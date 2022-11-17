Sir Keir Starmer is set to voice the Labour party’s support for relaxing immigration rules in a renewed push for business growth, as Rishi Sunak snubbed the Confederation of British Industry’s (CBI) call for better access to overseas workers. The Labour leader will put his party at odds with the ruling Tories on key battleground issues, saying that his government would support a “pragmatic” approach on migrant workers as they focus on a national “strategy for growth”. But he will tell the CBI that any easing of restrictions must be matched by commitments from employers on better training, pay...

