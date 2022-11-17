ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

'It's Not a Blank Check': Senator Joni Ernst Eases Ukraine Spending Worries

By Alex J. Rouhandeh
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

The Biden administration asked Congress on Tuesday to provide $38 billion in funding to Ukraine, as the eastern European nation remains embroiled in a war to defend its territory against Russia and drive its military forces from its borders.

During the early stages of Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion, much of Congress crossed party lines in support of Ukrainian sovereignty. But in recent months some have expressed concern over the ongoing funding.

House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy said in October that his conference would not write a "blank check" for Ukraine should he take the Speaker's gavel and other members have expressed previous opposition to large scale funding.

Iowa Republican Senator Joni Ernst, the only member of GOP leadership on the Senate Armed Services Committee other than Florida Senator Rick Scott, who lost his leadership role on Wednesday in his unsuccessful bid to replace Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, told Newsweek she is confident that Ukraine funding will continue.

"I am not [concerned]," Ernst told Newsweek. "I'm just very much in support of Ukraine. I think that's incredibly important that as the Ukrainians are willing to do the work, allow them to do the work."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aOTEu_0jErV2uv00
Republican Senator Joni Ernst of Iowa speaks at a news conference with other members of GOP leadership behind her at the U.S. Capitol on December 07, 2021, in Washington, D.C. Ernst said she is not concerned about continued funding for Ukraine in its war against Russia. Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Ernst, a former lieutenant colonel in the United States Army, plays a leading role in military policy, specifically when it comes to "emerging threats and capabilities," a subcommittee where she serves as ranking member.

In a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Shalanda Young, the Biden administration's director of the Office of Management and Budget, said the funds would be used to "ensure Ukraine has the funding, weapons, and support it needs to defend itself, and that vulnerable people continue to receive lifesaving aid."

Ernst, who works closely with McConnell, has previously said that "defending freedom in Ukraine is defending freedom everywhere." Amid the war, she has worked to decrease U.S. dependence on Russia by introducing legislation directing the U.S. to source minerals used to make defense equipment from other countries.

"When it comes to those rare earth minerals, though, it is important that we continue to work on those with our friends, what we call friend-shoring, near-shoring or doing them domestically," she told Newsweek.

While Ernst remains focused on continued support for Ukraine as it looks to deal a blow to Russia, another Republican member of the Armed Services committee expressed frustration with the current spending strategy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DLy1N_0jErV2uv00
Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama looks at a map during a Senate Armed Services hearing on Capitol Hill March 15, 2022 in Washington, D.C. He has expressed concern about a "blank check" being written for Ukraine. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

"I got concerns," Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama told Newsweek. "I'm for Ukraine, but we gave $5-, $6-, $8 billion, and they say we want $40 billion. I'm totally against that much at one time."

"They ask us for a lot of money, and you don't know where the money is, you don't know how much, where it's going, what we're doing with it," he said. "Tell us what they want to do with it. If they want a billion dollars this month for this type of weapons and this type of missile, I'm fine with it, but not to just write a blank check to Ukraine."

Tuberville is not alone in his concern. Other GOP senators on the Armed Services Committee, including Josh Hawley of Missouri and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, previously voted against a $40 billion measure passed in May to fund the war.

Ernst hears the concerns of members like Tuberville who are worried about "blank check(s)" being issued to fund the war. She told Newsweek that if the spending is tracked, she believes her conference will rally behind continued support.

"It's not a blank check," Ernst told Newsweek. "What it is though, we just have to make sure that we're tracking the money that we're spending. That way we can provide assurance to our voters and constituents."

An October 21 report by the Congressional Research Service reports that the Biden administration has provided more than $20.3 billion in security assistance since Russia's initial invasion. This report also details the number of different weapon systems that have been provided to the country.

With Democrats in control of the Senate and McConnell's faction still on top within the upper chamber's GOP caucus, Ukraine funding can be expected to continue in the Senate. But how an expected GOP-led House will impact that funding remains to be seen.

Comments / 14

Forever Anonymous
3d ago

This isn't freedom, this is corruption. If Trump accused Ukraine President of being corrupt, what does that tell you? And where is that 38 Billion coming from? Where is the transparency?

