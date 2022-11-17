Read full article on original website
Colt McCoy set to start for Arizona in Week 11
According to reports, it appears that QB Colt McCoy will start under center for the Cardinals against the 49ers in Week 11. (Ian Rapoport on Twitter) With Kyler Murray continuing to deal with a lingering hamstring injury, McCoy should get a chance to prove his worth for the second consecutive week. He was solid for Arizona in Week 10, passing for 238 yards and a touchdown, though the 49ers' defense presents as a much more tantalizing opponent. McCoy cannot confidently be a recommended fantasy play in any format.
Fantasy Football Week 12 Waiver Wire and FAAB Advice: Players to Target, Stash & Drop (2022)
D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) activated to active roster
D.J. Chark Jr. (ankle) has been activated to Detroit's active roster ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the New York Giants. (Field Yates on Twitter) Chark has been on injured reserve for a large chunk of the season due to an ankle injury he was dealing with, but he has since gotten better and will be well enough to play on Sunday. The team may limit his snaps in his return game, but he could have streaming value when he's fully unleashed.
Olamide Zaccheaus records 22 total yards in Week 11
Olamide Zaccheaus hauled in 1-of-2 targets for nine yards and rushed once for 13 yards in the Falcons' Week 11 win against the Bears. Zaccheaus' nine receiving yards accounted for a season-low, as he had gone for double-digit yards in every other week this season. It certainly didn't help that Marcus Mariota threw for just 131 yards, though the team's run-heavy approach has been consistent all year long. While Zaccheaus had produced multiple decent outings earlier in the season, he has been off the fantasy radar for weeks. Perhaps his target share may increase if Kyle Pitts is sidelined with a knee injury in Week 12 against the Commanders.
Taylor Heinicke expected to remain starter going forward
Heinicke has led the Commanders to an impressive turnaround after taking over for Carson Wentz in Week 6, winning three of his last four games, including last week's upset win over the Eagles. Wentz is on the mend but there's little doubt that Heinicke has been more effective. Heinicke remaining the starting quarterback is good news for Terry McLaurin, who has been a much more viable option over the last several weeks than he was with Wentz.
Jake Elliott connects on chip shot in Week 11 win
Jake Elliott hammered home a 22-yard field goal and connected on both of his extra point attempts as the Eagles beat the Colts 17-16 in Week 11. Elliott has attempted just nine total field goals on the season, as the Eagles' offense typically finds themselves ending drives in touchdowns. Despite the high-scoring ability of Philadelphia, Elliott has not panned out for fantasy relevance in 2022. He is not a recommended kicker option going forward.
Jonas Valanciunas quiet in Friday's loss to Celtics
Jonas Valanciunas had a quiet performance Friday night for the Pelicans, scoring just 10 points (5-7 FG, 0-1 FT) while also dishing out three assists and grabbing four rebounds in a 117-109 loss to the Celtics. Fantasy Impact:. Valanciunas has struggled of late on the offensive end for the Pelicans,...
Melvin Gordon III waived by Broncos on Monday
Gordon's tenure with Denver comes to an untimely end, and a fresh start will be provided for both him and the team. He was effective with the team the past couple of seasons, but durability issues and continued fumbling concerns pushed him out of favor in HC Nathaniel Hackett's new regime. Gordon will have a good chance of signing on with another team in short order, possibly with a contending franchise as a depth-piece.
Brett Maher puts on kicking masterclass in Week 11 win
Brett Maher went 4-for-4 on field goal attempts (27, 53, 60 and 50 yards) and 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Vikings. It was a career day for Maher, who nailed three field goals from longer than 50 yards while going perfect on eight tries. The kicker has been a solid fantasy option as of late, and this performance only further solidified that. If this offense continues to put up points, Maher will stay fantasy relevant.
Kyler Murray (hamstring) unlikely to play on MNF
Murray is technically listed as questionable for the matchup though it sounds like he is on the wrong side of that mark to face San Francisco. He remained hampered by a hamstring injury all week and is likely to spend another game on the sidelines. As of now, QB Colt McCoy is set to start for the second consecutive week, though this time in a much more difficult matchup with the niners. His presence would be a downgrade for all of the Cardinals' skill-position players.
