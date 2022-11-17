Read full article on original website
Jacksonville man faces charges of grand theft from Clay County Walmart, drug possessionZoey FieldsJacksonville, FL
Free community lunch on Thanksgiving Day held at First Baptist Church of Orange ParkDon JohnsonOrange Park, FL
Motorist Alert: Roadwork along Hibernia Forest Drive begins this weekZoey FieldsFleming Island, FL
Middleburg man arrested for 6 false identities, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Season Recap: Middleburg Broncos rushing attack propelled team to playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Betina and Ciprian - Greek Orthodox Wedding in Jacksonville Florida
Tradition + celebration… you simply can’t have a more perfect harmony for a wedding. And that is what Betina and Ciprian brought to their beautiful union. This couple exchanged vows at St. John the Devine Greek Orthodox Church in Jacksonville in an intimate ceremony that brought their families together with so many special touches. And they chose to celebrate with a reception at the Embassy Suites in St. Augustine Beach, and celebrate we did! There was a Greek band as well as music from Beachside Entertainment to keep the party rocking, and Ouzo on the dance floor to end the perfect night. Thanks for letting us capture all these unique moments—we loved every minute. Opa!
Duval County has a new sheriff in town: T.K. Waters
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Duval County has a new sheriff in town. Sheriff T.K. Waters was officially sworn in Sunday and says he’s ready to tackle Jacksonville’s crime rate on day one. STORY: NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit. “This is my home church...
blackchronicle.com
Florida man wins $1 million from ticket he got at Winn Dixie
STARKE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery introduced Monday that a man gained a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got from a Winn Dixie. Ryan Sodek, 51, gained his prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off recreation. He claimed his prize as a one-time sum of $880,000.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Home prices are stabilizing but remain high
Home prices are stabilizing but the effects of inflation, increasing mortgage rates and low inventory contributed to higher costs in Northeast Florida, according to the October report by the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors. Median prices for single-family homes, condominiums and town homes have fluctuated between $350,000 and $375,000 since...
Bitty & Beau's opens in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's more than just a cup of coffee. Bitty & Beau's is a coffee shop that will host its Grand Opening Saturday in San Marco. First Coast News went behind the counter to see why the employees at Bitty & Beau's are the ones who make the business more than just your average breakfast stop.
Jacksonville Daily Record
Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll opening in St. Augustine
Boston-based Lobstah on a Roll announced plans for a Nov. 19 soft opening of its St. Augustine restaurant. It is the chain’s third location and the first in Florida. The restaurant, at 34 Granada St., is across the street from the Lightner Museum in the historic Downtown area. “The...
First Coast News
Grocery stores open along the First Coast on Thanksgiving
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It's a mistake every family makes once. It's Thanksgiving and everything seems to be going perfectly, then suddenly you realize that there's one ingredient you forgot. If your first choice is either Publix or Winn-Dixie, you are out of luck. Both stores and Winn-Dixie's sister store...
Jacksonville Daily Record
IKO pursuing 700,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Clay County
IKO Industries, a 71-year-old Toronto-based maker of roofing, waterproofing and insulation products for the residential and commercial markets, is working toward construction of an almost 700,000-square-foot manufacturing complex in Clay County. A conceptual site plan for IKO South shows a 306,476-square-foot ISO (insulation) board manufacturing facility and office, a 265,381-square-foot...
Dead rodents, droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions reported at TIAA Bank Field concession stands
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — According to food inspection reports filed with the Department of Business & Professional Regulations, health inspectors have found dead rodents, rodent droppings and unsafe sanitary conditions at TIAA Bank Field concession stands. Over 100 violations were found during routine food inspections that took place on November...
Vandals destroy irrigation system in North Jacksonville farm
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — It’s a rough time for an urban farm in Northwest Jacksonville. The farm has been attacked by vandals three times in the last few weeks. The latest attack was Thursday night. Damages are over $10,000 in cost. The White Harvest Farm is asking for help...
News4Jax.com
LIST: Turkey giveaways, food distribution events ahead of Thanksgiving in Northeast Florida
Thanksgiving is right around the corner and many organizations have stepped up to help families in Northeast Florida. Many are in need of support this holiday season due to rising prices — and some families are recovering from recent hurricanes. To help make Thanksgiving a little brighter, News4JAX has...
Human rights coffee shop Bitty and Beau’s makes its way to Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you’re looking for a good cup of joe then look no further than Bitty and Beau’s coffee shop. Today was their grand opening over in the San Marco area. Action News Jax Princess Jhane Stepherson was there for the coffee shop’s ribbon cutting....
News4Jax.com
Body of man found on bank of St. Johns River in Arlington, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was found dead Friday afternoon on the bank of the St. Johns River in Arlington, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said. Police said construction workers in the area happened to look down and saw the body on the riverbank behind a building on Shepard Street, which is just south of Jacksonville University.
Fallen Jacksonville firefighter's mother remembering him by starting nonprofit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Michael Freeland will never be forgotten. Reminders of him sit throughout his family’s home. A candle to remind them of his light. Freeland, 36, died while trying to save someone from a trapped vehicle. He died a hero. As his mother, Terona Feacher, reflects on...
wjct.org
Go | The Best Concerts in Jax this Week
Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best live music in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go concert recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. For the comprehensive list of this week’s concerts, go to our live music...
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida withdraws scholarship offer from 2023 quarterback commit
Florida withdrew a scholarship offer for 2023 quarterback prospect Marcus Stokes, the former Gator commit announced on Twitter Sunday. The move comes after a video surfaced on social media Nov. 18 of Stokes using a racial slur. “My intention was never to hurt anybody and I recognize that even when...
