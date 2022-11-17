The ABC7 Great Chicago Blood Drive is 56 days away | Book your appointment now

Giving blood is one of the easiest and most selfless things you can do. Every time you roll up your sleeve and get that little needle prick, you're giving someone a chance to live.

Brian Ware knows firsthand how important donors are.

"About 25 years ago, I had a traumatic injury, and I received nine blood transfusions," Ware said.

And now he's vowed to pay it forward.

"It saved my life," he said. "So today and going forward, I'd like to save someone else's life or contribute to it."

Donors can only give blood every 56 days, which is why the 56 day reminder is so important.

"Blood can't be manufactured, it can only be donated," said Joy Squier, American Red Cross. "So it's really important that people come out and give."

Each year, thousands of people show up to locations all across the Chicago area.

"The Great Chicago Blood Drive has become the largest Red Cross blood drive in the country," Squier said.

We're hoping 2023, will be no different.

"We're looking to get at least 2,000 people to the six locations across the Chicagoland area to come out and really make a difference in somebody else's life," she added.

All hours are 7 A.M to 7 P.M.

Wednesday, January 11th:

600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL 60611

1025 N Old McHenry Rd, Lake Zurich, IL 60047

2450 Lincoln St, Highland, IN 46322

Thursday, January 12th:

1800 E Golf Rd, Schaumburg, IL 60173

18451 Convention Center Dr, Tinley Park, IL 60477

1201 E 47th St, Chicago, IL 60653

2215 Ridge Rd, Highland, IN 46322