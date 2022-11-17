ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milwaukeemag.com

Daryl Hall Brings His ‘House’ to Milwaukee

In the ’70s and ’80s, Daryl Hall turned out a series of top-40 hits – “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl” – as half of the duo, Hall & Oates. His vocal range and expressiveness created an undertow of soul, imbuing those songs with an unexpected depth of emotion and transforming them into enduring classics. Memorable lyrics didn’t hurt – to this day, I’m always looking for the opportunity to work the fabulous phrase, “I need a drink and a quick decision,” (from “She’s Gone”) into a conversation.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" headed to Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An all-new theatrical experience, "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is going on tour, including a stop for the live stage show here in Milwaukee. The show aims to give guests the chance to play a stage version of the iconic TV game show, with an opportunity to win prizes including up to $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at each show.
MILWAUKEE, WI
shepherdexpress.com

Feeling At Home at Benji’s Deli

My family and I have been going to Benji’s Deli (both the original location in Shorewood and the Fox Point spot in Riverpoint). A Kosher-style Jewish deli is more than just a place to get cold cuts, soups and salads, it’s more of a diner that leans heavily Jewish. Let’s say you’re not into lox or fried matzoh, there are simple breakfast plates and various sandwiches fit for all eaters.
MILWAUKEE, WI
kenosha.com

7 best wings in Kenosha

With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
KENOSHA, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee Transgender Day of Remembrance: 'We deserve to thrive'

MILWAUKEE - On Transgender Day of Remembrance, or TDOR, the Milwaukee LGBTQ community remembered the transgender people killed in the last year. TDOR was Sunday, Nov. 20, the same day five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs in a massacre that left at least 25 others hurt.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies

MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
MILWAUKEE, WI
scenicstates.com

5 Aquariums Near Madison, WI Your Kids Will Love

Aquariums provide animal lovers the chance to observe strange, interesting creatures that live underwater without having to actually dive and snorkel. If you’re trying to find an aquarium near Madison, WI, you’re in luck; there are some great options within driving distance. I’ve included aquariums as well as...
MADISON, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Local greenhouse gears up for holiday season as trees are in short supply

MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when families start setting up Christmas trees, but you need to shop early and be prepared to pay more. Casey Dembowiak is ready for the craziness of the Christmas tree season. The owner of Kellner Greenhouses in Milwaukee, said he’s relieved that he got a full shipment of trees this year and believes they’ll sell fast.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says

MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday

MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

Apartment fire near 68th and Stevenson leaves residents displaced

WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An apartment fire near 68th and Stevenson left multiple units affected and many residents without a home. Officials say a Red Cross shelter has been opened at the Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church near 80th and Meinecke for those affected by the fire. The Milwaukee Fire Department...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy