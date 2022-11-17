Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Darrell Brooks receives sentenceThe Modern TimesWaukesha, WI
Why are the street lights purple?Limitless Production Group LLCMilwaukee, WI
Waukesha Christmas Parade Killer, Darrell Brooks, Is Going To Prison For LifeJason MortonWaukesha, WI
Families in Wisconsin would get hundreds every month in new proposalR.A. HeimWisconsin State
Wisconsin Christmas Parade Massacre: Victims Face Darrell Brooks in Sentencing TrialJoseph GodwinWaukesha, WI
Related
milwaukeemag.com
Daryl Hall Brings His ‘House’ to Milwaukee
In the ’70s and ’80s, Daryl Hall turned out a series of top-40 hits – “Sara Smile,” “I Can’t Go For That,” “Rich Girl” – as half of the duo, Hall & Oates. His vocal range and expressiveness created an undertow of soul, imbuing those songs with an unexpected depth of emotion and transforming them into enduring classics. Memorable lyrics didn’t hurt – to this day, I’m always looking for the opportunity to work the fabulous phrase, “I need a drink and a quick decision,” (from “She’s Gone”) into a conversation.
CBS 58
"Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" headed to Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- An all-new theatrical experience, "Wheel of Fortune LIVE!" is going on tour, including a stop for the live stage show here in Milwaukee. The show aims to give guests the chance to play a stage version of the iconic TV game show, with an opportunity to win prizes including up to $10,000, a trip to Paris, Hawaii and more at each show.
'Elf' pop-up bar returning to Milwaukee cocktail bar
Son of a nutcracker! An Elf-themed holiday pop-up bar is returning to Milwaukee this December! You won't need to borrow a reindeer to check out the returning pop-up.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Adoption Day; kids 'who needed love' find forever homes
MILWAUKEE - Seeing families come together is nothing short of heartwarming; on Friday, Nov 18, 43 children found their forever homes. Akila Adams is a foster mom who loves being a mom. "Oh, you need some lip gloss," said Adams. "I knew there were so many children out there who...
shepherdexpress.com
Feeling At Home at Benji’s Deli
My family and I have been going to Benji’s Deli (both the original location in Shorewood and the Fox Point spot in Riverpoint). A Kosher-style Jewish deli is more than just a place to get cold cuts, soups and salads, it’s more of a diner that leans heavily Jewish. Let’s say you’re not into lox or fried matzoh, there are simple breakfast plates and various sandwiches fit for all eaters.
kenosha.com
7 best wings in Kenosha
With a passion for writing and love for his hometown, Zampanti has nearly three decades experience working directly in the Kenosha community. The Kenosha native is Director of Content for Kenosha.com. Kenosha’s Manny Ramirez leaves little to the imagination. The rising entrepreneur, deep thinker and local foodie is best...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Community mourns the death of two tiger cubs at Shalom Wildlife Zoo | By David Fechter
November 19, 2022 – West Bend, Wi – A devastating day of mourning at Shalom Wildlife as two of the baby tigers have died. Zoo owner David Fechter said they are “heartbroken.”. He gave permission to share the news. With broken hearts we are saddened to tell...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee Transgender Day of Remembrance: 'We deserve to thrive'
MILWAUKEE - On Transgender Day of Remembrance, or TDOR, the Milwaukee LGBTQ community remembered the transgender people killed in the last year. TDOR was Sunday, Nov. 20, the same day five people were killed at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs in a massacre that left at least 25 others hurt.
CBS 58
'I mean truly saving lives, truly saving lives': Free health clinic opened in popular Milwaukee barbershop
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Gee's Clippers, on Milwaukee's northside is offering more than haircuts, but healthcare. The popular barbershop opened a wellness clinic this year, providing free health screenings to the public. The clinic is called Gee's MKE Wellness Clinic. The founder of the barbershop, Gaulien Smith, said the purpose...
Milwaukee organizations donate Thanksgiving meals
From Riverwest to the streets of the Amani neighborhood, there were several efforts to put hundreds of meals on tables of Milwaukee residents ahead of Thanksgiving on Saturday.
Plane filled with 50+ dogs crash lands into the hearts of their rescuers
Dogs who survived Tuesday's plane crash on a Waukesha County golf course are getting forever homes. Some animals are going to the first responders who saved them.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
4-year-old pulled from Milwaukee fire dies
MILWAUKEE - A 4-year-old boy was pulled from a Milwaukee fire and rushed to Children's Wisconsin Sunday afternoon, Nov. 20, where the child sadly died. The fire happened at a home near 84th and Mill. Milwaukee fire officials said the "baby" was rescued from the second floor. The medical examiner...
WISN
Mushrooms in living room carpet draws violations from city of Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE — The city of Milwaukee is taking action after a 12 News investigation on mushrooms growing in the carpeting of a Milwaukee apartment. The fungus has been growing for months without any response from the landlord, until the tenant contacted WISN 12 News. "She kept saying 'mama my...
Why are the street lights purple?
TMJ4 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Have you noticed a handful of street lights around your city with a purplish hue or color? You’re not alone, and it is actually happening nationwide!
scenicstates.com
5 Aquariums Near Madison, WI Your Kids Will Love
Aquariums provide animal lovers the chance to observe strange, interesting creatures that live underwater without having to actually dive and snorkel. If you’re trying to find an aquarium near Madison, WI, you’re in luck; there are some great options within driving distance. I’ve included aquariums as well as...
spectrumnews1.com
Local greenhouse gears up for holiday season as trees are in short supply
MILWAUKEE — It’s that time of year when families start setting up Christmas trees, but you need to shop early and be prepared to pay more. Casey Dembowiak is ready for the craziness of the Christmas tree season. The owner of Kellner Greenhouses in Milwaukee, said he’s relieved that he got a full shipment of trees this year and believes they’ll sell fast.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee house fire, pastor killed, family says
MILWAUKEE - Family has identified a Milwaukee pastor as the man killed in a house fire Tuesday night, Nov. 15. Robert Bennett, 68, was a family man: a husband, father of six and a grandfather. Family said Bennett was the person to put a smile on your face and get...
CBS 58
'I was losing life': Burlington woman describes surviving vicious attack
BURLINGTON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Burlington woman told us she thought she was going to be killed when she was randomly attacked last week outside her home. Her attacker is in custody while she recovers at home. Burlington police said the attack was an isolated incident and there is...
WISN
Milwaukee Adoption Day: 43 kids in Wisconsin foster care system adopted Friday
MILWAUKEE — Friday marked an emotional day at the Milwaukee County Juvenile Justice Center. Forty-three Wisconsin children in foster care permanently left the program as 28 families finalized adoptions. Eager, energetic kids filed into the courtrooms for their hearings Friday morning. They each left with permanent parents. According to...
CBS 58
Apartment fire near 68th and Stevenson leaves residents displaced
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (CBS 58) -- An apartment fire near 68th and Stevenson left multiple units affected and many residents without a home. Officials say a Red Cross shelter has been opened at the Wauwatosa Presbyterian Church near 80th and Meinecke for those affected by the fire. The Milwaukee Fire Department...
Comments / 1