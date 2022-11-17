Read full article on original website
Dale Guillot
4d ago
disasters can happen anywhere in the United States, so why just pick on the l.p.g. and energy sector? O, I forgot that it's the environmental group that wants to shutdown Americas energy needs!
4
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening
Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
KTBS
Most commonly hunted migratory birds in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the most commonly hunted migratory birds in Louisiana using data from Fish & Wildlife Service. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Louisiana State Treasurer Announces State Bond Commission Actions to Provide Funding for Ferry Service and Bridge Work in the State
Louisiana State Treasurer Announces State Bond Commission Actions to Provide Funding for Ferry Service and Bridge Work in the State. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, Louisiana State Treasurer announced that a new ferry service in Cameron Parish and work on 11 structurally‐deficient bridges in six parishes across the state will soon commence thanks to the issuance of debt by the State Bond Commission (SBC).
theadvocate.com
Low ratings didn’t disqualify weak insurers from taking risky policies from Louisiana Citizens
State lawmakers created one rule that insurers had to follow if they wanted to take over risky policies carried by the state-run insurer of last resort, Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp. The private companies needed a letter grade of B+ or better from the leading rating firm A.M. Best —...
NOLA.com
$1.2 trillion infrastructure bill has its first birthday; what did Louisiana get?
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican from Baton Rouge, recently recalled how, in negotiations on a massive federal infrastructure bill, he pushed for money to cap abandoned oil wells, a major issue in Louisiana. He was challenged by Rep. Joshua S. Gottheimer, a Democrat from New Jersey.
NOLA.com
Historic bridge linking Louisiana and Mississippi will be replaced. Well, eventually.
For six months, a 1930s-era bridge on a rural highway that connects New Orleans to the Mississippi Gulf Coast has been closed, negatively impacting businesses and prolonging travel times for thousands of daily drivers. Help is on the way - but it won't come anytime soon. The Louisiana Department of...
theadvocate.com
Investigations of chemical incidents hampered by board's staff shortages, report says
Staffing shortages and infighting among a dwindling number of decision-makers are hampering investigations of chemical fires, explosions and other petrochemical industry accidents in Louisiana and across the country, according to a new federal inspector’s report. The U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, commonly known as the CSB, has...
Louisiana breaks lowest unemployment rate record, again
The Louisiana unemployment rate has fallen for the fifth month in a row.
Is Oil & Gas Coming Back? Good News for Louisiana
Here's another instance of "You won't see this in the national media." We all know how devastating the government's response to the COVID pandemic was to the economy. But there is now some good news on the horizon... especially for Louisiana. According to LSU's Center for Energy Studies, Louisiana lost...
agupdate.com
Rising river levels allow more shipments
Grain movement along the Mississippi Valley is getting back to normal following drought conditions that shut down parts of waterways across the Midwest. “They’re still going, but it’s all slow,” said Greg Dolbeare, general manager of Jersey County Grain in Illinois. “There are narrow places where they’re having to dredge. Downstream, boats are following one after another, then they’ll hit another spot where one will hit ground then try to go again.”
“Blood Sport” Louisiana Man Sentenced In Dog Fighting Ventures
A Louisiana man was sentenced on Thursday to 12 months and one day in prison for possessing dogs for the purpose of using them in an animal fighting venture. On July 12, 2022, Aquintas Kantrell Singleton, 35, of Baton Rouge, pleaded guilty before Judge Shelly
theadvocate.com
Was a $147M grant for homeowners misused? Louisiana wants an investigation.
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has been asked to investigate whether employees of a company hired by the state to handle a $147 million homeowners relief fund set up during the pandemic improperly received money from the grant program they were administering. Horne LLP, an accounting firm headquartered in Mississippi, was...
wwno.org
How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals.
WDSU
Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungessers announces date he plans to make decision on governor's race
BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana's lieutenant governor has set a date for when he will decide whether or not he will run for governor. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser announced on Monday that he would make a decision on the race on Jan. 10, his birthday. Nungesser is one of...
How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?
If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
wwno.org
Languages before colonization: How one Indigenous project is bringing Uma back to life
Even before it was colonized and would become known as Louisiana, there were various languages spoken in the region by the natives that lived here, calling the area “Bulbancha,” Choctaw for “place of many tongues.”. But many residents in the state don’t know that a diversity of...
Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane
A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
Most and least popular holiday foods in Louisiana, study
Turkey, cranberry sauce and stuffing are all classics in a Thanksgiving meal, but what does Louisiana like most around the holidays?
KTBS
Deadline Saturday to register for December election in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana residents who are not already registered to vote can do so Saturday and still qualify to participate in the next election. The state deadline for registration is Nov. 19. Those already registered do not need to take any additional action. Louisiana voters return to the...
NOLA.com
It's a traffic headache, but can the Madisonville bridge be changed without hurting town?
Even though the swing bridge crossing the Tchefuncte River is located in the tiny town of Madisonville, the two-lane span spreads traffic misery for miles along Louisiana 22. It's no surprise, then, that for the second year in a row, the bridge drove most of the discussion at a recent traffic summit organized by Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden. Though it's small, the Madisonville swing bridge plays an outsized role in western St. Tammany Parish's traffic-choked landscape.
