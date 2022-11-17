The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive is 56 days away | Book your appointment now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Poinesha Barnes via Thursday, November 17, 2022
ABC 7 Chicago
Giving blood is one of the easiest and most selfless things you can do. Every time you roll up your sleeve and get that little needle prick, you're giving someone a chance to live.

Brian Ware knows firsthand how important donors are.

"About 25 years ago, I had a traumatic injury, and I received nine blood transfusions," Ware said.

And now he's vowed to pay it forward.

"It saved my life," he said. "So today and going forward, I'd like to save someone else's life or contribute to it."

Donors can only give blood every 56 days, which is why the 56 day reminder is so important.

Make your appointment for the ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive now at RedCrossBlood.org Sponsor Code: ABC7Chicago As always, people can also call 1-800-RED CROSS to make an appointment.

"Blood can't be manufactured, it can only be donated," said Joy Squier, American Red Cross. "So it's really important that people come out and give."

Each year, thousands of people show up to locations all across the Chicago area.

"The Great Chicago Blood Drive has become the largest Red Cross blood drive in the country," Squier said.

We're hoping 2023, will be no different.

"We're looking to get at least 2,000 people to the six locations across the Chicagoland area to come out and really make a difference in somebody else's life," she added.

ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive 2023 locations

All hours are 7 A.M to 7 P.M.

Wednesday, January 11th:

Navy Pier

600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

Foglia YMCA

1025 N Old McHenry Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

Highland Parks and Recreation Fieldhouse

2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322

Thursday, January 12th:

Hyatt Regency Schaumburg, Chicago

1800 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173

Tinley Park Convention Center

18451 Convention Center Dr, Tinley Park, IL 60477

CSO Multiplex

1201 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653

North Township Social Center at Wicker Park

2215 Ridge Rd, Highland, IN 46322

Chicago, IL