Reply
6
terry cross
2d ago

we don't need to be sending any more money over there at all let him take care of his own troubles they're not our troubles unless you're in the Biden administration where you launder your money

Reply
4
Related
The Badger Project

Ron Johnson joins all Senate Republicans to block bill aimed at disclosing big political donors’ identities

COVID prevented Sen. Tammy Baldwin, a cosponsor of the DISCLOSE Act, from voting. A bill that would close loopholes which allow big political donors to remain anonymous failed in the Senate last month on a party-line vote. The bill needed 60 votes to clear the hurdle of the filibuster to advance, but was blocked 49-49 by Republicans. Every Democrat present voted in favor of the bill.
WISCONSIN STATE
HuffPost

Top Democrats Warming Up To Denying GOP A Chance To Leverage Debt Limit

Democratic congressional leaders signaled Sunday they’re willing to consider raising the federal debt limit during the upcoming lame-duck session of Congress, while both chambers of Congress remain safely in Democratic hands. Dealing with the debt limit now instead of only a few weeks or days before the Treasury Department...
CNN

Liz Cheney makes grim prediction on a third Trump presidential bid

In a recent interview, Liz Cheney had a stark prediction for Republicans if Donald Trump is selected as the party's presidential nominee in 2024. In today's episode of The Point, CNN's Chris Cillizza explains how recent polls suggest her prediction may not come true.
Daily Beast

Trump’s Least Favorite GOP Senator May Survive Again

ANCHORAGE, Alaska—When Alaska politicians dutifully trek to the annual convention of Alaska Natives each election season, they come to gladhand, take selfies, and trot out their shaky Yupik and Inupiaq greetings to an appreciative crowd. But on Saturday, Republican hopeful Kelly Tshibaka came to the U.S. Senate candidate forum...
ALASKA STATE
Salon

"We've waited long enough": Appeals court rules in favor of releasing Trump's tax returns

A federal appeals court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump's bid to reconsider a ruling requiring the Treasury Department to turn over his tax returns. The full D.C. appeals court denied Trump's request for the court to rehear the case. A three-judge panel on the court in August unanimously denied Trump's appeal of the lower court decision that cleared the way for House Democrats to obtain his tax information from the IRS. The brief order on Thursday said there were no noted dissents.
The Independent

Ex-Speaker Paul Ryan tells Fox that GOP ‘won’t nominate Trump because we want to win’

Former House speaker Paul Ryan has said that “anybody” but former president Donald Trump could win the White House for the Republicans in 2024.In an interview on Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.” programme on Tuesday, Mr Ryan said: “We won’t nominate Trump because we want to win.”“The new swing voter in America is the suburban voter. And it’s really clear that the suburban voter doesn’t like Trump. We are so much more likely to lose with Trump because of the fact that he is not popular with the suburban voter. Why would we want to risk giving a...
FLORIDA STATE
The List

Donald Trump Is Changing His Tune On Mitch McConnell

Former President Donald Trump once had a strategic alliance with the most powerful senator within the Republican party. Mitch McConnell's relationship with Trump seemed to be an unlikely partnership at first, with the longtime senator initially pushing fellow Republicans to back the New York businessman, promising that Trump would nominate conservative justices to the highest court in the country. And Trump followed through on that expectation. According to Pew Research, Trump appointed three Supreme Court justices, the most since the Reagan administration.
KENTUCKY STATE
BET

Survey: 60 Percent Of Republicans Say White Supremacy Is A Problem In U.S.

Democrats aren’t the only Americans who think white supremacy is a concern. Approximately 60 percent of Republicans and 56 percent of Trump voters agree that white supremacist extremism is a “problem” facing the United States as the 2022 midterm elections approach, according to a new VICE News/YouGov poll published on Oct. 27. About 93 percent of Democrats shared that view.
HuffPost

Battle For Senate Could Be Over Quickly If This GOP Candidate Wins On Tuesday

Franklin, N.H. — Things are getting prickly in the Granite State. Republican Don Bolduc, a retired Army general who has espoused conspiracy theories about vaccines, the 2020 presidential election and cat litter boxes in schools, of all things, is threatening to pull off a major upset against incumbent Sen. Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) that could hand the GOP a key victory in the battle for Senate control.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Trump rally crowd interrupts him by singing national anthem as he launches rant about Jan 6 subpoena

Donald Trump held his first rally since being subpoenaed in the congressional investigation into January 6 on Saturday, where the enthusiastic crowd interrupted him by breaking out in song.Speaking in Robstown, Texas, the ex-president addressed a crowd of supporters and once again railed against what he called an unfair investigation by partisans in Congress — ignoring the participation of two Republicans on the committee not to mention the panel’s focus on witnesses from his own administration as well as GOP officials around the country.And he even praised the crowd that descended upon the Capitol complex and is blamed for...
ROBSTOWN, TX
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
118K+
Post
1042M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy