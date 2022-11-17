In the ’70s and ’80s, Daryl Hall turned out a series of top-40 hits – “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl” – as half of the duo, Hall & Oates. His vocal range and expressiveness created an undertow of soul, imbuing those songs with an unexpected depth of emotion and transforming them into enduring classics. Memorable lyrics didn’t hurt – to this day, I’m always looking for the opportunity to work the fabulous phrase, “I need a drink and a quick decision,” (from “She’s Gone”) into a conversation.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 11 HOURS AGO