Polk County, NC

FOX Carolina

Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.

A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning. 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co. A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was hurt on Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Jones Street. Deputies say one person was taken to the hospital and is in...
WYFF4.com

Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina

LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
LAURENS, SC
WYFF4.com

Woman dead after crash in Greenville County, coroner says

GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was killed while crossing the road in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on White Horse Road near Saluda Lake Drive. They say a car was traveling south on White Horse Road when it...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Spartanburg Co. man found passed out in car with child inside

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
SPARTANBURG, SC
WCNC

Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say

GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
GASTONIA, NC
wspa.com

Greenville County Schools Propose Calendar Change

Greenville County Schools proposes changes to the 2023-24 calendar and beyond. Greenville County Schools proposes changes to the 2023-24 calendar and beyond. Greenville accepting canned food for parking ticket …. Beginning on Monday, Greenville Parking Services says 10 cans of food will be equivalent to $15 off any parking citation...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
wspa.com

Inland Port Terminal Expansion in Greer

It’s Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week’s featured pet is Winnie. Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg …. Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co. Pet Cancer Awareness Month: do you know the signs?. Pet...
GREER, SC

