 Allen Street, the site of a former...
wnypapers.com
Hochul updates New Yorkers on state response to historic winter storm that brought more than 6 feet of snow
State agency emergency response assets continue to assist localities with cleanup and restoration efforts; more than 100 National Guard members deployed to Erie County to assist residents and local storm response. √ New York State Thruway now open to all traffic; all commercial vehicle travel restrictions have been lifted; Exit...
Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban
Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
wnynewsnow.com
11-Month-Old Overdoses On Fentanyl In Cattaraugus County
LITTLE VALLEY, NY (WNY News Now) – A Cattaraugus County couple faces criminal charges after an 11-month-old overdosed on fentanyl last week. The Cattaraugus County Sheriff Office arrested 29-year-old Cody Worthington and 32-year-old Samantha Steiner after deputies found the baby unconscious and unresponsive. Following two doses of Narcan, the...
erienewsnow.com
Massive Fire At A Former Jamestown Factory Is Officially Extinguished
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A massive fire at a former Jamestown factory was declared officially extinguished on Friday, as an investigation into what sparked flames continues. Crews from across Chautauqua County were first called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m....
South Buffalo Residents Angry About Still Having a Travel Ban
UPDATE: North, west and east Buffalo have lifted their travel advisories, while Lackawanna has lifted its travel ban and now has a travel advisory in place. South Buffalo (south of William Street) is now the only place in Western New York with a travel ban. ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- While it's been nearly...
firefighternation.com
$242K Potential Settlement for Buffalo (NY) Firefighter Fired Over Medical Marijuana Use
Deidre Williams – The Buffalo News, N.Y. Nov. 17—A Buffalo firefighter who was fired for his medical marijuana use is poised to receive a $242,000 settlement from the City of Buffalo. Scott Martin, a 12-year veteran with the Buffalo Fire Department, was fired from his job in February...
Erie County leaders call abandoned, car-littered Southtown streets ‘ground zero’
It's not just passenger cars stuck. Many problems are coming from tractor-trailers stuck in the snow and ice.
Lack of snow plowing concerns rise in East Buffalo
Community concerns arise in East Buffalo as snow plows haven't reached their streets just yet. Officials say the streets that have not been touched just yet are not going unseen.
Garbage Pickup Canceled On Monday In Buffalo
The snow has piled up and has caused some delays in the City of Buffalo. As of Sunday morning, the City of Buffalo has announced that all garbage and recycling pickup will be suspended on Monday due to the winter snowstorm. The City of Buffalo got over 10 inches of...
wutv29.com
Medical facilities closed around Erie County due to travel ban, snowy conditions
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. (WUTV) — Several medical facilities in the area are closing due to hazardous road conditions that have prompted local officials to institute travel bans in parts of Erie County. All Catholic Health and Trinity Medical physician practices and clinics in Erie County are closed. Niagara County...
