Australian tells of Myanmar jail squalor, torture fear
An Australian economist released last week after nearly two years in a Myanmar jail on Tuesday told of interrogations in leg irons, squalor and the sounds of screams from tortured cellmates. Turnell told the paper he was initially kept at Yangon's Insein prison in a six metre by 2.5 metre concrete cell in which an iron chair with leg irons had been bolted to the floor.
Shelling around Ukraine nuclear plant ‘extremely disturbing’
Russian and Ukrainian officials are trading blame for the intense shelling yesterday around the nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine. More than a dozen explosions rocked the area. Olena Pareniuk, a nuclear power expert at the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, tells The World’s host Marco Werman what’s at stake.
Beijing shuts parks and museums as China’s Covid cases rise
Beijing shut parks and museums on Tuesday, and more Chinese cities resumed mass testing for Covid-19, as China fights a fresh nationwide spike in cases that has deepened concerns about its economy. China reported 28,127 new local cases nationally for Monday, nearing its daily infection peak in April, with cases...
Brexit news – live: Labour vow to ‘relax immigration rules’ as Sunak sticks by EU deal
Sir Keir Starmer is set to voice the Labour party’s support for relaxing immigration rules in a renewed push for business growth, as Rishi Sunak snubbed the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) call for better access to overseas workers. The Labour leader will put his party at odds with the ruling Tories on key battleground issues, saying that his government would support a “pragmatic” approach on migrant workers as they focus on a national “strategy for growth”. But he will tell the CBI that any easing of restrictions must be matched by commitments from employers on better training, pay...
China has a police network that stretches across some 30 countries, NGO says
Dutch police have arrested a man suspected of working for an alleged illegal police network run by the Chinese government. Human rights groups say the arrest could be just the tip of the iceberg. Safeguard Defenders, a Madrid-based nongovernmental organization, said that a Chinese police network is active in some 30 countries around the world. And the group says its goals are to coerce criminal suspects to return home to China — while silencing dissent overseas.
