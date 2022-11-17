The holiday season is a mixed bag of feelings for a lot of people. Happy times and traditions can be tempered by financial worries, the loss of loved ones, and other troubles. But this time of year brings out the goodness in most people, and if you’re looking for a way to make Christmas brighter for struggling families, you can do some good on December 3 at the 6th Annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots Catfish Tournament at Lake Waco.

