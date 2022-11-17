The Atlanta Falcons have officially placed Kyle Pitts on injured reserve with a torn MCL and he will be out indefinitely. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The writing could be on the wall for Pitts' 2022 season, and he is expected to have surgery in the coming days. Pitts has not lived up to expectations since being drafted fourth overall in the 2021 NFL draft. The underwhelming production has not been entirely his fault, as he has played with subpar QBs and been utilized poorly by his coaching staff. Pitts will remain a strong dynasty hold simply due to his age and upside if he gets more opportunities in the future.

