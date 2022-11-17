Read full article on original website
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid is revamping the ranked experience with Ranked 2.0
The new ranked experience is finally here. Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Raid’s Ranked 2.0 update is significantly changing the ranked playlist, altering how players rise through the ranks and play with their friends. Operation Solar Raid is the final season of Year Seven and is adding a new...
Best Varus build in League of Legends
Varus has been growing in popularity over the last few months on Summoner’s Rift, both on the League of Legends ranked ladder as well as in professional play. The marksman was picked a total of 19 times at the 2022 World Championship, the third most-picked ADC at the tournament, according to stat site Games of Legends.
Dota Hunger Games: South American teams claim they have not been paid for DPC Tour after four months
With The International 2022 in the books, the Dota 2 world is looking to finalize their rosters before the 2023 DPC season. While some players may decide to take some time off during this time for a vacation, it’s a different story for South American DPC players as they claim that 4D Esports, the organizer for SA DPC, still haven’t paid out teams.
Viper lineup makes her unstoppable on Haven, but it might be another VALORANT bug
Viper, one of the more popular controllers in VALORANT, has an ultimate lineup that allows her to spam the spike from a safe position, as discovered by a player last week. The agent isn’t commonly used on Haven considering Brimstone and Astra have multiple smoke abilities to block off lines of sight and other useful utility-based abilities. Viper, on the other hand, is more of a niche controller pick.
Warzone 2 reaches incredible player milestone in less than a week
The release of Warzone 2 came hand-in-hand with the launch of a new era of Call of Duty. The sequel to the iconic battle royale dropped on the same day as the new Tarkov-inspired DMZ mode and season 01 of the Modern Warfare 2 battle pass system. To the surprise...
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Red is getting rid of pre-round friendly fire, among several quality-of-life updates
Rainbow Six Siege Operation Solar Red is bringing multiple quality-of-life updates to the game, improving several aspects to improve the experience for the player base. Operation Solar Raid is the final operation of the year and is ending 2022 with dozens of changes and updates. One of the most notable changes is the removal of friendly fire during the preparation phase, removing the chances of damaging a teammate before the round begins.
Best tips to complete Modern Warfare 2’s Low Profile Special Ops mission
In Modern Warfare 2, Special Ops provides the best mission for players who are looking for a fun and exciting cooperative experience with a friend. In the first assignment, Low Profile, players are tasked with infiltrating an enemy base in order to steal three pieces of radioactive equipment from terrorist forces.
Riot makes changes to junglers’ clear speed in early League preseason PBE build
The jungle position has been a hot-button topic for League of Legends this preseason, with changes coming in droves over the last few days. Earlier this week, after the launch of the revamped jungle, six jungle champions were buffed in a micropatch alongside changes that came to three of the game’s new items.
How to capture a SAM site and loot a supply drop in DMZ
Faction missions are at the heart of DMZ, the Escape From Tarkov-like addition to the Call of Duty franchise. They allow players to earn rewards, including specific contraband weapons, and doing enough of them will even unlock insured weapon slots. They’re usually relatively straightforward and can involve a range of objectives to complete. In the case of the Anti-Air mission for the Legion faction, players have to take control of a SAM site and loot a supply drop from a downed plane, which sounds simpler in theory than it is in practice.
Are guns worth an ultimate? Omen players can decide with clever tech in VALORANT
Omen is a mysterious and tricky VALORANT agent that is known for catching enemies off guard. He often pops up behind you or on the site unexpectedly, causing chaos and paranoia in his wake. And there may be even more tricks up the controller’s sleeves that some people weren’t aware of.
Siege’s Operation Solar Raid introduces Solis, a Colombian defender who can spot electronics
Rainbow Six Siege fans got a first look today at the new operator coming to the roster next month. Solis, a technological specialist and the new Colombian defender, will join the game alongside Operation Solar Raid, which is scheduled to hit the live servers on Dec. 6. Solis’ unique gadget,...
All current CS:GO maps: Active duty, competitive maps and more
The undeniable king of tactical FPS on PC, as well as Steam itself, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has retained a massive level of popularity over the years thanks to its iconic maps. Aside from maps designed by Valve themselves, CS:GO will also rotate in community-made maps, with the absolute best of those given the opportunity to remain as permanent additions.
Ultra Beasts are invading the real world while Solgaleo and Lunala debut during Pokémon Go’s Astral Eclipse
The Season of Light is ending with a bang, as Niantic unleashes Ultra Beasts into the real world and brings both Solgaleo and Lunala to Pokémon Go for the first time through two new experiences. Starting with the two boxard Legendaries from Alola, Solgaleo and Lunala will finally make...
‘I’m sick of the comments’: Aui_2000 claims Tundra’s controversial Dota roster change had a different story
The International 2022 marked the end of another competitive season in Dota 2 as Tundra Esports lifted the Aegis of Champions. With TI11 out of the way, almost all teams are reflecting back on their season, even the ultimate victors. Tundra coach Aui_2000 recently went over Tundra’s 2022 season in a blog, including the infamous Fata kick.
Blizzard to keep bugged Overwatch 2 hero available despite damage issues
Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller has confirmed that Tracer will not be removed from the game following the discovery of a bug affecting her damage falloff. As reported by PCGamesN, Keller shared in a Reddit comment two days ago that the Overwatch 2 development team is aware of the bug and is working on a fix, which will come to the live game in a patch somewhere down the line. “We are not planning to disable Tracer,” he said, following the statement with the suggestion that she may even receive some balance changes after the bug is fixed.
How many people play Warzone 2?
It’s no secret that Call of Duty is one of the most popular gaming franchises in the world. Each year, new entries in the series sell millions of copies with their multiplayer and campaign components. But it seems like nothing has been as popular for CoD as the Warzone battle royale mode.
Shopify dismantles Team Liquid to secure a spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final
After their massive upset win over Cloud9 White earlier in the day, North America’s Shopify Rebellion had one more opponent to face on their way to claiming their spot in the VALORANT Game Changers grand final. The second match of the day between Shopify and Team Liquid was a...
Overwatch League delays free agency period as Chinese teams face uncertain future
Earlier this week, Blizzard Entertainment broke the news to Chinese fans that some of their favorite titles, like Overwatch 2 and World of Warcraft, may not be available in the future thanks to a broken partnership with NetEase. For nearly 15 years, the deal with NetEase allowed Blizzard to publish titles in mainland China, but those days may be over.
CoD players are already breaking Modern Warfare 2’s movement mechanics and it’s like something out of a horror movie
A group of Call of Duty players on PC is attempting to break Modern Warfare 2’s movement tech, and the ensuing videos posted on social media are just ridiculous. In what the group is calling the “G-Walk,” players from a community called Euphoria Dream are seemingly able to go prone and stand back up without a slow animation in between. It’s even affecting the way they use the dive mechanic, allowing them to stand back up immediately. It’s kind of scary in the sense that this is definitely unintended.
Best weapons and items to exfil in DMZ
DMZ is a fresh take on Call of Duty and has captured the intrigue of players looking for something different compared to the traditional core multiplayer and Warzone experiences. In DMZ, players enter Al Mazrah with one goal in mind: loot what they can and get out via the exfil zones, or lose it all.