Jameson Williams (knee) designated to return from IR
This is massive news for Jared Goff and company, as the Lions have been battling WR injuries over the past few weeks. There is now a chance that Williams could return for Detroit's Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Bills. If Williams is still floating around on any league waiver wires, now is the time to pick the rookie up.
Colt McCoy not on injury report for Monday
Colt McCoy is not on Arizona's injury report ahead of their Week 11 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday. (Adam Schefter on Twitter) McCoy was dealing with a knee issue that initially jeopardized his status for Monday, but he wasn't listed on the team's injury report and is presumably set to play on Monday. The status of Kyler Murray (hamstring) remains up in the air still, so it's unknown if the veteran will get the start or not.
Alperen Sengun sees limited offensive production Sunday
Alperen Sengun recorded four points (1-3 FG, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal, and three turnovers across 23 minutes in Sunday's 127-120 loss to the Warriors. Sengun recorded a season-low three field goal attempts in only 23 minutes of action. The 20-year-old has seen his minutes fluctuate to the point where his offensive production is difficult to predict However, you can continue to trust Sengun's rebounding production as he's recorded only two games all season with under seven rebounds. The Rockets play the Hawks in Houston on Friday.
Mike Williams (ankle) good to go for Sunday Night Football
Williams' return will possibly come alongside teammate Keenan Allen's as well, rendering the Chargers back to full health on offense. If he returns, Williams' high-ankle sprain will end up having cost him only two games in total. Even if his snaps are somewhat limited on Sunday, Williams' big-play appeal is enough to warrant insertion into season-long fantasy lineups as a WR2.
Kyle Pitts (knee) officially headed to IR
The Atlanta Falcons have officially placed Kyle Pitts on injured reserve with a torn MCL and he will be out indefinitely. (Ari Meirov on Twitter) The writing could be on the wall for Pitts' 2022 season, and he is expected to have surgery in the coming days. Pitts has not lived up to expectations since being drafted fourth overall in the 2021 NFL draft. The underwhelming production has not been entirely his fault, as he has played with subpar QBs and been utilized poorly by his coaching staff. Pitts will remain a strong dynasty hold simply due to his age and upside if he gets more opportunities in the future.
Cordarrelle Patterson scores 103-yard kickoff return touchdown in Week 11
Cordarrelle Patterson rushed 10 times for 52 yards and caught both of his targets for seven yards in Atlanta's Week 11 victory versus Chicago. He added a 103-yard kickoff return for a touchdown but lost a fumble. Fantasy Impact:. Patterson salvaged his fantasy afternoon with a 103-yard kickoff return for...
Fantasy Football Week 12 Early Waiver Wire Pickups (2022)
We’re officially in the home stretch, fam. Most of us have three regular (fantasy football) season games left. Squeak out that six seed, earn your first-round bye, or simply play spoiler. There are always reasons to keep your foot on the waiver wire gas pedal. Here are some names that stick out to me after the early football slate today.
Russell Wilson: Broncos turn over play-calling duties to Klint Kubiak
Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is turning over play-calling duties to quarterbacks coach Klint Kubiak. (NFL.com) To paraphrase the immortal words of Bill Murray in Groundhog Day, anything different is good when it comes to the Broncos offense. Kubiak was the play-caller for the Vikings as their offensive coordinator in 2021 when the team had an explosive offense, albeit with much better playmakers than Denver currently boasts. Despite the change, don't expect the Broncos offense to look anything like what fantasy managers thought it would prior to the season, and continue to temper expectations.
Will Matthew Stafford Play in Week 11? (2022 Fantasy Football)
Matthew Stafford missed the Rams’ Week 10 game against the Cardinals due to a concussion. Not only did Los Angeles lose the game 27-17, but now the defending champs will be without Super Bowl MVP Cooper Kupp for at least four weeks. Stafford is having one of the worst seasons of any QB the year after winning the championship; he has finished as a QB1 exactly once, in Week 2 against the Falcons. He seems to be back on track for a Week 11 return, but where do things stand? And should fantasy managers deploy them in their lineups? Here’s what we know.
Zach LaVine benched in Friday's loss to Magic
Zach LaVine struggled from the field before being benched by the Bulls Friday night, scoring just four points (1-14 FG, 0-5 3PT, 2-2 FT) while also dishing out two assists and grabbing five rebounds in a 108-107 loss to the Magic. Fantasy Impact:. LaVine failed to score at least 21...
