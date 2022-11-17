Read full article on original website
New Cameron Hall to replace 101-year-old Cameron House on MCC campus
The 101-year old Cameron House on the edge of the McLennan Community College campus may be in its final days after a markedly higher estimate of its renovation spiked plans to convert it into the MCC Foundation’s headquarters. Officials behind that project now have a different plan: a new...
Home canning still popular in Waco area after pandemic bump
AgriLife Extension Agent Colleen Foleen and her husband were driving down a road 42 years ago in Washington when they came across a man selling big cases of cherries. They couldn’t resist. “We bought a big case of cherries and we’re thinking, ‘Well, what the heck are we going...
Waco-area news briefs: Lights of West to open for holiday season Wednesday
The Lights of West Christmas light park, 2818 Wiggins Road, will open for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Trailer ride prices are $10 per child and $15 per adult. Vehicles with up to 8 passengers can drive through the trail for $35, and vehicles with 9-15 passengers for $55. Santa will be available Nov. 24-26 and Dec. 2, 3, 9, 10 and 16-24 for $10 for one photo and $5 for each additional pose, per group. Military, first responders, and senior citizens receive a $10 discount on Monday nights throughout the season.
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for November 21
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (3) updates to this series since Updated 17 min ago.
Mike Copeland: Call for desserts; Milkshake test; Buzzard Billy's renamed; George's milestone; Bamboo toilet paper
Topping the tank to visit relatives this Thanksgiving may not carry the shock value it did a few months ago. AAA Texas, the auto club, reported the average price for regular unleaded gasoline is lower in Texas than anywhere else in the country, at least on Thursday, when it released its weekly report.
Outdoors: The gift of giving brings good cheer
The holiday season is a mixed bag of feelings for a lot of people. Happy times and traditions can be tempered by financial worries, the loss of loved ones, and other troubles. But this time of year brings out the goodness in most people, and if you’re looking for a way to make Christmas brighter for struggling families, you can do some good on December 3 at the 6th Annual Fish On Texas Toys for Tots Catfish Tournament at Lake Waco.
Church Under the Bridge moves back home under I-35 overpass
Robert Brown has been attending Church Under the Bridge for the last 30 years, and even though services under the Interstate 35 underpass at Fourth and Fifth streets weren’t perfect, he preferred it to other churches in Waco hands-down. Before the reconstruction of I-35, rain poured through the gap...
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 21, 2022 in Waco, TX
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Cool temperatures will blanket the Waco area Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Models are showing a 20% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Aranda expects Baylor to rise up after dramatic loss to TCU
When the Baylor football players walked into Sunday’s team meeting, some still couldn’t get Saturday’s dramatic ending out of their heads. How TCU’s field goal team could hurry onto the field with the clock ticking and line up perfectly before Griffin Kell nailed a 40-yard field goal as time expired to propel the No. 4 Horned Frogs to a 29-28 win will go down as one of the most exciting and improbable finishes in Big 12 history.
Baylor notebook: Baylor seniors devastated by loss
A whopping 25 Baylor seniors were honored before their final game at McLane Stadium on Saturday in fourth-ranked TCU’s 29-28 victory, including notable players like linebacker Dillon Doyle, receiver Gavin Holmes, tight end Ben Sims, running back Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and kicker John Mayers. Fourth-year junior noseguard...
Baylor's LJ Cryer named Big 12 player of week
Baylor junior guard LJ Cryer was named Big 12 player of the week following his career-high 28-point performance in an 80-75 win over then-No. 8 UCLA on Sunday in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas. He was the second straight Baylor player to earn Big 12 player of...
Did TCU’s thriller vs. Baylor hurt Frogs' playoff chances?
WACO — No one knows how the College Football Playoff selection committee will evaluate No. 4 TCU’s 29-28 escape at Baylor. At the very least, credit the Horned Frogs with an off-the-charts degree of difficulty as they continue to display the art of the comeback in the most improbable ways.
Cryer buries 28 as No. 5 Bears overtake No. 8 UCLA, 80-75
LAS VEGAS — Baylor coach Scott Drew didn’t think it was any kind of gamble to fly to Las Vegas for a tournament with four Top 25 teams in the Continental Tire Main Event. Win or lose, the No. 5 Bears would play some top-notch competition that would help build their resume and show their strengths and weaknesses.
Maryland's Diamond outshines Baylor as Terps snag 73-68 road win
Even when Baylor eventually started to sparkle, it couldn’t outshine Diamond. That would be Diamond Miller, the Maryland senior who absolutely dazzled on her way to a career-high 32 points. Miller’s big-time effort propelled the No. 19 Terrapins to a gritty 73-68 road win over No. 17 Baylor on Sunday at the Ferrell Center.
Injuries force lots of lineup shuffling for Collen's Bears
Before the season ever tipped, Baylor women’s basketball fans were curious to see what the team’s revamped lineup might look like. What they wouldn’t have expected, however, is a new-look rotation for every single game. The 17th-ranked Bears have been hit hard by injuries in the season’s...
