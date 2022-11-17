ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Dale Guillot
4d ago

disasters can happen anywhere in the United States, so why just pick on the l.p.g. and energy sector? O, I forgot that it's the environmental group that wants to shutdown Americas energy needs!

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Announces New Lake Charles Office Location Opening. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced that the Lake Charles Office has moved to its new facility located at 1025 Tom Watson Road. The office will house LDWF enforcement, wildlife, and fisheries personnel and is open Monday-Friday from 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana State Treasurer Announces State Bond Commission Actions to Provide Funding for Ferry Service and Bridge Work in the State

Louisiana State Treasurer Announces State Bond Commission Actions to Provide Funding for Ferry Service and Bridge Work in the State. Louisiana – On November 18, 2022, Louisiana State Treasurer announced that a new ferry service in Cameron Parish and work on 11 structurally‐deficient bridges in six parishes across the state will soon commence thanks to the issuance of debt by the State Bond Commission (SBC).
LOUISIANA STATE
agupdate.com

Rising river levels allow more shipments

Grain movement along the Mississippi Valley is getting back to normal following drought conditions that shut down parts of waterways across the Midwest. “They’re still going, but it’s all slow,” said Greg Dolbeare, general manager of Jersey County Grain in Illinois. “There are narrow places where they’re having to dredge. Downstream, boats are following one after another, then they’ll hit another spot where one will hit ground then try to go again.”
MISSOURI STATE
theadvocate.com

Was a $147M grant for homeowners misused? Louisiana wants an investigation.

The Louisiana Legislative Auditor has been asked to investigate whether employees of a company hired by the state to handle a $147 million homeowners relief fund set up during the pandemic improperly received money from the grant program they were administering. Horne LLP, an accounting firm headquartered in Mississippi, was...
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

How the Creole Rebellion of 1841 led to the emancipation of more than 100 former slaves

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Here's what it featured:. Earlier this month marked 181 years since one of the most successful uprisings in American history. The Creole Rebellion of 1841 saw a mutiny on a slaving brig headed from Virginia to New Orleans, and eventually led to the emancipation of more than 100 formerly enslaved individuals.
LOUISIANA STATE
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
The Associated Press

Leak at Pennsylvania gas storage well spewing methane

A vent at an underground natural gas storage well in Western Pennsylvania has been spewing massive amounts of planet-warming methane into the atmosphere for more than 11 days and attempts to plug the leak have thus far failed. Owner Equitrans Midstream said the well at its Rager Mountain storage facility, located in a rural area about 1.5 hours east of Pittsburgh, is venting about 100 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to initial estimates. If accurate, that would total 1.1 billion cubic feet in emissions so far, equal to the greenhouse gas emissions from burning 1,080 rail cars of coal. Pennsylvania environmental regulators issued the company notice of five potential violations of state law. As a precaution, the Federal Aviation Administration has restricted aircraft from within a 1-mile radius of the leaking well.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTBS

Deadline Saturday to register for December election in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana residents who are not already registered to vote can do so Saturday and still qualify to participate in the next election. The state deadline for registration is Nov. 19. Those already registered do not need to take any additional action. Louisiana voters return to the...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

It's a traffic headache, but can the Madisonville bridge be changed without hurting town?

Even though the swing bridge crossing the Tchefuncte River is located in the tiny town of Madisonville, the two-lane span spreads traffic misery for miles along Louisiana 22. It's no surprise, then, that for the second year in a row, the bridge drove most of the discussion at a recent traffic summit organized by Mandeville Mayor Clay Madden. Though it's small, the Madisonville swing bridge plays an outsized role in western St. Tammany Parish's traffic-choked landscape.
MADISONVILLE, LA

Community Policy