Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co.
Confederate flag back up on I-85 amid appeal in Spartanburg Co.
Shaw University to share results of investigation, chancellor says students racially profiled on bus
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Shaw University leaders on Monday will provide an update on a controversial traffic stop involving students. Dr. Paulette Dillard, Shaw's president, and the president of the student government are expected to speak, sharing official findings from an investigation into the traffic stop and what next steps they plan to take.
Body found in front yard in Greenville, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said a body was found in the front yard of a home Monday morning. According to the coroner, the body was found on Mayo Drive. The coroner said the investigation is still in its early stages. Stay tuned as...
2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co.
A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken to the hospital Sunday morning. 2 dead, 2 hurt in Anderson Co. A death investigation is underway in Anderson County after two people were found dead and another person was taken...
Pedestrian dead in Greenville Co. wreck
The Greenville County Coroner's Office announced Sunday morning that a pedestrian was hit and killed in Greenville County.
Deputies search for missing Buncombe Co. woman
Deputies with the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Weaverville woman.
Man dead in Greenville Co. hit-and-run
A man died on Saturday after being hit by a vehicle in Greenville County.
Confederate flag returns along I-85, flagpole still in violation, officials say
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Confederate flag is back on display along I-85 after Spartanburg County officials called for the flagpole to be removed due to a land ordinance violation. As of Nov.18, the flag is back on display after it was taken down sometime in the first week...
Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office warns of scam calls
The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of scam calls in which the caller identifies themself as being a sergeant with the department.
Greenville Co. Coroner’s Office investigates two pedestrian fatalities
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says they’re investigating two pedestrian fatalities near the White Horse Rd. area that appear to be unrelated. The Coroner’s Office says two people were hit by two separate vehicles. South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website says the incidents happened...
Deputies investigating after 2 found dead, 1 hurt in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people were found dead and one person was hurt on Sunday morning. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Jones Street. Deputies say one person was taken to the hospital and is in...
Child hit by car in front of elementary school in South Carolina
LAURENS, S.C. — A child was hit by a car Friday morning in front of an elementary school in Laurens County, South Carolina. It happened at about 7:10 a.m. on Lucas Avenue in front of Ford Elementary School. The spokeswoman for the Laurens County Sheriff's Office said the child...
Shaw University to announce ‘next steps’ in SC bus search despite explanation and body-cam video release
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Despite South Carolina officials recently releasing body-cam video of a Shaw University bus traffic stop in early October, the university said it plans Monday to release “next steps” it plans to take in the matter. The bus chartered by Shaw had no markings...
Woman dead after crash in Greenville County, coroner says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol says a person was killed while crossing the road in Greenville County. Troopers say it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday on White Horse Road near Saluda Lake Drive. They say a car was traveling south on White Horse Road when it...
Spartanburg Co. man found passed out in car with child inside
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A Duncan man was arrested Wednesday after police found him sleeping in a car parked in front of a Spartanburg business. The Spartanburg Police Department responded to Clean 1 Laundry at 902 South Pine Street in reference to a man-down call. Upon arrival, police located a man sleeping in the […]
Missing Greenville Co. girl found
Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday that a girl is missing in Greenville County.
Power restored for hundreds in Gastonia Sunday morning, officials say
GASTONIA, N.C. — Duke Energy crews worked to restore power for more than 1,500 customers in southeast Gastonia early Sunday morning, according to the Duke Energy Outage Map. The outage was first reported around 3:50 a.m. with roughly 1,511 customers without power, Duke Energy officials said. As of 8:00 a.m., about 545 customers remain without power. The cause is unknown at this time.
1 dead, suspect wanted in McDowell Co. stabbing
Officers responded to the Grandview Station Shopping Center on Sugar Hill Road in Marion in reference to a stabbing. According to the officers, they found Alfredo Guardian Magana, 45, "critically injured."
Greenville County Schools Propose Calendar Change
Greenville County Schools proposes changes to the 2023-24 calendar and beyond.
Inland Port Terminal Expansion in Greer
It's Monday and that means another Pet of the Week! This week's featured pet is Winnie.
