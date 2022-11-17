Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
chautauquatoday.com
Investigation Begins into Blaze at Former Crawford Furniture Building
A massive fire that destroyed the former Crawford Furniture building in Jamestown on Wednesday has officially been extinguished after more than two days worth of suppression efforts. City officials have announced that an official declaration of "fire out" at the building at 1061 Allen Street was made on Friday at 5:30 PM. Several area fire departments and agencies were involved in the effort. The city's Fire Investigation Team is continuing to gather evidence, with the cause under investigation. No injuries have been reported.
wnynewsnow.com
Closings, Cancellations And Delays
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Several area schools have closed or canceled their activities due to winter weather. If you have a closure we should know about, email us at NewsDesk@WNYNewsNow.com or send us a message on Facebook. Last update @ 6:30 AM 11/17/2022.
erienewsnow.com
Massive Fire At A Former Jamestown Factory Is Officially Extinguished
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A massive fire at a former Jamestown factory was declared officially extinguished on Friday, as an investigation into what sparked flames continues. Crews from across Chautauqua County were first called to the former Crawford Furniture factory at 1061 Allen Street around 11:30 a.m....
chautauquatoday.com
All Chautauqua County school districts will be closed on Friday
All Chautauqua County school districts have decided to cancel school for Friday as a result of Governor Kathy Hochul's declaration of a state of emergency in Chautauqua and 10 surrounding counties, consultation with county authorities, and the weather predictions of heavy snowfall, high winds, and blizzard-like conditions throughout parts of the region. Dunkirk City Schools Superintendent Mike Mansfield, who spoke with WDOE News on Thursday, said the decision came after a Zoom meeting with other superintendents in the county...
Erie County Updates: State of Emergency And Driving Ban
Erie County provided a critical update on the state of the county after the snowstorm hit last night. The State of Emergency is still in effect. The Lake Effect Warning is still in effect. There is a Gail watch for both Lakes Erie and Lake Ontario. The County expects another 48 hours of this. In the Hamburg and Blasdell areas, there are currently 24 inches of snow. In West Seneca and South Buffalo from Route 16 south, visibility is 50 to 100 feet at best.
yourerie
Lake Effect continues Sunday
Bands of lake effect snow will continue Sunday. Shifting winds will cause the bands to shift for much of the day, making additional accumulations tricky. As such, there will be times of snow free weather, and snow bands at other times. An additional 2-4″ overall expected in most of Erie/Chautauqua...
wnynewsnow.com
Parts Of Chautauqua County Buried In Lake Effect Snow
SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – Parts of northern Chautauqua County suffered the brunt of what might be the largest snowstorm in 20-years in our region. “Business still goes on with emergency services, whether it is police, fire, and EMS, the snow doesn’t stop for them especially,” explained Chautauqua County PJ Wendel.
erienewsnow.com
I-90 Traffic Redirected To Due Heavy Lake Effect Snow
FREDONIA, NY (WNY News Now) – Interstate 90’s eastbound lane from Fredonia to south of Buffalo is closed due to heavy lake effect snow in northern Chautauqua County. WNY News Now’s Jackson Hickey says first responders are re-directing eastbound traffic to Route 5 and 20. A commercial...
Snowfall Totals In Western New York
Snow has been falling consistently with large amounts of lake-effect snowfall being reported all over the area. Parts of Western New York, including Erie County, have really been hit hard with snow since around 7 pm on Friday, November 17, 2022, with 20 inches, or more, of snow being reported in some areas.
firefighternation.com
$242K Potential Settlement for Buffalo (NY) Firefighter Fired Over Medical Marijuana Use
Deidre Williams – The Buffalo News, N.Y. Nov. 17—A Buffalo firefighter who was fired for his medical marijuana use is poised to receive a $242,000 settlement from the City of Buffalo. Scott Martin, a 12-year veteran with the Buffalo Fire Department, was fired from his job in February...
NFTA resumes bus service on limited basis
The Metro Rail in Buffalo will continue to operate on a limited basis.
Erie County officials report that some buildings in the Southtowns are being evacuated due to risk of collapse
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Some buildings are struggling under the weight of the snow in areas that were hit hard by the recent snow storm, according to safety officials at a briefing provided by Erie County. "We are also seeing some issues with collapse in buildings, so we have...
Fire crews investigating fire at former Crawford Furniture
New information has been provided about the four-story building in Jamestown, New York that burned to the ground. Around 11:22 a.m. on Wednesday, fire crews received a call about a massive fire on the former Crawford Furniture on Allen Street. According to Mayor Edward Sundquist of Jamestown, the fire investigation team continue to gather evidence. […]
This Southwestern Blvd. Intersection is a Snowy Disaster [VIDEO]
The lake effect snowstorm is officially here. The heavy, intense snow band is currently situated over the southtowns, with the hardest hit areas at the moment being Orchard Park, Hamburg, West Seneca, Lackawanna, Angola and extending up to South Buffalo. There's still a travel ban for areas below the downtown...
Beloved Hamburg Building Collapses In The Middle Of The Storm
The storm that was predicted is the storm that was delivered. At least one building in the village of Hamburg partially collapsed under the snow. Weather in Buffalo is weird. It almost feels like you could be on one side of the street and see absolutely nothing, but then on the other side of the street find yourself buried in snow in a matter of hours.
Snow causes messy highway commute
It’s an epic battle this week as road crews face off against mother nature, and your safety is at stake. Truck drivers are also telling us how their travel is being impacted from the storms with highway closures. Officials say they have encountered challenges with the winter weather. Truck drivers also recalled to us about […]
erienewsnow.com
Snow Totals Are Already Piling Up Across Our Region
RANDOLPH, NY (WNY News Now) — Snow totals are already piling up during our region’s first major snowstorm of the season. In fact, one community is already seeing nearly a foot of accumulation. According to the National Weather Service, Springville and nearby Holland in Erie County lead the...
wnynewsnow.com
Extensive Cleanup Process Underway Following Former Furniture Factory Fire
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Following the massive fire at a former furniture factory in Jamestown on Wednesday, city officials are looking ahead to what will likely be an extensive cleanup process. “When they first arrived, they found the building heavily involved with fire on multiple floors. It...
Buffalo airport reopens runways; Bills to leave as scheduled
The NFTA says the Buffalo Bills will leave the airport as scheduled after this Sunday's game was moved to Detroit.
Comments / 0